ESPN Launches New PSAs Encouraging Youth Sports Participation as Part of Ongoing Take Back Sports Initiative to Reignite Youth Sports for All

This week, some of the biggest names in sports are joining forces with ESPN to launch two new public service announcements as part of its Take Back Sports initiative, powered by Disney—a leading force in supporting kids, families and communities—to get and keep kids playing sports. The PSAs—one featuring NFL legends Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and NBA star Stephen Curry, and another with SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt—aim to spotlight some of the most pressing issues in youth sports, including cost, time commitments and the early specialization models, while underscoring the need to address these challenges so more kids can experience the benefits of playing sports. The Manning brothers and Curry join a growing list of athlete ambassadors, including Luka Dončić, Sydney Leroux, Lamar Jackson and others, addressing the critical issues in youth sports.

Scott Van Pelt PSA (WATCH HERE)

With less than 4 in 10 kids ages 6-12 playing sports on a regular basis, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association and the Aspen Institute’s State of Play 2024 report, Van Pelt is encouraging youth sports parents to join ESPN in its quest to prioritize kids playing sports and having fun. Produced by the creative company, Preacher, this PSA rallies parents to get their kids on the field of play.

“I watch sports for a living, and I can say, the greatest sports experience is watching your kids start and have fun playing sports,” Van Pelt states in the spot.

Eli Manning, Peyton Manning & Stephen Curry PSA (WATCH HERE)

The Manning brothers are teaming up with Curry to bring attention to some of the challenges and opportunities in youth sports. The spot uses humor to encourage youth sports parents to join the movement in helping make the youth sports experience better for kids. The PSA was created and produced by Omaha Productions.

“Youth sports have been a game changer in so many lives, including my own, but all sorts of obstacles still prevent kids from accessing and enjoying them,” says Peyton Manning in a statement. “Eli and I are proud to team up with Stephen Curry and ESPN to shine a light on these challenges and help keep kids in the game.”

Both PSAs will run across ESPN platforms throughout the year, reinforcing the company’s commitment to fostering more inclusive and accessible youth sports opportunities.

-30-

About ESPN Corporate Citizenship

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use the power of sport to positively address society’s needs through strategic community investments, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information go to www.espn.com/citizenship.

About Take Back Sports

Take Back Sports is a youth sports initiative led by ESPN and powered by Disney, designed to get and keep kids playing sports. With only 38% of kids playing sports on a regular basis, ESPN is helping parents, coaches and caring adults take back sports and make it fun again. Together with its league, business and community partners, Take Back Sports is working to make the youth sports system more accessible so that kids across the country have the opportunity to play sports.

Press Contact

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]