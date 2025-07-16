ESPN8: The Ocho Returns July 31-August 3 as the Ultimate Destination for Seldom-Seen Sports and Absurd Athleticism
- Ninth Annual Event Features 65 Hours of Content Across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Digital Platforms
- 30 Sports to Make Ocho Debut Including Soap Hockey, Mailboat Jumping and Outhouse Racing
- ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort to Host Live Events, The Ocho Show and SportsCenter 50 States in 50 Days
- The Savannah Bananas Live in Prime Time on Friday and Saturday
Get ready for the quirkiest, craziest and most action-packed edition of ESPN8: The Ocho yet!
The Ocho is back for its ninth and most adrenaline-fueled year to-date, taking over ESPN platforms from Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 3 with more than 65 hours of thrilling, unexpected and unconventional sports. This year’s event will showcase a record-breaking 30 brand-new competitions, along with returning fan-favorites such as Ultimate Frisbee, Cornhole and Slippery Stairs – airing across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social and digital channels.
For the first time, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will serve as the central hub of Ocho activity on Friday, Aug. 1, hosting 11 live competitions, The Ocho Show and the Florida stop for SportsCenter 50 States in 50 Days, bringing viewers even closer to the madness and energy of The Ocho experience.
Returning to The Ocho for the third consecutive year, the Savannah Bananas will delight audiences with their uniquely entertaining twist on baseball. This year, The Ocho will include a two-game series against the Texas Tailgaters at the iconic Oriole Park at Camden Yard (Friday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN).
In addition to the Bananas on ESPN and adding to the energy and chaos on Friday night, ESPN2 and ESPNU will also be bringing fans Ocho content – creating a wacky wall-to-wall compilation of seldom-seen sports, in prime time, on three ESPN platforms.
Opening Night Kicks Off with Wild and Woolly Action
The Ocho officially launches on July 31 with a slate of over-the-top competitions airing on ESPN2, including:
- Red Bull Flugtag (7-7:30 p.m.) – Wacky engineers and fearless pilots build human-powered flying machines to take leaps of faith into the Ohio River.
- National Ball Hockey League Presented by Garage Beer (9-10 p.m.) – It’s hockey like you’ve never seen it. Catch the fast-paced action of Tier 1 New Jersey teams in the National Ball Hockey League!
- T-Rex World Championship Races (11-11:30 p.m.) – It’s a race of prehistoric proportion as men, women, children and seniors compete to be the 2025 T-Rex World Champion!
The full slate of Ocho sports can be found below.
ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to Become the Home for Wild Sports
On Friday, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. will transform into The Ocho’s live-action headquarters, featuring more than 13 hours of original programming. 11 unique competitions – including Major League Paintball, the Pop-A-Shot National Championship and the Pillow Fight Championships – will take place on-site.
As part of SportsCenter’s “50 States in 50 Days” initiative, SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott will headline ESPN’s flagship show live at 2 p.m. on ESPN, right in the middle of the on-the-ground action. Later that day, The Ocho Show returns on ESPN2 from 4-5 p.m., hosted by Clinton Yates, Arda Öcal and Cristina Alexander, offering interviews, behind-the-scenes moments and coverage from across the venue.
Fans interested in attending live events at ESPN Wide World of Sports can click here for ticketing and event details.
A Prime Time Trifecta on Friday Night
New in 2025, ESPN platforms will deliver a Friday night prime time tripleheader with concurrent Ocho coverage across three of the network’s platforms:
- ESPN (7-9 p.m.): The Savannah Bananas, fan-favorite masters of flair and fun, bring their wildly entertaining style of Banana Ball to the main stage as they take on the Texas Tailgaters live from Camden Yards in Baltimore.
- ESPN2 (7-10 p.m.): A full-throttle mix of competitions including the Extreme Archery Championship, National Dodgeball League Championship Games and the Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship.
- ESPNU (8-10 p.m.): Live from Rock Hill, South Carolina, the ACL World Cup will showcase the world’s best cornhole players competing for international glory.
Capping off the night, in the wee hours of the morning, the 2004 film, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller, which inspired the creation of ESPN8: The Ocho, will air on ESPN2 (Saturday, 12-2 a.m.).
Going Bananas for the Bananas
After bringing insane baseball plays, trick plays and choreographed dances to fans on Friday night, the Savannah Bananas will be back for a second night against the rival Tailgaters on Saturday (7-9 p.m., ESPN2).
This two-game series marks the seventh and eighth Savannah Bananas games of the season on ESPN platforms, continuing the team’s rise as a must-see sensation. More information on ESPN’s summer of Banana Ball can be found here.
30 New Sports Make Ocho Debut – The Most Ever
This year, The Ocho is set to introduce 30 never-before-seen competitions to fans – the most in the event’s history. From creative showdowns to pure athletic absurdity, highlights include:
|Red Bull Flugtag Cincinnati
|The Popdarts Championship presented by APL
|Ludwig’s Streamer Games
|2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag
|2025 Blackbird Cup – Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League
|The 2025 Big Boy Soap Hockey Tournament
|National Ball Hockey League Presented by Garage Beer
|Donk Toss
|Nulu Bock Fest Goat Racing Championships
|World Premiere: BBA Bubbleball
|T-Rex World Championship Races
|Diving Chess: Grudge Match of Champions
|Wrestball
|Freestyle Chess
|Battle Court Jai-Alai Championship VII
|360 Hoops Championship
|11th Annual Outhouse Races
|Padel Ping Pong Championship
|Swiss Stone Tossing
|Bottle Frisbee Presented by Gronk Fitness
|Mailboat Jumping
|Bike Polo Presented by Legacy Pro Sports
|Big League Chew presents: 2025 Bubble Gum Blowing Championship
|Coffin Wars
|The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century
|TBA Ocho Programming
Full 2025 Ocho Lineup:
|ESPN
|ESPN2
|ESPNU
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Thursday, July 31st
|7pm
|Red Bull Flugtag Cincinnati
|7:30pm
|Ludwig’s Streamer Games
|8pm
|2025 Blackbird Cup – Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League
|8:30pm
|9pm
|National Ball Hockey League Presented by Garage Beer
|9:30pm
|10pm
|National Putting Tour American Dream’s Super Roll of Putting
|10:30pm
|Nulu Bock Fest Goat Racing Championships
|11pm
|T-Rex World Championship Races
|11:30pm
|2025 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs
|Friday, August 1st
|12am
|2025 World Dog Surfing Championships Best Waves
|12:30am
|Roofball – 2025 RFA Cup
|1am
|The 2024 Onewheel World Championship – Race For The Rail
|1:30am
|2025 NESSBIC Finals presented by Stern Pinball
|2am
|2025 Golden Tee Golf World Championships
|2:30am
|2023 FTA World Championship (Freestyle Trampoline)
|3am
|2023 Wisconsin Auctioneers Championship
|3:30am
|2020 USA Mullet Championships
|4am
|Battle of the Buoy 2
|4:30am
|SXY National Beach Tennis Invitational
|5am
|IWL WRESTBALL 3×3
|5:30am
|6am
|Battle Court Jai-Alai Championship VII
|6:30am
|7am
|11th Annual Outhouse Races
|7:30am
|Swiss Stone Tossing
|8am
|Mailboat Jumping
|8:30am
|Big League Chew presents: 2025 National Bubble Gum Blowing Championship
|9am
|FlingGolf: LFC-5 Longest FlingShot Championship
|9:30am
|The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century
|10am
|*Major League Paintball, 3v3 World Championship
|10:30am
|11am
|*NWLA All-Star Game
|11:30am
|12pm
|*OmegaBall World Invitational presented by Quicksilver Scientific
|12:30pm
|1pm
|*Turf Wars Adult Kickball Tournament – LIVE on ESPN8
|1:30pm
|2pm
|*SportsCenter
|^ACL World Championship: Trickshot Challenge
|2:30pm
|3pm
|*The 4th Annual BullShooter Invitational Shootout presented by TouchTunes
|3:30pm
|4pm
|*The Ocho Show
|4:30pm
|5pm
|*The Popdarts Championship presented by APL
|5:30pm
|6pm
|*2025 Slippery Stairs
|6:30pm
|7pm
|~Banana Ball: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas
|*2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag
|7:30pm
|8pm
|*The National Dodgeball League Championship Games
|^ACL World Championship: Women, Senior, Junior Championships
|8:30pm
|9pm
|*Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship
|9:30pm
|10pm
|*Hush Presents Pillow Fight Championship
|10:30pm
|11pm
|11:30pm
|Carjitsu Champ
|Saturday, August 2nd
|12am
|Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
|12:30am
|1am
|1:30am
|2am
|Diving Chess: Grudge Match of Champions
|2:30am
|Freestyle Chess
|3am
|Microsoft Excel World Championship Finals
|3:30am
|NHRL Teams: Robot Fighting Championship
|4am
|Viii Sports 2024 National Championship
|4:30am
|5am
|2022 Speed Chess Championship Final presented by Chess.com
|5:30am
|ProSayulita SUP OPEN
|6am
|2023 FootGolf World Cup
|6:30am
|World Series of Armwrestling Finals Season 3
|7am
|NHRL Prime Time Robot Fighting
|7:30am
|360 Hoops Championship
|8am
|Padel Ping Pong Championship
|8:30am
|Bottlesbee Presented by Gronk Fitness
|9am
|Bike Polo Presented by Legacy Pro Sports
|9:30am
|2023 World Table Hockey Championships
|9:55am
|Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming
|10:30am
|11am
|World Axe & Knife Throwing Championship 2025
|11:30am
|12pm
|^ACL World Championship: Pro Doubles Final
|12:30pm
|1pm
|1:30pm
|2pm
|Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming
|2:30pm
|^ACL World Championship: Superhole
|3pm
|3:30pm
|4pm
|4:30pm
|5pm
|5:30pm
|6pm
|6:30pm
|~Banana Ball: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas
|7pm
|7:30pm
|8pm
|8:30pm
|9pm
|T-Rex World Championship Races (re-air)
|9:30pm
|Coffin Wars, Grapple to the Grave
|10pm
|Tire Wrestling: No Ropes. Just Rubber
|10:30pm
|The 2025 Big Boy Soap Hockey Tournament
|11pm
|Donk Toss World Championship
|11:30pm
|World Premiere: BBA Bubbleball
|Sunday, August 3rd
|12am
|Tractor Pulling
|12:30am
|2025 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs (re-air)
|1am
|TBA Ocho Programming
|1:30am
|2am
|TBA Ocho Programming
|2:30am
|3am
|Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming
|3:30am
|4am
|4:30am
|5am
|The 2025 Ultimate Ninja World Series Finals, presented by Americas NAVY
|5:30am
|Buoy Cup
|6am
|Microsoft Excel World Championship 2024 Finals
|6:30am
|The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century (re-air)
|7am
|Never Tell Me The Odds Ocho Special
|7:30am
|Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming
|8am
|8:30am
|9am
|9:30am
|10am
|10:30am
|11am
|11:30am
|#2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Mixed Finals
|12pm
|^ACL World Championship: Pro Singles Final
|12:30pm
|1pm
|1:30pm
|#2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Women’s Finals
|2pm
|2:30pm
|3pm
|3:30pm
|Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming
|4pm
|#2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Men’s Finals
|4:30pm
|5pm
|5:30pm
|6pm
|6:30pm
|7pm
|7:30pm
|8pm
|8:30pm
|9pm
|9:30pm
|10pm
|Key:
|BOLD = Sports making Ocho Debut
|* = Live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|~ = Live from Baltimore, Maryland
|^ = Live from Rock Hill, South Carolina
|# = Live from Denver, Colorado