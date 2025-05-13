ESPN Unveils High-Profile Early Season College Football Matchups During Disney Upfront

ESPN announced a slate of high-profile college football showdowns during the 2025 Disney Upfront in New York City on Tuesday, May 13. The 10 early-season showcases mark the first network announcements for ESPN’s industry-leading college football production.

The 2025-26 season kicks off with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic featuring No. 14 Iowa State and No. 18 Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland. The Week 0 Big 12 battle begins at noon ET on Saturday, Aug. 23, on ESPN.

The traditional start to the season is Week 1, with nine cross-conference clashes on ABC and ESPN. Highlights include:

An all-Tigers tussle between No. 6 LSU and No. 2 Clemson under the lights of Memorial Stadium | ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Saturday, Aug 30, at 7:30 p.m.

A longstanding rivalry is reignited between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 21 Miami | Sunday, Aug 31, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

The collegiate coaching debut of eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick on Labor Day Monday: TCU at North Carolina | 8 p.m. on ESPN, presented by Capital One

A pair of neutral site ACC/SEC showcases with the Aflac Kickoff Games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta featuring Syracuse and Tennessee (Saturday, Aug. 30, at noon on ABC) and Virginia Tech against No. 13 South Carolina (Sunday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m. on ESPN)

No. 9 Alabama travels to Tuscaloosa to take on Florida State | Saturday, Aug. 30, at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Coach Deion Sanders’s third season kicking off in primetime: Georgia Tech at Colorado | Friday, Aug 29, at 8 p.m. on ESPN

2024-25 College Football Playoff participant Boise State takes on South Florida in Tampa | Friday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

The first three weeks of ESPN’s 2025-26 college football schedule and all special date games will be revealed on Thursday, May 29. ESPN’s Bowl Season schedule will be announced on Thursday, June 5.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information. All rankings are sourced from ESPN.com’s Post-Spring Way-Too-Early Top 25.