ESPN’s SportsCenter Hits the Road with ’50 States in 50 Days’

This summer, ESPN’s flagship news and information program will travel from coast to coast with the launch of “SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days” — a nationwide tour designed to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across the country.

Beginning Friday, June 27, the ESPN tour will feature a mix of live on-site shows and storytelling segments from a different state each day for 50 consecutive days. While originating from high-profile athletic venues and events to unique hometown locales, the initiative will spotlight rivalries and community traditions, while capturing the full spectrum of what it means to be a sports fan in every corner of America.

The seven-week effort reflects ESPNs continued focus on reaching fans wherever they are — both physically and digitally, helping to build the anticipation for ESPN’s direct-to-consumer launch later this year.

“SportsCenter isn’t just a studio show — it’s part of the fabric of sports culture across the country, and we can’t wait for our anchors and other ESPN personalities to show up in people’s backyards as we celebrate the passion for sports that we all share,” said David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment.

This marks the first time in 20 years that SportsCenter has embarked on a cross-country tour of this scale. ESPN last presented a “50 States in 50 Days” summer tour in 2005 with SportsCenter Across America, making this year’s effort a nod to that tradition — reimagined for a new generation of sports fans.

Segments from each stop will be featured across ESPN platforms — including multiple SportsCenter editions on ESPN, the ESPN App, and ESPN social. Additional tour details, including anchor assignments, featured locations and fan engagement opportunities, will be announced in the coming weeks.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Andy.Hall@espn.com

Beatrix.Panitz@espn.com