ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Featuring the Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Averaged 2 Million Viewers – Up 66% From Last Year’s Comparable Game

Through 14 Games, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Viewership Up 11 Percent from Last Season



ESPN is generating its largest Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One audience in eight years, since 2017, according to Nielsen. Through 14 games, Sunday Night Baseball is averaging 1,750,000 million viewers, up 11 percent from last year.

ESPN’s coverage of Detroit’s 3-0 victory over Minnesota on the June 29 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One averaged two million viewers (2,020,000). The audience peaked with 2,304,000 viewers in the 9:15 p.m. ET quarter hour. Viewership for the Twins vs. Tigers game broadcast was up 66 percent from last year’s comparable Sunday Night Baseball game (Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles).

In addition to ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball success, the company also delivered the largest national Opening Day audience in seven years on March 27 (Brewers vs. Yankees).

On deck: Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One continues on 4th of July weekend, July 6, with a special doubleheader on ESPN. At 6 p.m. ET Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will face Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Field. The second game of the July 6 doubleheader will feature Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers visiting Fernando Tatís Jr. and the San Diego Padres, at 9 p.m.

