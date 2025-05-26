The #RoadToOmaha Starts Here: ESPN to Present Every Pitch of the 2025 NCAA Baseball Regionals May 30-June 2

ESPN set to air at least 96 NCAA Regional matchups

Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One Returns

Latest Installment of Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship premieres Thur., May 29 (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament begins Friday, May 30, with coverage of every pitch from all 16 sites of NCAA Regionals available on ESPN platforms. A minimum of 96 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+ from May 30-June 2. Every game of the Regionals will also stream live on ESPN+.

All Roads Lead to Omaha

ESPN is once again the exclusive home to the entire NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament with ESPN platforms combining to carry as many as 153 total matchups throughout the postseason. Play begins with this weekend’s Regionals (May 30-June 2), followed by Super Regionals (June 6-9) and the Men’s College World Series (June 13-23).

All the Action on ESPN+

Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One, the live whip-around show available on ESPN+, is back in 2025. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights and more. The show will feature up to four live games simultaneously throughout the weekend. Matt Schick and Kris Budden combine to host Squeeze Play with analysts Chris Burke, the 2001 SEC Player of the Year, and Mike Rooney, a former Division I player and head coach. Squeeze Play will stream on ESPN+ from first pitch to last pitch Friday through Monday (pending ‘if necessary’ games). On Friday, Squeeze Play will be available on ESPN2 from 6-6:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 6-7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Get Ready for the Play on the Diamond

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship will showcase the major storylines, players, coaches and teams as the Division I Baseball Championship gets underway. Hosted by ESPN senior writer and Marty & McGee co-host Ryan McGee and ESPN baseball analyst Kyle Peterson, Game On will preview the tournament with stories on some of the best teams and players on the Road to Omaha.

Features include:

Ryan McGee on Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello : Tennessee had only been to the MCWS four times from 1947-2016, but since Tony Vitello’s arrival in Knoxville in 2017, the Vols have made it there three of the last four years, winning it all last year. McGee talks with the fiery coach who has taken the Volunteers from sleeping giant to college baseball powerhouse.

: Tennessee had only been to the MCWS four times from 1947-2016, but since arrival in Knoxville in 2017, the Vols have made it there three of the last four years, winning it all last year. McGee talks with the fiery coach who has taken the Volunteers from sleeping giant to college baseball powerhouse. Omaha and the Men’s College World Series: 2025 marks the 75 th anniversary of Omaha as host for the MCWS. McGee explores the connection between the city and the event and takes fans through some of the memorable moments in Men’s College World Series history. Local residents and legendary players explain how the town and the event are so intertwined.

2025 marks the 75 anniversary of Omaha as host for the MCWS. McGee explores the connection between the city and the event and takes fans through some of the memorable moments in Men’s College World Series history. Local residents and legendary players explain how the town and the event are so intertwined. The Bash Braddahs at Arkansas: Power-hitting siblings Wehiwa and Kuhio Aloy provide instant offense and run production for the Razorbacks. Hawaiian natives, the “Bash Braddahs” as they’re known in Fayetteville, each began playing baseball out west before transferring to Arkansas. Wehiwa, the SEC player of the year, and his little brother explain their journey from Maui to Fayetteville.

Power-hitting siblings and provide instant offense and run production for the Razorbacks. Hawaiian natives, the “Bash Braddahs” as they’re known in Fayetteville, each began playing baseball out west before transferring to Arkansas. Wehiwa, the SEC player of the year, and his little brother explain their journey from Maui to Fayetteville. Florida State’s K-Time: Left-handed starting pitcher Jamie Arnold is projected as a top-five pick in the upcoming MLB Draft and has the Seminoles in contention for an NCAA title. But it’s a friendship Arnold made with a chronically ill 8-year-old boy and a campaign he started that is making a big impact beyond the game of baseball.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship premieres Thursday, May 29 at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 with same day streaming on ESPN+.

Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.

ESPN will utilize its deep roster of versatile and talented play-by-play voices and baseball analysts, with commentator teams onsite at each of the 16 Regional locations.

All 16 commentator teams:

Nashville : Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson

: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson Austin : Victor Rojas, Keith Moreland

: Victor Rojas, Keith Moreland Fayetteville : Kevin Fitzgerald, Bobby Moranda

: Kevin Fitzgerald, Bobby Moranda Auburn : Roy Philpott, Jackie Bradley, Jr.

: Roy Philpott, Jackie Bradley, Jr. Chapel Hill : Wes Durham, Danan Hughes

: Wes Durham, Danan Hughes Baton Rouge : Dave Neal, Ben McDonald

: Dave Neal, Ben McDonald Athens : Mike Ferrin, Jensen Lewis

: Mike Ferrin, Jensen Lewis Corvallis : Mark Neely, Greg Swindell

: Mark Neely, Greg Swindell Tallahassee : Lowell Galindo, Devon Travis

: Lowell Galindo, Devon Travis Oxford : Derek Jones, Jay Walker

: Derek Jones, Jay Walker Clemson : Eric Frede, Lance Cormier

: Eric Frede, Lance Cormier Eugene : Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements

: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements Conway : Richard Cross, Todd Walker

: Richard Cross, Todd Walker Knoxville : Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson

: Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson Los Angeles : Dani Wexelman, Xavier Scruggs

: Dani Wexelman, Xavier Scruggs Hattiesburg: Tom Hart, Gaby Sanchez

Site: No. 1 Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 2 p.m. No. 3 East Tennessee State vs. No. 2 Louisville ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 4 Wright State vs. No. 1 Vanderbilt SEC Network Sat, May 31 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 2 Texas (Austin, Texas)

Commentator Team: Victor Rojas, Keith Moreland

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 2 p.m. No. 4 Houston Christian vs. No. 1 Texas ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 2 UTSA ESPN+ Sat, May 31 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 3 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Commentator Team: Kevin Fitzgerald, Bobby Moranda

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 3 p.m. No. 4 North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Arkansas ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 2 Kansas ESPN+ Sat, May 31 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 4 Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Roy Philpott, Jackie Bradley, Jr.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 2 p.m. No. 3 Stetson vs. No. 2 NC State ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 4 Central Connecticut vs. No. 1 Auburn ESPN+ Sat, May 31 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 5 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Wes Durham, Danan Hughes

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 Noon No. 4 Holy Cross St. vs. No. 1 North Carolina ACC Network 5 p.m. No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Oklahoma ESPN+ Sat, May 31 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 6 LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Commentator Team: Dave Neal, Ben McDonald

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 3 p.m. No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 1 LSU SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Rhode Island vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist ESPN+ Sat, May 31 2 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 7 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Commentator Team: Mike Ferrin, Jensen Lewis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 Noon No. 4 Binghamton vs. No. 1 Georgia SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 2 Duke ESPNU Sat, May 31 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 8 Oregon State (Corvallis, Ore.)

Commentator Team: Mark Neely, Greg Swindell

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 3 p.m. No. 3 USC vs. No. 2 TCU ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 4 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 1 Oregon State ESPN+ Sat, May 31 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 6 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 9 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Lowell Galindo, Devon Travis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 3 p.m. No. 4 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 1 Florida State ACC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Northeastern ESPN+ Sat, May 31 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 10 Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Commentator Team: Derek Jones, Jay Walker

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 4 p.m. No. 3 Western Kentucky vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 4 Murray State vs. No. 1 Ole Miss ESPN+ Sat, May 31 2 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 3 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 7 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 11 Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)

Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Lance Cormier

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 Noon No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 West Virginia ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina Upstate vs. No. 1 Clemson ACC Network Sat, May 31 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 12 Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Commentator Team: Roxy Bernstein, Wes Clements

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 4 p.m. No. 3 Cal Poly vs. No. 2 Arizona ESPN+ 9 p.m. No. 4 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 Oregon ESPN+ Sat, May 31 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 6 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 13 Coastal Carolina (Conway, S.C.)

Commentator Team: Richard Cross, Todd Walker

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 Noon No. 3 East Carolina vs. No. 2 Florida ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 4 Fairfield vs. No. 1 Coastal Carolina ESPN+ Sat, May 31 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 14 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Commentator Team: Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 1 p.m. No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 2 San Diego ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 4 Fresno State vs. No. 1 UCSB ESPN+ Sat, May 31 Noon Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 Noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 6 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 15 UCLA (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Commentator Team: Dani Wexelman, Xavier Scruggs

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, May 30 4 p.m. No. 4 Fresno State vs. No. 1 UCLA ESPN+ 9 p.m. No. 3 Arizona State vs. No. 2 UC Irvine ESPNU Sat, May 31 3 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 TBD 9 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 TBD Sun, June 1 6 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 TBD 10 p.m. Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 TBD Mon, June 2 TBD If Necessary Game TBD

Site: No. 16 Southern Miss (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Commentator Team: Tom Hart, Gaby Sanchez