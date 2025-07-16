ESPN8: The Ocho Returns July 31-August 3 as the Ultimate Destination for Seldom-Seen Sports and Absurd Athleticism

Ninth Annual Event Features 65 Hours of Content Across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Digital Platforms

30 Sports to Make Ocho Debut Including Soap Hockey, Mailboat Jumping and Outhouse Racing

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort to Host Live Events, The Ocho Show and SportsCenter 50 States in 50 Days

The Savannah Bananas Live in Prime Time on Friday and Saturday

Get ready for the quirkiest, craziest and most action-packed edition of ESPN8: The Ocho yet!

The Ocho is back for its ninth and most adrenaline-fueled year to-date, taking over ESPN platforms from Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 3 with more than 65 hours of thrilling, unexpected and unconventional sports. This year’s event will showcase a record-breaking 30 brand-new competitions, along with returning fan-favorites such as Ultimate Frisbee, Cornhole and Slippery Stairs – airing across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social and digital channels.

For the first time, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will serve as the central hub of Ocho activity on Friday, Aug. 1, hosting 11 live competitions, The Ocho Show and the Florida stop for SportsCenter 50 States in 50 Days, bringing viewers even closer to the madness and energy of The Ocho experience.

Returning to The Ocho for the third consecutive year, the Savannah Bananas will delight audiences with their uniquely entertaining twist on baseball. This year, The Ocho will include a two-game series against the Texas Tailgaters at the iconic Oriole Park at Camden Yard (Friday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN).

In addition to the Bananas on ESPN and adding to the energy and chaos on Friday night, ESPN2 and ESPNU will also be bringing fans Ocho content – creating a wacky wall-to-wall compilation of seldom-seen sports, in prime time, on three ESPN platforms.

Opening Night Kicks Off with Wild and Woolly Action

The Ocho officially launches on July 31 with a slate of over-the-top competitions airing on ESPN2, including:

Red Bull Flugtag (7-7:30 p.m.) – Wacky engineers and fearless pilots build human-powered flying machines to take leaps of faith into the Ohio River.

– Wacky engineers and fearless pilots build human-powered flying machines to take leaps of faith into the Ohio River. National Ball Hockey League Presented by Garage Beer (9-10 p.m.) – It’s hockey like you’ve never seen it. Catch the fast-paced action of Tier 1 New Jersey teams in the National Ball Hockey League!

– It’s hockey like you’ve never seen it. Catch the fast-paced action of Tier 1 New Jersey teams in the National Ball Hockey League! T-Rex World Championship Races (11-11:30 p.m.) – It’s a race of prehistoric proportion as men, women, children and seniors compete to be the 2025 T-Rex World Champion!

The full slate of Ocho sports can be found below.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to Become the Home for Wild Sports

On Friday, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. will transform into The Ocho’s live-action headquarters, featuring more than 13 hours of original programming. 11 unique competitions – including Major League Paintball, the Pop-A-Shot National Championship and the Pillow Fight Championships – will take place on-site.

As part of SportsCenter’s “50 States in 50 Days” initiative, SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott will headline ESPN’s flagship show live at 2 p.m. on ESPN, right in the middle of the on-the-ground action. Later that day, The Ocho Show returns on ESPN2 from 4-5 p.m., hosted by Clinton Yates, Arda Öcal and Cristina Alexander, offering interviews, behind-the-scenes moments and coverage from across the venue.

Fans interested in attending live events at ESPN Wide World of Sports can click here for ticketing and event details.

A Prime Time Trifecta on Friday Night

New in 2025, ESPN platforms will deliver a Friday night prime time tripleheader with concurrent Ocho coverage across three of the network’s platforms:

ESPN (7-9 p.m.): The Savannah Bananas, fan-favorite masters of flair and fun, bring their wildly entertaining style of Banana Ball to the main stage as they take on the Texas Tailgaters live from Camden Yards in Baltimore.

(7-9 p.m.): The Savannah Bananas, fan-favorite masters of flair and fun, bring their wildly entertaining style of Banana Ball to the main stage as they take on the Texas Tailgaters live from Camden Yards in Baltimore. ESPN2 (7-10 p.m.): A full-throttle mix of competitions including the Extreme Archery Championship, National Dodgeball League Championship Games and the Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship.

(7-10 p.m.): A full-throttle mix of competitions including the Extreme Archery Championship, National Dodgeball League Championship Games and the Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship. ESPNU (8-10 p.m.): Live from Rock Hill, South Carolina, the ACL World Cup will showcase the world’s best cornhole players competing for international glory.

Capping off the night, in the wee hours of the morning, the 2004 film, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller, which inspired the creation of ESPN8: The Ocho, will air on ESPN2 (Saturday, 12-2 a.m.).

Going Bananas for the Bananas

After bringing insane baseball plays, trick plays and choreographed dances to fans on Friday night, the Savannah Bananas will be back for a second night against the rival Tailgaters on Saturday (7-9 p.m., ESPN2).

This two-game series marks the seventh and eighth Savannah Bananas games of the season on ESPN platforms, continuing the team’s rise as a must-see sensation. More information on ESPN’s summer of Banana Ball can be found here.

30 New Sports Make Ocho Debut – The Most Ever

This year, The Ocho is set to introduce 30 never-before-seen competitions to fans – the most in the event’s history. From creative showdowns to pure athletic absurdity, highlights include:

Red Bull Flugtag Cincinnati The Popdarts Championship presented by APL Ludwig’s Streamer Games 2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag 2025 Blackbird Cup – Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League The 2025 Big Boy Soap Hockey Tournament National Ball Hockey League Presented by Garage Beer Donk Toss Nulu Bock Fest Goat Racing Championships World Premiere: BBA Bubbleball T-Rex World Championship Races Diving Chess: Grudge Match of Champions Wrestball Freestyle Chess Battle Court Jai-Alai Championship VII 360 Hoops Championship 11th Annual Outhouse Races Padel Ping Pong Championship Swiss Stone Tossing Bottle Frisbee Presented by Gronk Fitness Mailboat Jumping Bike Polo Presented by Legacy Pro Sports Big League Chew presents: 2025 Bubble Gum Blowing Championship Coffin Wars The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century TBA Ocho Programming

Full 2025 Ocho Lineup:

ESPN ESPN2 ESPNU Date Time Event Thursday, July 31st 7pm Red Bull Flugtag Cincinnati 7:30pm Ludwig’s Streamer Games 8pm 2025 Blackbird Cup – Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League 8:30pm 9pm National Ball Hockey League Presented by Garage Beer 9:30pm 10pm National Putting Tour American Dream’s Super Roll of Putting 10:30pm Nulu Bock Fest Goat Racing Championships 11pm T-Rex World Championship Races 11:30pm 2025 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs Friday, August 1st 12am 2025 World Dog Surfing Championships Best Waves 12:30am Roofball – 2025 RFA Cup 1am The 2024 Onewheel World Championship – Race For The Rail 1:30am 2025 NESSBIC Finals presented by Stern Pinball 2am 2025 Golden Tee Golf World Championships 2:30am 2023 FTA World Championship (Freestyle Trampoline) 3am 2023 Wisconsin Auctioneers Championship 3:30am 2020 USA Mullet Championships 4am Battle of the Buoy 2 4:30am SXY National Beach Tennis Invitational 5am IWL WRESTBALL 3×3 5:30am 6am Battle Court Jai-Alai Championship VII 6:30am 7am 11th Annual Outhouse Races 7:30am Swiss Stone Tossing 8am Mailboat Jumping 8:30am Big League Chew presents: 2025 National Bubble Gum Blowing Championship 9am FlingGolf: LFC-5 Longest FlingShot Championship 9:30am The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century 10am *Major League Paintball, 3v3 World Championship 10:30am 11am *NWLA All-Star Game 11:30am 12pm *OmegaBall World Invitational presented by Quicksilver Scientific 12:30pm 1pm *Turf Wars Adult Kickball Tournament – LIVE on ESPN8 1:30pm 2pm *SportsCenter ^ACL World Championship: Trickshot Challenge 2:30pm 3pm *The 4th Annual BullShooter Invitational Shootout presented by TouchTunes 3:30pm 4pm *The Ocho Show 4:30pm 5pm *The Popdarts Championship presented by APL 5:30pm 6pm *2025 Slippery Stairs 6:30pm 7pm ~Banana Ball: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas *2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag 7:30pm 8pm *The National Dodgeball League Championship Games ^ACL World Championship: Women, Senior, Junior Championships 8:30pm 9pm *Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship 9:30pm 10pm *Hush Presents Pillow Fight Championship 10:30pm 11pm 11:30pm Carjitsu Champ Saturday, August 2nd 12am Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story 12:30am 1am 1:30am 2am Diving Chess: Grudge Match of Champions 2:30am Freestyle Chess 3am Microsoft Excel World Championship Finals 3:30am NHRL Teams: Robot Fighting Championship 4am Viii Sports 2024 National Championship 4:30am 5am 2022 Speed Chess Championship Final presented by Chess.com 5:30am ProSayulita SUP OPEN 6am 2023 FootGolf World Cup 6:30am World Series of Armwrestling Finals Season 3 7am NHRL Prime Time Robot Fighting 7:30am 360 Hoops Championship 8am Padel Ping Pong Championship 8:30am Bottlesbee Presented by Gronk Fitness 9am Bike Polo Presented by Legacy Pro Sports 9:30am 2023 World Table Hockey Championships 9:55am Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming 10:30am 11am World Axe & Knife Throwing Championship 2025 11:30am 12pm ^ACL World Championship: Pro Doubles Final 12:30pm 1pm 1:30pm 2pm Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming 2:30pm ^ACL World Championship: Superhole 3pm 3:30pm 4pm 4:30pm 5pm 5:30pm 6pm 6:30pm ~Banana Ball: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas 7pm 7:30pm 8pm 8:30pm 9pm T-Rex World Championship Races (re-air) 9:30pm Coffin Wars, Grapple to the Grave 10pm Tire Wrestling: No Ropes. Just Rubber 10:30pm The 2025 Big Boy Soap Hockey Tournament 11pm Donk Toss World Championship 11:30pm World Premiere: BBA Bubbleball Sunday, August 3rd 12am Tractor Pulling 12:30am 2025 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs (re-air) 1am TBA Ocho Programming 1:30am 2am TBA Ocho Programming 2:30am 3am Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming 3:30am 4am 4:30am 5am The 2025 Ultimate Ninja World Series Finals, presented by Americas NAVY 5:30am Buoy Cup 6am Microsoft Excel World Championship 2024 Finals 6:30am The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century (re-air) 7am Never Tell Me The Odds Ocho Special 7:30am Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming 8am 8:30am 9am 9:30am 10am 10:30am 11am 11:30am #2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Mixed Finals 12pm ^ACL World Championship: Pro Singles Final 12:30pm 1pm 1:30pm #2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Women’s Finals 2pm 2:30pm 3pm 3:30pm Regularly Scheduled ESPN Programming 4pm #2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Men’s Finals 4:30pm 5pm 5:30pm 6pm 6:30pm 7pm 7:30pm 8pm 8:30pm 9pm 9:30pm 10pm