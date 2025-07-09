ESPN Formula 1 Coverage Enjoying Record-Breaking Season of Viewership

Eleven of 12 Races Have Had Year-Over-Year Viewership Growth

ESPN2’s live telecast of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 6, averaged 1.5 million viewers, a 19 percent audience gain over last year’s race and the largest audience ever for the event on U.S. television, per Nielsen. The audience peaked at 1.8 million between 11:30-11:45 a.m. ET as Lando Norris closed out a popular first home country win.

Eleven of 12 races held so far this season have had year-over-year viewership growth and seven of the 12 have set event viewership records.

The British Grand Prix audience was up from last year’s viewership of 1.3 million, which at the time was the largest ever for the race. The race also averaged 629,000 viewers in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic.

Of the 12 F1 races held so far this season, all but one (Miami) have seen year-over-year viewership increases and seven of the 12 (Australia, China, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria and Britain) scored event record audiences. The audience for the Monaco Grand Prix was the third-largest live audience ever for a Formula 1 race on U.S. television.

Across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, F1 races are averaging 1.3 million viewers, up seven percent over the season-to-date average for the 2024 season and up 17 percent over the full 2024 season average.

In the younger demographic of Persons ages 18-49, races are averaging 511,000 viewers, up 14 percent over the 2024 season to date average and up 24 percent over the full 2024 season average.

Next: Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 27, on ESPN (race starts 9 a.m. ET).

-30-

