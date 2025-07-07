SEC Network Boasts Nearly 50 Hours of Original Studio Programming for 2025 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank, Live from Atlanta, July 14-17

SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days primetime special airs Tuesday, July 15, on SECN and ESPN2 with live guests

SEC Storied: Wishbone premieres Thursday, July 17, at 7 p.m. ET

More than a dozen on-air personalities to provide analysis and insight from Atlanta

SEC Network gears up to host nearly 50 hours of live studio programming surrounding the 2025 SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions Bank. SEC This Morning, SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank and The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank will showcase the event in its entirety from Atlanta.

A special edition of SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days Presented by Regions Bank will air Tuesday night during primetime on ESPN2 and SEC Network. Laura Rutledge hosts the one-hour special, joined by Jordan Rodgers, Greg McElroy, Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper and Benjamin Watson.

SEC Network calls upon an extensive roster of college football commentators who will contribute to the presence at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta, including Rodgers, McElroy, Harper, Finebaum, Watson, Chris Doering, Dusty Dvoracek, Randall Cobb and Cole Cubelic. Studio hosts for the four-day conference media day kickoff include Rutledge, Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang and Finebaum.

SEC This Morning

SEC This Morning, with hosts Burns and Doering, returns for its seventh SEC Kickoff. The duo hits on all the headlines and highlights from around the conference. The show will simulcast on SEC Network (and Sirius XM channel 374) live from Atlanta and will air at 7 a.m. ET each day until podium action kicks off.

SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank

SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank will have full coverage of the Kickoff, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Rutledge, Nowkhah and Lang will trade hosting duties as coaches and players from all 16 SEC teams stop by the set during their time at the event. Viewers can expect insight and analysis of each member school throughout the more than two dozen hours of coverage.

In addition, a special edition of SEC Now – SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days – is slated for Tuesday at 8 p.m. The show will air on ESPN2 with a simulcast on SEC Network.

The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank

Viewers can tune into The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank each afternoon, catching up with Paul as multiple coaches, players and media join the set. The show, which will have reactions to the latest news and buzz of the annual college football kickoff event, will also broadcast on ESPN Radio.

SEC Startup Presented by Regions Bank

In its second year, SEC Startup Presented by Regions Bank will air on Monday, July 14 at 7 p.m. following the opening day of the 2025 SEC Kickoff. In a continued commitment to academic excellence and achievement, the Southeastern Conference is expanding its academic competition portfolio in support of business and innovation efforts.

The program, hosted by Nowkhah, is a student-athlete pitch competition, designed to foster entrepreneurship. Competitors will have an opportunity to present their businesses to a panel of judges during a televised competition, providing additional exposure for the young entrepreneurs, and awards allocated to the student-athletes based on the company’s business plan and the presentation pitch.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Marty & McGee: Talkin’ Season – Marty Smith and Ryan McGee chat with all 16 head coaches and several student-athletes, meeting at the crossroads of southern culture and college football. This is the seventh SEC Kickoff for this duo, who became the talk of talking season back in 2018 when asking what side coaches stood on: biscuits or cornbread. The conversations will be produced in two specials, which will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11 and Tuesday, Aug. 12

SEC Storied: Wishbone – The film will delve intothe remarkable story of how the triple-option offense rescued three of college football's biggest brand names – Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama – and fundamentally altered the sport's history.

Podium Pressers – All 18 press conferences, including the 16 SEC head football coaches, Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid, will be available in their entirety on SEC Network+. Coverage will also feature podium appearances by select players.

SEC Network Social and Digital – SEC Network social and digital will have comprehensive, on-site coverage from Atlanta, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on SECNetwork.com and more.

All 18 press conferences, including the 16 SEC head football coaches, Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid, will be available in their entirety on SEC Network+. Coverage will also feature podium appearances by select players. SEC Network Social and Digital – SEC Network social and digital will have comprehensive, on-site coverage from Atlanta, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on SECNetwork.com and more.

SEC Network Programming – SEC Kickoff

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon, Jul 14 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 9 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank 4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. SEC Startup Presented by Regions Bank Tue, Jul 15 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 10 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank 4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. Marty & McGee: CMA Fest Special Presented by Regions Bank 8 p.m. SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days* Wed, Jul 16 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 9 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank 3:30 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank Thu, Jul 17 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 9 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions Bank 3:30 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. SEC Storied: Wishbone

* Simulcast on ESPN2

