ESPN Formula 1 Viewership Notes After Austrian Grand Prix

ESPNs live telecast of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 29, averaged 1.1 million viewers, a two percent gain over last year’s race and the largest audience ever for the event on U.S. television.

The audience was up from last year’s viewership of 1.09 million, which at the time was the largest ever for the race.

The race also averaged 436,000 viewers in the Persons ages 18-49 demographic.

Formula 1 qualifying on Saturday, June 28, at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 averaged 649,000 viewers.

Of the 10 F1 races held so far this season, all but one (Miami) have seen year-over-year viewership increases and six of the 10 (Australia, China, Monaco, Spain, Canada and Austria) scored event record audiences. The audience for the Monaco Grand Prix was the third-largest live audience ever for a Formula 1 race on U.S. television.

Across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, F1 races are averaging 1.3 million viewers, up six percent over the season-to-date average for the 2024 season and up 15 percent over the full 2024 season average.

In the younger demographic of Persons ages 18-49, races are averaging 501,000 viewers, up 12 percent over the 2024 season to date average and up 21 percent over the full 2024 season average.

Next: British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 6, on ESPN2 (race starts 10 a.m. ET).

