Final Signature Event on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of the Travelers Championship, Plus ESPN BET

Marquee and Featured Groups include defending champion, world No. 1 Scheffler; 2025 U.S. Open winner Spaun; Five more top 10 players: McIlroy, Schauffele, Morikawa, Thomas, Åberg

Also Matsuyama, Burns, Bradley, Day, Homa, Spieth, Clanton

TOUR’s final Signature Event of 2025 begins tomorrow on ESPN+ at 8 a.m. ET

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Schefter debuts as on-course reporter covering McIlroy/Bradley on Thursday

Special ESPN BET stream includes live betting data, insights, analysis all four days

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will showcase one of the strongest fields of the year at the PGA TOUR’s final Signature Event of the season, the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Starting at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will feature a special ESPN BET stream for two hours during all four days of the Travelers Championship.

Combining in-depth data from the TOUR’s ShotLink powered by CDW technology and odds generated by ESPN BET, the stream will focus on odds and wagers, providing fans with key stats, insights and live betting analysis throughout the coverage.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 19 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. Featured Groups Jason Day, Max Homa Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 11, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 4 10:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley 1 to 3 p.m. ESPN BET Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 3 p.m. Featured Group Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa Featured Group Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, June 20 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 11, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 4 10:15 a.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton 10:30 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun 1 to 3 p.m. ESPN BET Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 3 p.m. Featured Group Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns Featured Group Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is the result of a new multi-year agreement between the PGA TOUR and PENN Entertainment, the operator of ESPN BET, which designates ESPN BET as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.

Following the Travelers Championship, ESPN BET will be part of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ at one more TOUR event in 2025, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, August 7-10.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

