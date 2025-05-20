Most-Watched Edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball in Seven Years

Most-Watched Major League Baseball Game of 2025 Across All Platforms

MLB on ESPN Viewership Up 12 Percent From Last Season

The May 18 New York Mets vs. New York Yankees game averaged 2,539,000 viewers, making it the most-watched edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One in seven years, according to Nielsen. The audience peaked with 3,018,000 viewers at 9:45 p.m. ET.

In addition, the Mets vs. Yankees game was also the most-watched Major League Baseball game of 2025, across all platforms.

The Mets vs. Yankees game was up 69 percent when compared to last year’s Sunday Night Baseball season average. Viewership for MLB games on ESPN, including Opening Day and Sunday Night Baseball, is up 12 percent from last year.

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One continues on May 25 when the New York Mets and Juan Soto host the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani in a NLCS rematch at 7 p.m. For the updated Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

