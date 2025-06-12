ESPN Exclusively Presents the 2025 NCAA Men’s College World Series, June 13-23

Game 2 of Championship Series airs on ABC for second year in a row – Sunday, June 22

NCAA Men’s College World Series Studio programming prior to all three MCWS Finals games

SEC Network and ACC Network to provide on-site coverage from Omaha

ESPN’s first pitch through final out presentation of the NCAA Division I Men’s College Baseball Tournament concludes with exclusive coverage of the Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One, June 13-23 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Every pitch of the MCWS will air on ESPN platforms beginning Friday, June 13 in the two double-elimination brackets.

The best-of-three MCWS Finals featuring the winners of the two brackets begins Saturday, June 21, and concludes with the crowning of the national champion. ESPN will air a 60-minute pregame show and unveil the Golden Spikes Award winner – honoring the nation’s top amateur baseball player – leading into Game 1 of the championship series on Saturday, June 21 (7 p.m. ET). Also, for the second year in a row, ABC will air a MCWS game with the Game 2 broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 22.

The winner in Omaha will be the 41st and final NCAA Team Champion crowned on ESPN platforms during the 2024-25 college sports season.

ESPN has exclusively presented the Men’s College World Series since 2003 and the company’s history with the event goes back 45 years. ESPN began televising MCWS games in 1980 – within the first year of the original network launch.

On the Call

Karl Ravech, the voice of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, and versatile announcer Mike Monaco will share play-by-play duties throughout the MCWS. Former LSU All-American Ben McDonald, two-time All-American and 2001 SEC Player of the Year Chris Burke, former Big Leaguer and Sunday Night Baseball’s Eduardo Pérez and Omaha’s own Kyle Peterson will serve as expert analysts. Reporters Kris Budden, in her sixth season covering the MCWS and Dani Wexelman, making her fourth trip to Omaha, round out ESPN’s MCWS crew.

Ravech, Burke, Peterson and Budden will serve as the team that calls the best-of-three MCWS Championship Series.

New this season, ESPN will surround each game of the best-of-three Finals series with live, onsite studio support. Monaco, McDonald and former two-time Men’s College World Series champion and MLB star Jackie Bradley Jr. will make up the studio set, bringing fans in-depth pregame analysis, interviews and more.

Every Pitch, Every Angle

Drone: ESPN’s drone footage will provide dramatic aerials throughout each game.

TrackMan: TrackMan radar will be employed to capture contemporary baseball data, including precise pitch speeds, HR distance, exit velocity and launch angle.

UmpCam: ESPN will provide an alternate UmpCam telecast on ESPN+ throughout the MCWS and on ESPNU for the best-of-three finals, highlighting the action from a behind-the-plate perspective.

SupraCam : New this year, a two-point aerial camera will soar above Charles Schwab Field along the right field line. Anchored from beyond the stadium walls in right field down past home plate, it will capture dynamic shots of the field, offering a unique perspective and tracking the action as it unfolds.

Audio note: To capture the full impact of stadium sounds, ESPN is deploying approximately 75 mics – including radio frequency mics – in the bases, buried mics at home plate and the pitcher’s mound, warning track mics spanning the entire outfield wall, and even impact mics on the foul poles. With additional commentator mics in the booth and on the field and umpire mics, there will be upwards of 100 microphones available to capture the action in Omaha.

Omaha Headlines

Conference Representation : Six different conferences will be represented in Omaha, plus independent program Oregon State. The SEC leads the way with two teams in 2023 national champion LSU and No. 3 overall seed Arkansas, while the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Missouri Valley and Sun Belt have each sent one team to Omaha. Louisville returns to Omaha for the first time since 2019, while UCLA takes a return trip for the first time since their national championship season in 2013. Arizona has now advanced to the MCWS for the third time since 2016, Murray State is headed to Omaha for the first time in program history as just the fourth No. 4 seed to make it, while Coastal Carolina arrives in Omaha for the second time in program history on a 23-game winning streak. 2025 marks Oregon State’s eighth appearance in the MCWS and first since winning it all in 2018.

MLB Prospects : Plenty of top-end talent will be in action in Omaha including seven of the top 40 MLB Draft prospects, according to : Plenty of top-end talent will be in action in Omaha including seven of the top 40 MLB Draft prospects, according to ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel . LSU’s Kade Anderson, the No. 7 prospect, was a first-team All-SEC selection, while Oregon State’s Aiva Arquette (No. 8-ranked prospect) is one of the nation’s most exciting players at the plate and in the field. Other top prospects include Arkansas infielder Wehiwa Aloy (No. 14), one of the three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, Arkansas’ right-hander Gage Wood (No. 21), Arizona centerfielder Brendan Summerhill (No. 27) and Coastal Carolina catcher Caden Bodine (No. 35).

75 Years in Omaha : 2025 marks the 75 th anniversary of the MCWS taking place in Omaha. As part of ESPN’s original series Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship , Ryan McGee explores the connection between the city and the event and takes fans through some of the most memorable moments in MCWS history. Residents and legendary players explain how the town and the series are so intertwined, and how Omaha became the Mecca of college baseball. Watch the feature : 2025 marks the 75anniversary of the MCWS taking place in Omaha. As part of ESPN’s original seriesexplores the connection between the city and the event and takes fans through some of the most memorable moments in MCWS history. Residents and legendary players explain how the town and the series are so intertwined, and how Omaha became the Mecca of college baseball. Watch the feature HERE

Grow the game: The 2025 Super Regionals were the third most-watched in the past 15 seasons. The most-watched game was Sunday’s all-SEC matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee, averaging 1.1 million viewers. This was the sixth most-watched Super Regionals game on record. The 2024 MCWS scored the second most-watched : The 2025 Super Regionals were the third most-watched in the past 15 seasons. The most-watched game was Sunday’s all-SEC matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee, averaging 1.1 million viewers. This was the sixth most-watched Super Regionals game on record. The 2024 MCWS scored the second most-watched pre-Finals viewership on record and the second most-watched MCWS Finals on record on ESPN platforms.

College Networks Coverage

SEC Network: SEC Network will provide on-site coverage from Omaha as two SEC schools vie for the conference’s sixth consecutive MCWS title and seventh in the last 10 NCAA Tournaments. Studio programming starts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with Peter Burns hosting alongside analysts David Dellucci and 1993 MCWS Most Outstanding Player Todd Walker . Coverage continues Friday with SEC Now live from left field at Charles Schwab Field and SECN will have live, in-ballpark programming for as long as an SEC team is in the tournament. Alyssa Lang takes over host duties starting Monday, June 16 and should an SEC team make it to the Championship Finals, Dari Nowkhah will lead SECN’s studio coverage.

ACC Network: ACC Network’s flagship news and information show, All ACC,will be on site in Omaha with coverage surrounding the Louisville Cardinals’ sixth trip to Omaha. Host Justin Walters will be joined by analysts Mike Rooney and Danny Graves for a full recap and breakdown on each Louisville game day following the action. Additionally, ACC PM, ACCN’s weekday afternoon show hosted by Mark Packer, will provide reaction and interviews through Louisville’s run in the MCWS.

ESPN.com

ESPN Senior Writers Ryan McGee, Elizabeth Merrill and Clinton Yates will report from Omaha for ESPN.com throughout the MCWS. Stay up to date with the latest stories at ESPN.com/college-sports

2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship – Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One

All games stream on ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Fri, Jun 13 2 p.m. Arizona vs. Coastal Carolina

Karl Ravech, Ben McDonald, Eduardo Pérez, Dani Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Louisville vs. Oregon State

Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden ESPN Sat, Jun 14 2 p.m. Murray State vs. UCLA

Ravech, McDonald, Pérez, Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. LSU vs. Arkansas

Monaco, Peterson, Burke, Budden ESPN Sun, Jun 15 2 p.m. Game 5 – Elimination Bracket

Loser G1 vs. Loser G2

Monaco, McDonald, Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 6 – Winners Bracket

Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

Monaco, Peterson, Burke, Budden ESPN2 Mon, Jun 16 2 p.m. Game 7 – Elimination Bracket

Loser G3 vs. Loser G4

Monaco, McDonald, Burke, Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 8 – Winners Bracket

Winner G3 vs. Winner G4

Ravech, Peterson, Pérez, Budden ESPN Tue, Jun 17 2 p.m. Game 9

Monaco, McDonald, Burke, Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 10

Ravech, Peterson, Pérez, Budden ESPN Wed, Jun 18 2 p.m. Game 11

Monaco, McDonald, Pérez, Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 12

Ravech, Peterson, Burke, Budden ESPN Thu, Jun 19 2 p.m. Game 13 – If Necessary

Monaco, McDonald, Pérez, Wexelman ESPN 7 p.m. Game 14 – If Necessary

Ravech, Peterson, Burke, Budden ESPN Sat, Jun 21 6 p.m. NCAA Men’s College World Series Studio

Monaco, McDonald, Jackie Bradley Jr. ESPN 7 p.m. Finals Game 1

Ravech, Peterson, Burke, Budden ESPN Sun, Jun 22 2 p.m. NCAA Men’s College World Series Studio Monaco, McDonald, Bradley Jr. ABC 2:30 p.m. Finals Game 2

Ravech, Peterson, Burke, Budden ABC Mon, Jun 23 7 p.m. NCAA Men’s College World Series Studio Monaco, McDonald, Bradley Jr. ESPN 7:30 p.m. Finals Game 3 – If Necessary

Ravech, Peterson, Burke, Budden ESPN

Platforms and times are subject to change

All scheduling updates throughout the Men’s College World Series can be found here.