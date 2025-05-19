ESPN’s Extensive Coverage of More Than 20 College Baseball Conference Championships Begins Tuesday, May 20

More than 250 D1 Conference Tournament games across ESPN platforms through Sunday

NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One exclusively reveals the field of 64 Monday, May 26 (Noon ET, ESPN2)

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division I college baseball rounds the bases into the postseason, with ESPN showcasing more than 250 collegiate baseball conference tournament games across 23 conferences this week. Coverage begins on Tuesday, May 20, with morning-to-night live game action taking place all week across ESPN platforms through Sunday, May 25.

Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+, with every matchup streaming on the ESPN App.

Following a regular season in which ESPN showcased more than 4,000 Division I college baseball games, ESPN continues its comprehensive coverage of the sport with more than 20 conference title games across all platforms this weekend. Title game showdowns on linear platforms begin on Saturday with an ESPNU doubleheader crowning champions in the WCC (4 p.m. ET) and Big 12 (7 p.m.). On Sunday, the ACC (Noon, ESPN2), American (Noon, ESPNEWS/ESPN+) and SEC (3 p.m., ESPN2) will all have teams raise a trophy and book their place in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

ESPN+ will also stream several title games over the weekend including from the ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big South, Horizon League, MAAC, MAC, MVC, SoCon, Southland, SWAC and Sun Belt.

SEC Network Returns to Hoover Met

SEC Network’s presentation of the SEC Baseball Tournament Presented by Regions Bank continues in Hoover, Ala., this week. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 20 – Saturday, May 24) is slated for SEC Network, with Sunday’s championship game live on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties with analysts Todd Walker and Lance Cormier in the first round, and Chris Burke and Kyle Peterson throughout the remainder of the tournament. Kris Budden will report from The Hoover Met Thursday through Sunday.

SEC Network’s signature news & information show, SEC Now, will be live from Hoover with studio support throughout the tournament, both pre- and post-game. SEC Now will use a rotating team at the desk including hosts Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang and analysts David Dellucci, Jared Mitchell, Todd Walker and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Fans can also tune into SEC Network during Sunday’s title game for a complementary viewing experience to the traditional telecast on ESPN2. UmpCam will show every pitch live from the high-definition camera attached to the mask of the home plate umpire.

ACC Network on the Ground in Durham, N.C.

Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. begins on Tuesday, May 20, with first round games through the semifinals airing exclusively on ACCN. Chris Cotter and Mike Ferrin share play-by-play duties through the quarterfinals with Devon Travis and Gaby Sanchez joining as analysts. Mike Monaco will call Saturday’s semifinals and title game alongside Sanchez. Dani Wexelman will serve as the reporter in Durham Thursday through Sunday’s championship game.

All ACC with host Justin Walters and analyst Danny Graves will surround the quarterfinals through championship of the ACC Baseball Championship with live coverage from Durham including a pre- and post-championship game show. Plus, ACCN will carry a live simulcast during Sunday’s title game.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Coverage

ESPN platforms will host the entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning on Wednesday, May 21. The full slate of tournament games will stream live on ESPN+ with six games also airing on ESPN linear platforms, including Saturday’s championship game.

Clay Matvick and Keith Moreland will handle play-by play duties, while Greg Swindell and Mike Rooney will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage.

The Road to Omaha Starts Here

The Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Selection Special Presented by Capital One live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios at noon on Monday, May 26 on ESPN2/ESPN+. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.

Immediately after the field is unveiled, the college baseball chatter continues with The Road To Omaha, a studio show breaking down each region, top storylines, key players, potential Super Regional matchups and more. The Road to Omaha premieres Monday, May 26 at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 with Schick, Peterson, Rooney and Chris Burke getting fans ready for the postseason with analysis and interviews with players and coaches. The show will re-air at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Plus, the baseball installment of ESPN’s original series Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship premieres Thursday, May 29 at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 with same day streaming on ESPN+. Ryan McGee and Kyle Peterson host the year’s eighth and final episode highlighting NCAA Championships.

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June with further Men’s College World Series coverage details to be announced in the coming weeks.

