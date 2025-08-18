ACC Network Debuts New Weekly Fall Studio Programming Lineup, Adds Dave Clawson and Bryce Love to ACCN Studio Team

ACC PM moves to one-hour format Monday-Thursday, two-hour edition Fridays

2021 ACC Coach of the Year Dave Clawson and 2017 Heisman Trophy Finalist Bryce Love join ACC Network as studio analysts

Inside ACCess expands to one hour

ACC Network has unveiled a new weekly programming lineup set to debut later this summer with daily studio programming scheduled from 5-7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. The lineup is anchored by a daily edition of ACC PM Monday through Thursday from 6-7 p.m., live from ACC Network’s Bristol studio.

On Fridays during the football season, Kelsey Riggs Cuff will host an extended version of ACC PM (5-7 p.m.) from Bristol with special contributions from ACC Network analysts on site at that weekend’s ACC Huddle location. The show will be football focused, centering on Friday night ACC action and the Saturday of games ahead.

ACC Network’s studio team expands with new additions Dave Clawson, the former Wake Forest head coach and 2021 ACC Coach of the Year, and Bryce Love, the former Stanford running back and 2017 Heisman Trophy runner-up. The pair joins ACCN veterans Mark Richt and Tom Luginbill in ACC Network’s Bristol studio. Alongside Riggs Cuff, the quartet will be mainstays on ACCN’s college football Friday evening and Saturday studio lineup.

Inside ACCess with hosts Andrea Adelson and David Hale expands from 30 minutes to a full hour, airing on Thursdays (5-6 p.m.). The reporting duo will dive deep on ACC storylines with original reports, extended interviews with ACC head coaches and athletes, and more.

As previously announced, ACC Network Football Podcast will air on ACCN Mondays and Wednesdays (5-6 p.m.) with in-depth player and team breakdowns, interviews and more. The show is hosted by former Florida State great EJ Manuel and Georgia Tech captain Roddy Jones. The first show is Monday, Aug. 25.

Tuesdays, ACC Network Basketball Podcast takes center stage on ACCN (5-6 p.m.), featuring a rotating cast of ESPN and ACCN men’s and women’s basketball voices. The program premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 26. ACC Network Football Podcast and ACC Network Basketball Podcast are also available on the ESPN App and wherever fans prefer to get their podcasts.

Saturdays will showcase the network’s signature college football show, ACC Huddle, with host Taylor Tannebaum joined by analysts Eric Mac Lain, the winningest player in Clemson history, former Virginia Tech star receiver Eddie Royal, and three-time ACC champion and National Championship-winning head coach Jimbo Fisher. As announced at ACC Kickoff in July, the show will be live from the conference’s marquee matchup that Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Coverage then shifts to ACCN’s studio home in Bristol for all-day studio wraps throughout the afternoon and evening. After the final whistle, ACC Huddle Final Score recaps all the day’s games with analysis and highlights from ACC action across the country.

ACCN Studio Programming Lineup

Day Time (ET) Show Platform Monday 5-6 p.m. ACC Network Football Podcast

EJ Manuel, Roddy Jones ACC Network/all podcast platforms 6-7 p.m. ACC PM ACC Network Tuesday 5-6 p.m. ACC Network Basketball Podcast ACC Network/all podcast platforms 6-7 p.m. ACC PM ACC Network Wednesday 5-6 p.m. ACC Network Football Podcast

EJ Manuel, Roddy Jones ACC Network/all podcast platforms 6-7 p.m. ACC PM ACC Network Thursday 5-6 p.m. Inside ACCess

David Hale, Andrea Adelson ACC Network 6-7 p.m. ACC PM ACC Network Friday 5-7 p.m. ACC PM ACC Network Saturday 10 a.m. – Noon ACC Huddle

Tannebaum, Fisher, Mac Lain, Royal ACC Network Halftimes, wraps ACC Network Scoreboard

Riggs Cuff, Clawson, Love, Luginbill, Richt ACC Network End of day ACC Network Final Score

Riggs Cuff, Clawson, Love, Luginbill, Richt ACC Network

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 28 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships, with a limited number of exceptions. All ACCN games are also available on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.

