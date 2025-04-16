PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of RBC Heritage, Fifth Signature Event of 2025

Marquee and Featured Groups include six of world’s top 10 players: defending champion Scheffler, Schauffele, Morikawa, Åberg, Thomas, Hovland; Also 2025 Masters runner-up Rose

TOUR’s fifth Signature Event of 2025 begins tomorrow on ESPN+ at 8 a.m. ET

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the RBC Heritage, the TOUR’s fifth Signature Event of the season, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 17 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:45 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 7, 14, 17 | Par 3 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Corey Conners Shane Lowry / Jordan Spieth 2 p.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland Collin Morikawa / Sahith Theegala Featured Groups Shane Lowry / Jordan Spieth Ludvig Åberg / Xander Schauffele Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, April 18 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:45 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 7, 14, 17 | Par 3 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group Ludvig Åberg / Xander Schauffele Featured Groups Collin Morikawa/ Sahith Theegala Justin Rose / Min Woo Lee 2 p.m. Featured Group Scottie Scheffler / Viktor Hovland Featured Groups Ludvig Åberg / Xander Schauffele Shane Lowry / Jordan Spieth Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

The RBC Heritage is the fifth of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR this season. The remaining Signature Events in 2025:

Truist Championship (May 8-11)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1)

Travelers Championship (June 19-22)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

