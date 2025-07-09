Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Early Morning Live Coverage of Genesis Scottish Open

Featured Groups include 8 of world’s top 10 players: Scheffler, McIlroy, Schauffele, Thomas, Morikawa, Spaun, Åberg, Straka; Also Hovland, Fleetwood, Rose, Scott, Potgeiter, defending champion MacIntyre

Coverage begins at 3:15 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 13

Live, exclusive coverage of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, will stream on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ starting early tomorrow morning and continuing through Sunday, July 13, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage Thursday and Friday will include two separate feeds beginning at 3:15 a.m. ET.

Featured Groups include the top five players in the world: No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Xander Schauffele, No. 4 Justin Thomas, and No. 5 Collin Morikawa – as well as three other top 10 players including 2025 U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun (No. 8), Ludvig Åberg (No. 9) and Sepp Straka (No. 10).

Also, top-25 players Viktor Hovland (No. 12), Tommy Fleetwood (No. 13), Robert MacIntyre (No. 14), and Justin Rose (No. 23), along 14-time TOUR winner Adam Scott and Aldrich Potgieter , who won the Rocket Classic for his first TOUR victory two weeks ago.

One stream will follow two Featured Groups, with another showcasing a single Featured Group with ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of the par-3 17th hole.

Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin on both feeds when the initial Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, July 10 3:15 a.m. Featured Groups Sepp Straka / Justin Thomas / Laurie Canter * ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of Par-3 17th Hole Once early group finishes: Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Xander Schauffele 3:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler / Robert Macintyre / Adam Scott Ludvig Aberg / Collin Morikawa / Martin Couvra Once early groups finish: J.J. Spaun / Tommy Fleetwood / Connor Syme Friday, July 11 3:15 a.m. Featured Groups Aldrich Potgieter / Ryan Fox / Justin Rose * ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of Par-3 17th Hole Once early group finishes: Ludvig Aberg / Collin Morikawa / Martin Couvra 3:30 a.m. Rory McIlroy / Viktor Hovland / Xander Schauffele J.J. Spaun / Tommy Fleetwood / Connor Syme Once early groups finish: Scottie Scheffler / Robert Macintyre / Adam Scott

First Round coverage of the Scheffler/Macintyre/Scott and Åberg/Morikawa/Couvra Featured Groups will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

