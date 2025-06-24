‘Vibe Check’ Sets Premiere Date – Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ Beginning June 30

Vibe Check – the new female-led sports studio show exclusive to Disney+, produced by ESPN – has announced a premiere date of Monday, June 30. New episodes will drop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+.

The program will spotlight a panel of ESPN’s most prominent female voices – featuring Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, Hannah Storm and more. The show will call upon the rotating panel’s expertise, insight, and storytelling to provide a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage.

Vibe Check will deliver fast-paced coverage of a variety of sports with expert analysis, all-access moments, savvy opinions and a healthy dose of laughter – all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes.

The show is ESPN’s second exclusive content offering on Disney+, joining SC+, a daily edition of SportsCenter, which debuted March 3.

Disney+ standalone subscribers have access to a curated selection of content from ESPN+ and Hulu including live sports events, studio shows, ESPN and Hulu Originals, TV series and films – all in one place. Subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle can view the full ESPN+ content offering including more than 30,000 live sports events yearly and a library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content and studio programming.

