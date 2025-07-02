Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of John Deere Classic

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, July 6

Marquee and Featured groups four previous John Deere Classic winners: Thompson, Poston, Glover, Kim

Also fan favorites Day, Fowler, Homa, Kim, Knapp, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., with four exclusive streams of coverage, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, July 3 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Featured Groups Stephan Jaeger / Si Woo Kim / Sungjae Im Chris Kirk / J.T. Poston / Michael Kim ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Karl Vilips / Nico Echavarría / Tom Kim Aldrich Potgieter / Ben Griffin / Michael Thorbjornsen Featured Holes Nos. 3, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 14 | Par 4 8:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rickie Fowler / Max Homa / Jake Knapp ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Davis Thompson / Jason Day / Lucas Glover 4 p.m. Featured Groups Aldrich Potgieter / Ben Griffin / Michael Thorbjornsen Davis Thompson / Jason Day / Lucas Glover Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, July 4 7:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:15 a.m. Marquee Group Karl Vilips / Nico Echavarría / Tom Kim ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rickie Fowler/ Max Homa / Jake Knapp Featured Groups Davis Thompson/ Jason Day / Lucas Glover Adlrich Potgieter / Ben Griffin / Michael Thorbjornsen ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Stephan Jaeger / Si Woo Kim / Sungjae Im Chris Kirk / J.T. Poston / Michael Kim Featured Holes Nos. 3, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 14 | Par 4 4 p.m. Featured Groups Rickie Fowler/ Max Homa / Jake Knapp Stephan Jaeger / Si Woo Kim / Sungjae Im Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

