The #RoadToOmaha Continues: ESPN to Present Every Pitch of the 2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals, June 6-9

ESPN announces commentator teams for all 8 sites

All games scheduled for ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU; all games stream on ESPN+

Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One returns Saturday & Sunday

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament continues Friday, June 6, with every pitch of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Presented by Capital One set for ESPN platforms as eight teams look to punch their ticket to the Men’s College World Series (MCWS) in Omaha. All eight best-of-three series will air across ESPN platforms June 6-9, including on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. All games will also be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Comprehensive surrounding programming of the college baseball postseason continues this weekend with the popular Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One, streaming on ESPN+. Kris Budden and Dari Nowkhah host with analyst Mike Rooney as the trio brings viewers multi-game look-ins, scores, highlights and more.

How we got here

The ACC leads all conferences with five teams headed to the Super Regionals, including ACC Tournament champion and No. 5 overall seed North Carolina. The SEC is sending four teams to the Super Regionals, making it 15 teams in the last three years advancing at least to this round, while the Big 12 has representation in West Virginia and Arizona. Elsewhere, the MVC has now had four different teams advance to the Super Regionals in the past five seasons. Both the ACC and SEC are guaranteed to have a team advance to Omaha.

Six regional sites came down to winner-take-all games on Monday, highlighted by Murray State holding on to upset No. 10 overall seed Ole Miss and No. 6 LSU rallying late to defeat Cindarella story Little Rock.

Several regional hosts were knocked out of the tournament early as Murray State became just the 10th No. 4 seed in the 64-team era (1999) to win a regional. In addition, five No. 2 seeds – Louisville, UTSA, Duke, West Virginia and Arizona – and one No. 3 seed (Miami) all advanced to the Super Regionals.

The 2025 Regionals were the third most-watched regional round on record. The top game of the round was Monday night’s LSU vs. Little Rock Game 7, which averaged 876,000 viewers on ESPN and peaked with 1.1 million viewers. This was the second most-watched Regional game on record, trailing only the 2024 North Carolina vs. LSU game (964,000 viewers).

Super Storylines

Per ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel , the Super Regional round will feature 14 of the top 40 MLB Draft prospects, including top overall prospect and Florida State ace Jamie Arnold. Other top prospects include left-handers Liam Doyle (Tennessee) and Kade Anderson (LSU), and power-hitting shortstop Aiva Arquette (Oregon State).

, the Super Regional round will feature 14 of the top 40 MLB Draft prospects, including top overall prospect and Florida State ace Jamie Arnold. Other top prospects include left-handers Liam Doyle (Tennessee) and Kade Anderson (LSU), and power-hitting shortstop Aiva Arquette (Oregon State). Tennessee and Arkansas match up in an intriguing Super Regional filled with a number of the country’s top players, including 2025 Golden Spike Award semifinalists Doyle and Wehiwa Aloy, the star Razorback shortstop.

Despite seven of the top 16 teams being eliminated, college baseball powerhouses remain in the field. Recent MCWS champions playing this weekend include Tennessee (2024), LSU (2023), Oregon State (2018), Coastal Carolina (2016), UCLA (2013) and Arizona (2012).

Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.

ESPN will utilize its deep roster of versatile and talented play-by-play voices and baseball analysts, sending commentator teams to each of the eight Super Regional sites.

All eight commentator teams:

Louisville : Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez Corvallis : Roxy Bernstein, Devon Travis

: Roxy Bernstein, Devon Travis Chapel Hill : Eric Frede, Jensen Lewis

: Eric Frede, Jensen Lewis Auburn : Roy Philpott, Lance Cormier

: Roy Philpott, Lance Cormier Los Angeles : Victor Rojas, Todd Walker

: Victor Rojas, Todd Walker Durham : Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson

: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson Baton Rouge : Dave Neal, Ben McDonald

: Dave Neal, Ben McDonald Fayetteville: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke

The following sites will begin play on Friday, June 6:

Site: No. 4 Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Commentator Team: Roy Philpott, Lance Cormier

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 6 9 p.m. No. 13 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 4 Auburn ESPN2 Sat, June 7 3 p.m. No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Coastal Carolina ESPN2 Sun, June 8 TBD No. 13 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 4 Auburn* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 5 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Eric Frede, Jensen Lewis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 6 Noon Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina ESPN2 Sat, June 7 Noon No. 5 North Carolina vs. Arizona ESPN2 Sun, June 8 TBD Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 8 Oregon State (Corvallis, Ore.)

Commentator Team: Roxy Bernstein, Devon Travis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 6 6 p.m. No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State ESPN2 Sat, June 7 9 p.m. No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Florida State ESPN2 Sun, June 8 TBD No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State* TBD

*If necessary

Site: Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)

Commentator Team: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 6 3 p.m. Miami vs. Louisville ESPN2 Sat, June 7 11 a.m. Louisville vs. Miami ESPN Sun, June 8 TBD Miami vs. Louisville* TBD

*If necessary

The following sites will begin play on Saturday, June 7:

Site: No. 3 Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Commentator Team: Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 7 5 p.m. No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Arkansas ESPN Sun, June 8 3 p.m. No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Tennessee ESPN Mon, June 9 TBD No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Arkansas* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 6 LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Commentator Team: Dave Neal, Ben McDonald

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 7 2 p.m. West Virginia vs. No. 6 LSU ESPN Sun, June 8 6 p.m. No. 6 LSU vs. West Virginia ESPN2 Mon, June 9 TBD West Virginia vs. No. 6 LSU* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 15 UCLA (Los Angeles)

Commentator Team: Victor Rojas, Todd Walker

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 7 7 p.m. UTSA vs. No. 15 UCLA ESPNU Sun, June 8 3 p.m. No. 15 UCLA vs. UTSA TBD Mon, June 9 TBD UTSA vs. No. 15 UCLA* TBD

*If necessary

Site: Duke (Durham, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 7 1 p.m. Murray State vs. Duke ESPNU Sun, June 8 Noon Duke vs. Murray State TBD Mon, June 9 TBD Murray State vs. Duke* TBD

*If necessary