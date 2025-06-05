ESPN Debuts ESPN DTC Teaser Campaign, SPORTS FOREVER

Fall 2025: The next era begins.

Since 1979, ESPN has delivered sports to fans around the world. Now, with the launch of its newest campaign and the first teaser for ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC), “SPORTS FOREVER,” ESPN signals how it plans to serve sports fans – forever.

Debuting June 5 during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC, “SPORTS FOREVER” celebrates ESPN’s iconic legacy with flashes from an origin story that is the basis of its company mission: To serve sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. ESPN’s four-decade journey began on Sept. 7, 1979, when then SportsCenter anchor Lee Leonard opened the first-ever SportsCenter broadcast by saying: “If you’re a fan… what you’ll see in the next minutes, hours, and days to follow may convince you you’ve gone to sports heaven.”

That famous line launches the creative, which then moves through decades of unforgettable sports moments – captivating fans for the very minutes, hours, days, and even years that back up Leonard’s declaration. From championship-caliber moments in the College Football Playoff and NBA Finals to legendary game calls, and from Stuart Scott’s iconic “BOOYAH!” to Breen’s emphatic “BANG!” – these moments are forever etched into sports culture.

Said Tina Thornton, EVP, Creative Studio and Marketing: “ESPN has been at the center of sports culture for more than four decades – delivering the moments and emotions that connect generations of fans. As we gear up for this next era with our direct-to-consumer offering this fall, we can’t wait to deliver even more unforgettable moments, more heart and more ways to feel what it means to be a sports fan.”

The spot – developed in collaboration with Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) – also highlights ESPN’s leadership in women’s sports, showcases upcoming ESPN App enhancements including personalized alerts and new viewing options, and features cameos from ESPN’s leading personalities including Adam Schefter, Pat McAfee, Malika Andrews, and the P.T.P. “Prime-time Player” himself, Dick Vitale.

The spot closes with a fan receiving an ESPN App alert with the famous “DADADA, DADADA” SportsCenter jingle that has become synonymous with ESPN’s always-on breaking news and alerts.

Fall 2025: The next era begins.

SPORTS FOREVER Credits:

ESPN

Tina Thornton – EVP, Creative Studio and Marketing

Jo Fox – SVP, Marketing

Seth Ader – VP, Brand Marketing

Peter Mulally – Senior Director, Brand Marketing

John Lobo – Director, Brand Marketing

Amelia Simonds – Associate Manager, Brand Marketing

Diana Flynn – Coordinator, Brand Marketing

Carrie Brzezinski – SVP, ESPN Creative Studio

Chin Wang – VP, ESPN Creative Studio

Lucas Nickerson – Senior Creative Director, ESPN Creative Studio

Heather Donahue – Senior Creative Director, ESPN Creative Studio

Andrew Conde – Producer, ESPN Creative Studio

Mark Groeschner – Senior Manager, ESPN Creative Studio

Claude Mitchell – Coordinating Director, Music, ESPN Creative Studio

Kevin Wilson – Creative Director, Music, ESPN Creative Studio

Mike Irwin – Creative Director, ESPN Creative Studio

Jon Little – Producer, ESPN Creative Studio

Emma Beltrandi – Associate Producer, ESPN Creative Studio

Joe Rea – Associate Producer, ESPN Creative Studio

Sean Anderson – Production Assistant, ESPN Creative Studio

Matthew Stolbof – Production Assistant, ESPN Creative Studio

Meghan Carroll – Production Assistant, ESPN Creative Studio

Chelsea Mikell – Production Assistant, ESPN Creative Studio

Unique Parker – Production Assistant, ESPN Creative Studio

Samara Robison – Production Assistant, ESPN Creative Studio

Yazmine Uvidia – Production Assistant, ESPN Creative Studio

Inna Kern – VP, Media

Elissa Henderson – Senior Director, Media

Andrew Gilbert – Associate Director, Media

Casey Roback – Planner, Media

BSSP – Agency

Sinan Dagli – Executive Creative Director

Andrew Crawford – Associate Creative Director

Jason Pierce – Associate Creative Director

Ryan Niland – Associate Creative Director

Dennis Remsing – Design Director

Cade Wallace – Executive Producer

Jake Bayham – Head of Strategy

Kyle Rodriguez – Group Account Director, Sports and Entertainment

Lucy Sedky – Account Executive

PRODUCTION – division7

Director: Omri Cohen

Managing Directors: Kamila Prokop + David Richards

Founders: Patrick Milling-Smith + Brian Carmody

COO: Andrew Colón

Head of Production: Alex Hughes

Producer: Gillian Altman

PRODUCTION – The Herd

EP: Kyle Hollett

Producer: David Roncin

Production Manager: Kita Nahanni

Production Coordinator: Georgia Munro

1st AD: Nathan Valante

2nd AD: Kevin Lott

DOP: Matthias Koenigswieser

1st AC: David Lourie

2nd AC: Alex Miller

Casting: Sean Milliken

Production Designer: Caitlin Byrnes

Key HMU Artist: Ashley Pilkey

Stylist: Liz Henderson

EDITORIAL – papercut

Editor: Biff Butler

Assistant Editor: Audrey Weiner

Producer: Chandler Raub

Executive Producer: Brandee Probasco

VFX – Mathematic

EP / Partner – Hadi Dahrouge

Senior Post Producer – Anh Phan

Post Producer – Christian Kelly

VFX Supervisor / Flame Lead – Vincent Blin

CG Artist / Compositor – Jean Delaunay

Motion Designer – Paul Laberge

On-Set VFX Supervisor – Carlo Monaghan

VFX Coordinator – Jay Rubin

Online Editor – Jordan Branch

MIX – Lime Studios

Mixer: Matt Miller

Assistant Mixer: Ian Connie

Producer: Cassie Underwood

Executive Producer: Susie Boyajan

COLOR – Trafik

Colorist: Dimitri Zola

Color Assistant: Jacob Suffern

Head of Production: Angela Zappella

Producer: Hugh Copeland

MUSIC – Barking Owl

Music Producer: Tarjas White

Creative Director: Johanna Cranitch

Managing Director: Carol Dunn