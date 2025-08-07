ESPN Reveals Women’s College Volleyball Programming Lineup – Most Extensive on Record
- 2025 slate boasts the most matches ever across ESPN, ABC
- 24 of the top 25 AVCA preseason teams to make appearances across ESPN platforms
The long-awaited college volleyball season is back and bigger than ever with ESPN serving up the best matches, storylines and players all fall long, beginning with the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Sunday, Aug. 24.
ESPN continues to be at the helm of women’s sports coverage, with more than 2,600 women’s college volleyball matches slated for ESPN platforms this fall – the largest total in ESPN history. This season also boasts the most matches ever across ESPN and ABC. Matches featuring 13 of the top 15 from the 2025 preseason rankings are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.
The season jumpstarts with the aforementioned AVCA First Serve Showcase in Lincoln, Neb. on Aug. 24, with four perennial powerhouses taking the court. 2024 National Semifinalist Pittsburgh takes on Florida at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Stanford vs. host and National Semifinalist Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. – with both matches airing on ESPN. New this season, ESPN will produce a studio show between matches to cover all the action from Lincoln.
The second weekend of play features the inaugural Broadway Block Party, ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated volleyball invitational at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The three matches on Aug. 31 showcase Big Ten vs. SEC battles, with the first match between Nebraska and Kentucky airing on ABC (noon ET). Immediately following at 3 p.m., Purdue takes on Tennessee on ESPN2, while Vanderbilt – in its first season of play – closes out of the day against Illinois on SEC Network at 6 p.m.
Additionally, ESPN Events will also have its first ‘Showdown at the Net’ on Sept. 9-10, with eight of the 16 ACC-SEC matchups airing on linear platforms. As part of the challenge series, the Shriners Children’s ‘Showdown at the Net’ will highlight a four-team showcase at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sept. 10. Pitt, Kentucky, Louisville and Texas will face off in those two ACC/SEC clashes, with the Pitt Panthers slated to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Louisville Cardinals and Texas Longhorns to follow at 9 p.m. Both matches will air on ESPN.
2024 National Runner-Up Louisville is slated to appear across ESPN platforms just shy of a dozen times throughout the fall, while National Semifinalists Nebraska and Pittsburgh will both continue to make national waves with their linear appearances, beginning with the AVCA First Serve.
The Huskers lead a loaded lineup with 24 of the 25 teams from the AVCA preseason poll showcased on ESPN platforms this fall, including: No. 1 Nebraska, No. 3 Pittsburgh, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Stanford, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 10 SMU, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 12 Creighton, No. 13 Arizona State, No. 14 Kansas, No. 15 Purdue, No. 16 Florida, No. 17 Missouri, No. 18 UCLA, No. 19 BYU, No. 20 Baylor, No. 21 Southern California, No. 22 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Utah, No. 24 Dayton and No. 25 TCU.
ESPN+ is home to a plethora of matchups throughout the 2025 season, highlighting multiple top 25 teams. During the fall, viewers can catch Top-25 battles on ESPN+, including No. 14 Kansas at No. 25 TCU (Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.), No. 23 Utah at No. 13 Arizona State (Oct. 4, 3 p.m.), No. 20 Baylor at No. 13 Arizona State (Oct. 10, 9 p.m.) and No. 23 Utah at No. 18 BYU (Nov. 26, 8 p.m.). No. 11 Minnesota, No. 12 Creighton, No. 21 USC and No. 24 Dayton will also make appearances on ESPN+ throughout the fall.
The 2025 season will conclude with ESPN again showcasing the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament in its entirety. The national semifinals begin Thursday, Dec. 18 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 6:30 p.m. and the second semifinal starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Then for the third straight year, the national championship will broadcast live on ABC from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 21.
2025 NCAA VOLLEYBALL ON ESPN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sun, Aug 24
|1 p.m.
|AVCA First Serve
No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Florida
|ESPN
|Sun, Aug 24
|3:30 p.m.
|AVCA First Serve
No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 6 Stanford
|ESPN
|Fri, Aug 29
|8 p.m.
|Belmont at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Sun, Aug 31
|12 p.m.
|Broadway Block Party
No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Kentucky
|ABC
|Sun, Aug 31
|3 p.m.
|Broadway Block Party
No. 15 Purdue vs. Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Sun, Aug 31
|6 p.m.
|Broadway Block Party
Vanderbilt vs. Illinois
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sep 4
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 23 Utah
|ESPN2
|Thu, Sep 4
|8 p.m.
|Washington at No. 10 SMU
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 5
|7 p.m.
|No. 18 UCLA at No. 25 TCU
|ESPNU
|Sun, Sep 7
|1 p.m.
|No. 6 Stanford at No. 5 Texas
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 7
|3 p.m.
|Illinois at No. 4 Louisville
|ESPN
|Tue, Sep 9
|6:30 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
No. 22 Georgia Tech at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Tue, Sep 9
|7 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 10 SMU
|ESPN2
|Tue, Sep 9
|7 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
No. 16 Florida at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Tue, Sep 9
|9:30 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
No. 6 Stanford at No. 17 Missouri
|ESPN
|Wed, Sep 10
|6 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
South Carolina at NC State
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 10
|6:30 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 7 Kentucky
|ESPN
|Wed, Sep 10
|7 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
Florida State at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 10
|9 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net
No. 4 Louisville at No. 5 Texas
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep 12
|7 p.m.
|No. 8 Wisconsin at No. 22 Georgia Tech
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 14
|1 p.m.
|No. 20 Baylor at No. 16 Florida
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 14
|3 p.m.
|No. 13 Arizona State at No. 5 Texas
|ESPN2
|Wed, Sep 17
|9 p.m.
|No. 25 TCU at No. 5 Texas
|ESPNU
|Thu, Sep 18
|6 p.m.
|No. 7 Kentucky at No. 4 Louisville
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 19
|7 p.m.
|No. 20 Baylor at No. 5 Texas
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 24
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 7 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 24
|7 p.m.
|No. 17 Missouri at No. 9 Texas A&M
|ESPNU
|Wed, Sep 24
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 10 SMU
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 24
|9 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 5 Texas
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 26
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 26
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 Arizona State at No. 14 Kansas
|ESPNU
|Sun, Sep 28
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 28
|1 p.m.
|Arizona at No. 14 Kansas
|ESPN
|Sun, Sep 28
|1:30 p.m.
|California at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 28
|3 p.m.
|No. 10 SMU at No. 3 Pittsburgh
|ESPN
|Wed, Oct 1
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Texas A&M at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 1
|7 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 3
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Kentucky at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|12 p.m.
|No. 22 Georgia Tech at No. 3 Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|1 p.m.
|Georgia at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|5 p.m.
|No. 4 Louisville at No. 6 Stanford
|ESPN
|Wed, Oct 8
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 8
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 10
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 12
|1 p.m.
|No. 7 Kentucky at LSU
|ESPN
|Sun, Oct 12
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 10 SMU at Miami
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct. 12
|3 p.m.
|No. 3 Pittsburgh at Florida State
|ESPN
|Wed, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Florida at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 17
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 17
|9 p.m.
|Hawaii at Long Beach State
|ESPNU
|Sun, Oct 19
|1 p.m.
|No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 4 Louisville
|ESPN
|Sun, Oct 19
|2 p.m.
|North Carolina at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 19
|3 p.m.
|LSU at No. 17 Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 19
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 Florida at No. 7 Kentucky
|ESPN
|Sun, Oct 19
|8:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 5 Texas
|ESPN
|Wed, Oct 22
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 22
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 24
|8 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Fri, Oct 24
|9 p.m.
|Kansas State at No. 14 Kansas
|ESPNU
|Sun, Oct 26
|12 p.m.
|No. 6 Stanford at No. 22 Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 26
|1 p.m.
|Auburn at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 26
|1 p.m.
|No. 16 Florida at Arkansas
|ESPN
|Sun, Oct 26
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Louisville at North Carolina
|ESPN
|Wed, Oct 29
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Wed, Oct 29
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Louisville at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 29
|9 p.m.
|No. 25 TCU at No. 13 Arizona State
|ESPNU
|Thu, Oct 30
|10 p.m.
|Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 31
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 SMU at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 2
|12 p.m.
|Princeton at Brown
|ESPNU
|Sun, Nov 2
|1 p.m.
|No. 7 Kentucky at No. 5 Texas
|ESPN
|Sun, Nov 2
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Pittsburgh at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 2
|3 p.m.
|No. 9 Texas A&M at Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 5
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 5
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|ACC Network
|Fri, Nov 7
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas at No. 16 Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 9
|1 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 3 Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 9
|4 p.m.
|No. 23 Utah at No. 20 Baylor
|ESPNU
|Sun, Nov 9
|4:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at No. 7 Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|No. 22 Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Thu, Nov 13
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 4 Louisville
|ACC Network
|Fri, Nov 14
|7 p.m.
|No. 17 Missouri at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|1 p.m.
|Miami at No. 4 Louisville
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|3 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|5 p.m.
|No. 10 SMU at No. 6 Stanford
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov 21
|12 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 21
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 21
|5 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Fri, Nov 21
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round
|SEC Network
|Sat, Nov 22
|12 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round
|SEC Network+
|Sat, Nov 22
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round
|SEC Network+
|Sat, Nov 22
|5 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round
|SEC Network+
|Sat, Nov 22
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round
|SEC Network+
|Sun, Nov 23
|12 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 23
|1 p.m.
|No. 4 Louisville at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 23
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 23
|5 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Sun, Nov 23
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals
|SEC Network
|Mon, Nov 24
|6 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Semifinals
|SEC Network
|Mon, Nov 24
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Semifinals
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 25
|7 p.m.
|SEC Volleyball Tournament
Championship
|SEC Network
|Wed, Nov 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Louisville at No. 3 Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.
For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.