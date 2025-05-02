ESPN’s WNBA Coverage Returns in Full Force: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo & Holly Rowe Lead Broadcast Team; Expanded Pregame Shows and Star Talent Highlight 2025 Season

ESPN Expands Coverage with New Los Angeles-Based Edition of WNBA Countdown, Featuring Host Malika Andrews in an Expanded Role



ESPN, which has presented the WNBA since the league’s inception in 1997, will once again feature a full slate of regular season games presented by Google during its 29th season, in addition to being the exclusive home of the entire WNBA postseason.

Extensive coverage begins Sunday, May 4 when ESPN’s coverage of the WNBA’s 2025 preseason Presented By State Farm action tips off with the Indiana Fever, featuring Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa alum who was selected to the All-WNBA First Team as a rookie last year, as she leads the Fever into Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City to face the Brazil Women’s National Team on ESPN at 4 p.m. ET.

Industry-leading commentator team



ESPN’s game telecasts will feature two commentator teams. Play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe return for their 13th season together as ESPN’s lead WNBA broadcast team. The trio will call marquee matchups throughout the season and will call the WNBA Finals. ESPN’s second commentator team will feature veteran women’s basketball play-by-play voice Pam Ward, LaChina Robinson who brings her expertise back to the game analyst role, and Angel Gray who will be in the sideline reporter role as well as in the play-by-play role at times throughout the season.

WNBA Countdown presented by Google reunites Duncan, Ogwumike and Carter on ABC and expands to Los Angeles with host Malika Andrews, alongside Monica McNutt and Carolyn Peck

WNBA Countdown presented by Google — ESPN’s pregame show —- reunites Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter on ABC and expands to Los Angeles with host Malika Andrews alongside Monica McNutt and former WNBA head coach, GM and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck.

WNBA Countdown presented by Google – ABC and ESPN’s pregame show will showcase two distinct broadcast desks throughout the regular season. On ABC, the Bristol-based show will feature SportsCenter anchor and women’s basketball host Elle Duncan, analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter, as the trio returns for their second consecutive season.

On ESPN’s WNBA Countdown editions, NBA Today and NBA Countdown host, Malika Andrews — a leading voice of ESPN’s NBA coverage — will add WNBA studio coverage to her duties and serve as host, joined by analysts Monica McNutt, Carolyn Peck, Chiney Owgumike and Andraya Carter in Los Angeles. Andrews will contribute across multiple platforms, adding depth and reach to ESPN’s coverage. In her expanded WNBA role, Andrews will also spotlight WNBA news on NBA Today and NBA Countdown through enhanced editorial coverage and cross promotion.

Joining Duncan and Andrews in hosting duties is SportsCenter anchor Christine Williamson.

“We’ve built an industry-leading commentator team that reflects our deep commitment to covering every aspect of the WNBA”, said Tim Corrigan, ESPN Senior Vice President of Sports Production. “Adding Malika Andrews to this elite commentator team to lead our efforts out of Los Angeles is another statement in the elevation of our coverage around the WNBA. With our state-of-the-art facilities in Los Angeles, we’re positioned to produce dynamic, year-round content that connects the WNBA and NBA in exciting new ways. This is about breaking new ground—creating synergy, telling bigger stories, and delivering our best across platforms.”

Andrews will make her WNBA debut Sunday, May 4, when she hosts WNBA Countdown preceding the Brazil National Team vs Indiana Fever preseason game on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET, alongside Ogwumike, Carter and McNutt. Game coverage tips off at 4 p.m. ET, and feature Ruocco (play-by-play), Lobo (analyst), Rowe (sideline reporter).

Digital coverage expands as WNBA Hoop Streams Presented by Google returns for the 2025 season. The social and digital pregame show launches Saturday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the ESPN App. Sam Ravech and Ari Chambers will host the premiere edition, with Christine Williamson serving as lead host throughout the season alongside Chambers, Robinson, and other ESPN talent.

ESPN.com will provide robust WNBA coverage all season long with live game analysis, breaking news, and feature reporting. Michael Voepel’s WNBA Power Rankings will update weekly. Alexa Philippou, Kendra Andrews and Kevin Pelton will contribute regularly with storytelling and advanced analysis.

ESPN’s regular-season coverage presented by Google tips off on Saturday, May 17

ESPN’s regular-season coverage tips off on Saturday, May 17, with the WNBA Tip Off Presented by CarMax doubleheader featuring two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces visit the reigning champion New York Liberty (1 p.m. ET, ABC, Disney+, ESPN+). Coverage on ABC begins at 12:30pm ET with an onsite edition of WNBA Countdown hosted by Duncan, Ogwumike, and Carter. Gray, Robinson and Williamson will call the action from Barclays Center.

In the second game of the day, reigning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team pick Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky (3 p.m. ET, ABC, Disney+, ESPN+,). Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe will call the action from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Halftime will be hosted by Andrews, alongside McNutt and Peck, with WNBA Countdown from Los Angeles.