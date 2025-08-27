ESPN and Cam Newton Agree to New Multi-Year Deal

ESPN has reached a new multi-year agreement with former NFL MVP Cam Newton, who will expand his role on First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show. Newton will bring his unique perspective to the show’s dynamic discussions.

He will make his return Thursday during a live show at Norfolk State University as part of the First Take HBCU tour.

Newton joins a roster of prominent personalities on First Take, including Stephen A. Smith, host Molly Qerim, and Sirius XM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

“Cam Newton is a unique talent who is authentically himself, and that’s a key ingredient for success on First Take,” said David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN. “Cam is also an ultimate team player. All of us at ESPN look forward to watching Cam create a strong connection with his teammates and our fans.”

“I am excited to be back with the First Take team and share my voice on all things sports,” Newton said. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to connect with fans and bring my passion and knowledge to a show I’ve always admired.”

First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. – Noon ET on ESPN.