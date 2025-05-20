2025 NBA Playoffs Viewership Up 12 Percent From Last Year on ESPN Platforms

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Game 6 was Most-Watched Program for May 16 Across All of Television: Peak Audience of 6,603,000 Viewers

The audience for the 2025 NBA Playoffs on ESPN platforms (ESPN and ABC) is up 12 percent from last year, according to Nielsen. Through the Conference Semifinals (22 games), ESPN is averaging 4,883,000 viewers, making it the second-most watched NBA Playoffs since 2011.

Game 7 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder series on ABC averaged 6,340,000 viewers, and peaked with 7,632,000 viewers at 5:15 p.m. ET. It was the most-watched program for May 18 in all key demographics.

In addition, Friday’s Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks on ESPN averaged 5,730,000 viewers, peaking with 6,603,000 viewers at 9 p.m. It was the most-watched program of the day across all of television for May 16 and up 14 percent from last year’s comparable Game 6 between the Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs continues with the Western Conference Finals, starting Tuesday, May 20. For more coverage information, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: ben.cafardo@espn.com; ronce.rajan@espn.com