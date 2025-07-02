ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Schedule Update: American League Leading Detroit Tigers to Visit Texas Rangers on July 20

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One schedule. On July 20, the American League-leading Detroit Tigers will visit the Texas Rangers at 7 p.m. ET.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will call the action with analyst Eduardo Pérez, analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone and reporter Buster Olney.

Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One is available live on ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show, starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN is generating its largest Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One audience in eight years, since 2017, according to Nielsen. Through 14 games, Sunday Night Baseball is averaging 1,750,000 million viewers, up 11 percent from last year.

On deck: Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One continues on 4th of July weekend, July 6, with a special doubleheader on ESPN. At 6 p.m. ET Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will face Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Field. The second game of the July 6 doubleheader will feature Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers visiting Fernando Tatís Jr. and the San Diego Padres, at 9 p.m.

