ESPN Debuts ESPN DTC Teaser Campaign, SPORTS FOREVER
The creative reminds fans of ESPN’s legacy while highlighting its next era
Fall 2025: The next era begins.
Since 1979, ESPN has delivered sports to fans around the world. Now, with the launch of its newest campaign and the first teaser for ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC), “SPORTS FOREVER,” ESPN signals how it plans to serve sports fans – forever.
Debuting June 5 during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC, “SPORTS FOREVER” celebrates ESPN’s iconic legacy with flashes from an origin story that is the basis of its company mission: To serve sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. ESPN’s four-decade journey began on Sept. 7, 1979, when then SportsCenter anchor Lee Leonard opened the first-ever SportsCenter broadcast by saying: “If you’re a fan… what you’ll see in the next minutes, hours, and days to follow may convince you you’ve gone to sports heaven.”
That famous line launches the creative, which then moves through decades of unforgettable sports moments – captivating fans for the very minutes, hours, days, and even years that back up Leonard’s declaration. From championship-caliber moments in the College Football Playoff and NBA Finals to legendary game calls, and from Stuart Scott’s iconic “BOOYAH!” to Breen’s emphatic “BANG!” – these moments are forever etched into sports culture.
Said Tina Thornton, EVP, Creative Studio and Marketing: “ESPN has been at the center of sports culture for more than four decades – delivering the moments and emotions that connect generations of fans. As we gear up for this next era with our direct-to-consumer offering this fall, we can’t wait to deliver even more unforgettable moments, more heart and more ways to feel what it means to be a sports fan.”
The spot – developed in collaboration with Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) – also highlights ESPN’s leadership in women’s sports, showcases upcoming ESPN App enhancements including personalized alerts and new viewing options, and features cameos from ESPN’s leading personalities including Adam Schefter, Pat McAfee, Malika Andrews, and the P.T.P. “Prime-time Player” himself, Dick Vitale.
The spot closes with a fan receiving an ESPN App alert with the famous “DADADA, DADADA” SportsCenter jingle that has become synonymous with ESPN’s always-on breaking news and alerts.
Fall 2025: The next era begins.
