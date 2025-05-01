New ESPN E60 Explores Life and Impact of Katie Meyer, Stanford Soccer Star Whose Tragic Death Sparked National Conversation about Suicide

In Exclusive Interviews, Family Discusses Steps Taken Afterward to Push for Reforms

Save: The Katie Meyer Story Debuts Saturday, May 10, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN, Streaming Afterward on ESPN+

In 2022, the sports world was stunned by the death of Stanford soccer captain Katie Meyer, who died by suicide just three months shy of graduation. In the aftermath, her family began a search for answers and ultimately a fight for change.

A new episode of ESPN E60 examines Meyer’s life and impact, spotlighting the California law passed in her name and driven by advocacy from her parents. Save: The Katie Meyer Story debuts Saturday, May 10, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+

On the field, Meyer’s passion, leadership, and brilliance captivated the sports world. Through exclusive interviews, archival footage and intimate personal stories, Save paints a portrait of a young woman whose dream of playing for her top-choice school became a reality, culminating in a national championship in 2019 and hopefully a future at Stanford Law School. But as her final year approached, Meyer found herself facing a Stanford disciplinary procedure — a process that threatened everything she had worked for.

Reported by Julie Foudy, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion and veteran soccer analyst with over 25 years of experience in sports journalism, the E60 story offers an unflinching look at how this institutional struggle affected Meyer in the months before her death, while examining the intersection of high expectations, pressure and the systems that left her vulnerable.

In the wake of her death, Meyer’s family has made it their mission to ensure that no other student faces the same devastating circumstances. Through their tireless advocacy for Katie Meyer’s Law, the Meyers go to new and unfamiliar lengths to push for reforms that safeguard the well-being of students in crisis, turning their heartbreak into a movement of hope and change for future generations.

Katie’s parents, Gina and Steve Meyer, and her sisters Sam and Siena, speak openly with E60 in the episode.

Save: The Katie Meyer Story was directed and produced by Jennifer Karson-Strauss, who before joining ESPN in 2017 was a Division 1 collegiate soccer player.

About E60:

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN’s highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received more than 110 Sports Emmy nominations and won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling. E60 has taken numerous formats during its lifespan, including that of a magazine-style program, segments and its current format as a one-hour, single-story program for linear television and streaming.

