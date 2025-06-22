ESPN Formula 1 Viewership Notes After Canadian Grand Prix

ABC’s live telecast of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 15, averaged 1.9 million viewers for the race-only portion of the telecast (2-3:45 p.m. ET), the largest audience ever for the event on U.S. television.

The audience was up from last year’s viewership of 1.8 million, which at the time was the largest ever for the race.

The race also averaged 854,000 viewers in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic.

Formula 1 qualifying on Saturday, June 14, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 averaged 593,000 viewers.

Of the nine F1 races held so far this season, all but one (Miami) have seen year-over-year viewership increases and five of the nine (Australia, China, Monaco, Spain and Canada) scored event record audiences. The audience for the Monaco Grand Prix was the third-largest live audience ever for a Formula 1 race on U.S. television.

Across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, F1 races are averaging 1.3 million viewers, up six percent over the season-to-date average for the 2024 season and up 16 percent over the full 2024 season average.

In the younger demographic of Persons ages 18-49, races are averaging 507,000 viewers, up 13 percent over the 2024 season to date average and up 23 percent over the full 2024 season average.

Next: Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 29, on ESPN (race starts 9 a.m. ET).

