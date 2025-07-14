Puck Drops on 2025-26 NHL Season October 7 with Opening Night Tripleheader on ESPN

HockeyNHL

Puck Drops on 2025-26 NHL Season October 7 with Opening Night Tripleheader on ESPN

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago
  • Chicago Blackhawks Face Two-Time Defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers at 5 p.m. ET
  • Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers at 8 p.m.
  • Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m.
  • Opening Night and all NHL on ESPN Games to Stream on ESPN’s New DTC Streaming Service

The 2025-26 NHL season begins on Tuesday, October 7, with an opening night tripleheader on ESPN featuring some of hockey’s top franchises and the banner-raising for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. ET when the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard take on the Stanley Cup champion Panthers with Matthew Tkachuk and 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Sam Bennett, who recently inked an eight-year contract extension. Prior to the game, Florida will raise its championship banner at Amerant Bank Arena commemorating the club’s 2024-25 Stanley Cup-winning season.

Continuing on ESPN at 8 p.m., Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against longtime former coach Mike Sullivan, now behind the bench for the New York Rangers, and star forward Artemi Panarin in a Metropolitan Division matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Following at 10:30 p.m., the Colorado Avalanche face the Los Angeles Kings and new teammates Corey Perry and Anton Forsberg in a Western Conference matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

ESPN’s full 2025-26 exclusive game schedule, commentator assignments and additional information will be announced at a later date.

This fall marks the launch of ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service and enhanced app, which will give fans access to all NHL games across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+ along with new features including multiview, enhanced personalization, integration of stats, betting and more.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | danny.c.chi@espn.com | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | andrea.dicristoforo@espn.com | 213-405-4612

ESPN+
ESPNPlusPR@espn.com

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, X Games, ESPN Events and Men's & Women's College Hockey. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button