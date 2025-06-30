Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest to Air July 4 on ESPN Networks

The 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will feature the return of the most dominant eater the event has ever had. Returning to the iconic corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island is 16-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, Joey Chestnut.

“We are thrilled to have Joey Chestnut back for this year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating contest, an event that stands as an enduring beacon of freedom for our nation and the world,” said George Shea, Major League Eating Chair. “We look forward to watching the world’s greatest eaters as they compete on this celebrated platform for international sports.”

ESPN has exclusive live broadcast rights from 10:45 a.m. ET to the conclusion of the event, and marks the 22nd consecutive year ESPN has televised the competition. Coverage of the women’s competition begins at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN3. The men’s competition airs at Noon ET on ESPN2, with re-airs at 5 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The women’s competition will also be recapped within the men’s competition at Noon ET.

Hosting the event will be the duo of E60 and The Sports Reporters Host Jeremy Schaap and Major League Eating President Rich Shea. On-site reporting will be by College Sports Play-by-Play Commentator Tiffany Greene.

As for the eaters, the 2025 contest features the top-ranked male, Chestnut, and female, Miki Sudo. Chestnut returns with aspirations of regaining the Mustard Belt following his one-year absence. Sudo looks to win her fourth-straight Mustard Belt and her 11th overall. Some other notable eaters include 2024 men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Champion and No. 2 ranked eater Patrick Bertoletti, No. 3 ranked eater Geoffrey Esper, No. 4 ranked eater James Webb, No. 6 ranked eater Nick Wehry, and No. 9 ranked eater Michelle Lesco, among others.

During the competitions, Chestnut and Sudo will have isolation cameras on them on ESPN3. The Sudo camera will be at 11 a.m. ET and the Chestnut camera at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The men’s world record is 76 hot dogs and buns, set by Chestnut in 2021, while on the women’s side, Sudo looks to top her 51 hot dogs and buns performance set in 2024.

Nathan’s Famous will also make its annual donation of 100,000 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City prior to the event.

SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days:

ESPN announced in late June that SportsCenter will be going on the road with SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days. Part of this nationwide tour will be a stop at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. SportsCenter Anchor Treavor Scales will be reporting on-site with post-contest coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET.