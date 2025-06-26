ESPN’s SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days Kicks Off Friday

SportsCenter: ‘50 States in 50 Days’ begins this Friday, June 27, with Scott Van Pelt hosting a special edition of SportsCenter from Washington, D.C. at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The cross-country summer tour will spotlight a different state each day for 50 straight days, featuring a mix of live on-site shows and produced features that celebrate sports culture in every corner of the country.

ESPN revealed the full schedule last week, detailing anchor assignments, events, and airtimes for all 50 states. Among the highlights:

UFC 317 in Las Vegas with Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves

in Las Vegas with Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves MLB Home Run Derby in Atlanta with Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi

in Atlanta with Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi The ESPYS in Los Angeles with Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan

in Los Angeles with Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis with Hannah Storm and Elle Duncan

in Indianapolis with Hannah Storm and Elle Duncan The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando with Randy Scott and Gary Striewski

in Orlando with Randy Scott and Gary Striewski Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., with Kevin Negandhi and Ryan Smith

Inspired by 2005’s SportsCenter Across America, this reimagined version brings ESPN’s flagship show directly to fans reflecting ESPN’s multiplatform evolution and its ongoing connection with sports fans nationwide.

Coverage continues through August 16 across all editions of SportsCenter and ESPN platforms.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Beatrix Panitz — Beatrix.Panitz@espn.com

Andy Hall — Andy.Hall@espn.com