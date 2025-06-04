The #RoadToOmaha Continues: ESPN to Present Every Pitch of the 2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals, June 6-9
- ESPN announces commentator teams for all 8 sites
- All games scheduled for ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU; all games stream on ESPN+
- Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One returns Saturday & Sunday
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament continues Friday, June 6, with every pitch of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Presented by Capital One set for ESPN platforms as eight teams look to punch their ticket to the Men’s College World Series (MCWS) in Omaha. All eight best-of-three series will air across ESPN platforms June 6-9, including on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. All games will also be available to stream live on ESPN+.
Comprehensive surrounding programming of the college baseball postseason continues this weekend with the popular Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One, streaming on ESPN+. Kris Budden and Dari Nowkhah host with analyst Mike Rooney as the trio brings viewers multi-game look-ins, scores, highlights and more.
How we got here
- The ACC leads all conferences with five teams headed to the Super Regionals, including ACC Tournament champion and No. 5 overall seed North Carolina. The SEC is sending four teams to the Super Regionals, making it 15 teams in the last three years advancing at least to this round, while the Big 12 has representation in West Virginia and Arizona. Elsewhere, the MVC has now had four different teams advance to the Super Regionals in the past five seasons. Both the ACC and SEC are guaranteed to have a team advance to Omaha.
- Six regional sites came down to winner-take-all games on Monday, highlighted by Murray State holding on to upset No. 10 overall seed Ole Miss and No. 6 LSU rallying late to defeat Cindarella story Little Rock.
- Several regional hosts were knocked out of the tournament early as Murray State became just the 10th No. 4 seed in the 64-team era (1999) to win a regional. In addition, five No. 2 seeds – Louisville, UTSA, Duke, West Virginia and Arizona – and one No. 3 seed (Miami) all advanced to the Super Regionals.
- The 2025 Regionals were the third most-watched regional round on record. The top game of the round was Monday night’s LSU vs. Little Rock Game 7, which averaged 876,000 viewers on ESPN and peaked with 1.1 million viewers. This was the second most-watched Regional game on record, trailing only the 2024 North Carolina vs. LSU game (964,000 viewers).
Super Storylines
- Per ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel, the Super Regional round will feature 14 of the top 40 MLB Draft prospects, including top overall prospect and Florida State ace Jamie Arnold. Other top prospects include left-handers Liam Doyle (Tennessee) and Kade Anderson (LSU), and power-hitting shortstop Aiva Arquette (Oregon State).
- Tennessee and Arkansas match up in an intriguing Super Regional filled with a number of the country’s top players, including 2025 Golden Spike Award semifinalists Doyle and Wehiwa Aloy, the star Razorback shortstop.
- Despite seven of the top 16 teams being eliminated, college baseball powerhouses remain in the field. Recent MCWS champions playing this weekend include Tennessee (2024), LSU (2023), Oregon State (2018), Coastal Carolina (2016), UCLA (2013) and Arizona (2012).
Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.
ESPN will utilize its deep roster of versatile and talented play-by-play voices and baseball analysts, sending commentator teams to each of the eight Super Regional sites.
All eight commentator teams:
- Louisville: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
- Corvallis: Roxy Bernstein, Devon Travis
- Chapel Hill: Eric Frede, Jensen Lewis
- Auburn: Roy Philpott, Lance Cormier
- Los Angeles: Victor Rojas, Todd Walker
- Durham: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson
- Baton Rouge: Dave Neal, Ben McDonald
- Fayetteville: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke
The following sites will begin play on Friday, June 6:
Site: No. 4 Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)
Commentator Team: Roy Philpott, Lance Cormier
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 6
|9 p.m.
|No. 13 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 4 Auburn
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 7
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 8
|TBD
|No. 13 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 4 Auburn*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 5 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Jensen Lewis
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 6
|Noon
|Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 7
|Noon
|No. 5 North Carolina vs. Arizona
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 8
|TBD
|Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 8 Oregon State (Corvallis, Ore.)
Commentator Team: Roxy Bernstein, Devon Travis
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 6
|6 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 7
|9 p.m.
|No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Florida State
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 8
|TBD
|No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)
Commentator Team: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Miami vs. Louisville
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 7
|11 a.m.
|Louisville vs. Miami
|ESPN
|Sun, June 8
|TBD
|Miami vs. Louisville*
|TBD
*If necessary
The following sites will begin play on Saturday, June 7:
Site: No. 3 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Commentator Team: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 7
|5 p.m.
|No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Arkansas
|ESPN
|Sun, June 8
|3 p.m.
|No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Tennessee
|ESPN
|Mon, June 9
|TBD
|No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Arkansas*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 6 LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)
Commentator Team: Dave Neal, Ben McDonald
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 7
|2 p.m.
|West Virginia vs. No. 6 LSU
|ESPN
|Sun, June 8
|6 p.m.
|No. 6 LSU vs. West Virginia
|ESPN2
|Mon, June 9
|TBD
|West Virginia vs. No. 6 LSU*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 15 UCLA (Los Angeles)
Commentator Team: Victor Rojas, Todd Walker
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 7
|7 p.m.
|UTSA vs. No. 15 UCLA
|ESPNU
|Sun, June 8
|3 p.m.
|No. 15 UCLA vs. UTSA
|TBD
|Mon, June 9
|TBD
|UTSA vs. No. 15 UCLA*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: Duke (Durham, N.C.)
Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 7
|1 p.m.
|Murray State vs. Duke
|ESPNU
|Sun, June 8
|Noon
|Duke vs. Murray State
|TBD
|Mon, June 9
|TBD
|Murray State vs. Duke*
|TBD
*If necessary