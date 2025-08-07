ESPN Reveals Women’s College Volleyball Programming Lineup – Most Extensive on Record

2025 slate boasts the most matches ever across ESPN, ABC

24 of the top 25 AVCA preseason teams to make appearances across ESPN platforms

The long-awaited college volleyball season is back and bigger than ever with ESPN serving up the best matches, storylines and players all fall long, beginning with the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Sunday, Aug. 24.

ESPN continues to be at the helm of women’s sports coverage, with more than 2,600 women’s college volleyball matches slated for ESPN platforms this fall – the largest total in ESPN history. This season also boasts the most matches ever across ESPN and ABC. Matches featuring 13 of the top 15 from the 2025 preseason rankings are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

The season jumpstarts with the aforementioned AVCA First Serve Showcase in Lincoln, Neb. on Aug. 24, with four perennial powerhouses taking the court. 2024 National Semifinalist Pittsburgh takes on Florida at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Stanford vs. host and National Semifinalist Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. – with both matches airing on ESPN. New this season, ESPN will produce a studio show between matches to cover all the action from Lincoln.

The second weekend of play features the inaugural Broadway Block Party, ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated volleyball invitational at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The three matches on Aug. 31 showcase Big Ten vs. SEC battles, with the first match between Nebraska and Kentucky airing on ABC (noon ET). Immediately following at 3 p.m., Purdue takes on Tennessee on ESPN2, while Vanderbilt – in its first season of play – closes out of the day against Illinois on SEC Network at 6 p.m.



Additionally, ESPN Events will also have its first ‘Showdown at the Net’ on Sept. 9-10, with eight of the 16 ACC-SEC matchups airing on linear platforms. As part of the challenge series, the Shriners Children’s ‘Showdown at the Net’ will highlight a four-team showcase at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sept. 10. Pitt, Kentucky, Louisville and Texas will face off in those two ACC/SEC clashes, with the Pitt Panthers slated to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Louisville Cardinals and Texas Longhorns to follow at 9 p.m. Both matches will air on ESPN.

2024 National Runner-Up Louisville is slated to appear across ESPN platforms just shy of a dozen times throughout the fall, while National Semifinalists Nebraska and Pittsburgh will both continue to make national waves with their linear appearances, beginning with the AVCA First Serve.

The Huskers lead a loaded lineup with 24 of the 25 teams from the AVCA preseason poll showcased on ESPN platforms this fall, including: No. 1 Nebraska, No. 3 Pittsburgh, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Stanford, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 10 SMU, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 12 Creighton, No. 13 Arizona State, No. 14 Kansas, No. 15 Purdue, No. 16 Florida, No. 17 Missouri, No. 18 UCLA, No. 19 BYU, No. 20 Baylor, No. 21 Southern California, No. 22 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Utah, No. 24 Dayton and No. 25 TCU.

ESPN+ is home to a plethora of matchups throughout the 2025 season, highlighting multiple top 25 teams. During the fall, viewers can catch Top-25 battles on ESPN+, including No. 14 Kansas at No. 25 TCU (Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.), No. 23 Utah at No. 13 Arizona State (Oct. 4, 3 p.m.), No. 20 Baylor at No. 13 Arizona State (Oct. 10, 9 p.m.) and No. 23 Utah at No. 18 BYU (Nov. 26, 8 p.m.). No. 11 Minnesota, No. 12 Creighton, No. 21 USC and No. 24 Dayton will also make appearances on ESPN+ throughout the fall.

The 2025 season will conclude with ESPN again showcasing the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament in its entirety. The national semifinals begin Thursday, Dec. 18 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 6:30 p.m. and the second semifinal starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Then for the third straight year, the national championship will broadcast live on ABC from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 21.

2025 NCAA VOLLEYBALL ON ESPN

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sun, Aug 24 1 p.m. AVCA First Serve

No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Florida ESPN Sun, Aug 24 3:30 p.m. AVCA First Serve

No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 6 Stanford ESPN Fri, Aug 29 8 p.m. Belmont at Vanderbilt SEC Network Sun, Aug 31 12 p.m. Broadway Block Party

No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Kentucky ABC Sun, Aug 31 3 p.m. Broadway Block Party

No. 15 Purdue vs. Tennessee ESPN2 Sun, Aug 31 6 p.m. Broadway Block Party

Vanderbilt vs. Illinois SEC Network Thu, Sep 4 8 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 23 Utah ESPN2 Thu, Sep 4 8 p.m. Washington at No. 10 SMU ACC Network Fri, Sep 5 7 p.m. No. 18 UCLA at No. 25 TCU ESPNU Sun, Sep 7 1 p.m. No. 6 Stanford at No. 5 Texas ESPN Sun, Sep 7 3 p.m. Illinois at No. 4 Louisville ESPN Tue, Sep 9 6:30 p.m. Showdown at the Net

No. 22 Georgia Tech at Tennessee SEC Network Tue, Sep 9 7 p.m. Showdown at the Net

No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 10 SMU ESPN2 Tue, Sep 9 7 p.m. Showdown at the Net

No. 16 Florida at North Carolina ACC Network Tue, Sep 9 9:30 p.m. Showdown at the Net

No. 6 Stanford at No. 17 Missouri ESPN Wed, Sep 10 6 p.m. Showdown at the Net

South Carolina at NC State ACC Network Wed, Sep 10 6:30 p.m. Showdown at the Net

No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 7 Kentucky ESPN Wed, Sep 10 7 p.m. Showdown at the Net

Florida State at Oklahoma SEC Network Wed, Sep 10 9 p.m. Showdown at the Net

No. 4 Louisville at No. 5 Texas ESPN Fri, Sep 12 7 p.m. No. 8 Wisconsin at No. 22 Georgia Tech ESPN2 Sun, Sep 14 1 p.m. No. 20 Baylor at No. 16 Florida ESPN2 Sun, Sep 14 3 p.m. No. 13 Arizona State at No. 5 Texas ESPN2 Wed, Sep 17 9 p.m. No. 25 TCU at No. 5 Texas ESPNU Thu, Sep 18 6 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at No. 4 Louisville ESPNU Fri, Sep 19 7 p.m. No. 20 Baylor at No. 5 Texas SEC Network Wed, Sep 24 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 7 Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Sep 24 7 p.m. No. 17 Missouri at No. 9 Texas A&M ESPNU Wed, Sep 24 8 p.m. No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 10 SMU ACC Network Wed, Sep 24 9 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 5 Texas SEC Network Fri, Sep 26 7 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Fri, Sep 26 8 p.m. No. 13 Arizona State at No. 14 Kansas ESPNU Sun, Sep 28 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Oklahoma SEC Network Sun, Sep 28 1 p.m. Arizona at No. 14 Kansas ESPN Sun, Sep 28 1:30 p.m. California at Virginia ACC Network Sun, Sep 28 3 p.m. No. 10 SMU at No. 3 Pittsburgh ESPN Wed, Oct 1 7 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at South Carolina SEC Network Wed, Oct 1 7 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACC Network Fri, Oct 3 7 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Oct 5 12 p.m. No. 22 Georgia Tech at No. 3 Pittsburgh ACC Network Sun, Oct 5 1 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Oct 5 5 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at No. 6 Stanford ESPN Wed, Oct 8 7 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M SEC Network Wed, Oct 8 7 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ACC Network Fri, Oct 10 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Oct 12 1 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at LSU ESPN Sun, Oct 12 1:30 p.m. No. 10 SMU at Miami ACC Network Sun, Oct. 12 3 p.m. No. 3 Pittsburgh at Florida State ESPN Wed, Oct 15 7 p.m. No. 16 Florida at Tennessee SEC Network Wed, Oct 15 7 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech ACC Network Fri, Oct 17 7 p.m. Alabama at Georgia SEC Network Fri, Oct 17 9 p.m. Hawaii at Long Beach State ESPNU Sun, Oct 19 1 p.m. No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 4 Louisville ESPN Sun, Oct 19 2 p.m. North Carolina at Syracuse ACC Network Sun, Oct 19 3 p.m. LSU at No. 17 Missouri SEC Network Sun, Oct 19 3 p.m. No. 16 Florida at No. 7 Kentucky ESPN Sun, Oct 19 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 5 Texas ESPN Wed, Oct 22 7 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn SEC Network Wed, Oct 22 7 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACC Network Fri, Oct 24 8 p.m. No. 5 Texas at Ole Miss SEC Network Fri, Oct 24 9 p.m. Kansas State at No. 14 Kansas ESPNU Sun, Oct 26 12 p.m. No. 6 Stanford at No. 22 Georgia Tech ACC Network Sun, Oct 26 1 p.m. Auburn at Oklahoma SEC Network Sun, Oct 26 1 p.m. No. 16 Florida at Arkansas ESPN Sun, Oct 26 3 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at North Carolina ESPN Wed, Oct 29 7 p.m. Arkansas at Oklahoma SEC Network Wed, Oct 29 7 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at Notre Dame ACC Network Wed, Oct 29 9 p.m. No. 25 TCU at No. 13 Arizona State ESPNU Thu, Oct 30 10 p.m. Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine ESPNU Fri, Oct 31 6 p.m. No. 10 SMU at North Carolina ACC Network Sun, Nov 2 12 p.m. Princeton at Brown ESPNU Sun, Nov 2 1 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at No. 5 Texas ESPN Sun, Nov 2 1:30 p.m. No. 3 Pittsburgh at North Carolina ACC Network Sun, Nov 2 3 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPN2 Wed, Nov 5 7 p.m. Alabama at Arkansas SEC Network Wed, Nov 5 7 p.m. Florida State at Miami ACC Network Fri, Nov 7 7 p.m. No. 5 Texas at No. 16 Florida SEC Network Sun, Nov 9 1 p.m. Virginia at No. 3 Pittsburgh ACC Network Sun, Nov 9 4 p.m. No. 23 Utah at No. 20 Baylor ESPNU Sun, Nov 9 4:30 p.m. Tennessee at No. 7 Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Nov 12 7 p.m. LSU at Georgia SEC Network Wed, Nov 12 7 p.m. No. 22 Georgia Tech at Clemson ACC Network Thu, Nov 13 7 p.m. Florida State at No. 4 Louisville ACC Network Fri, Nov 14 7 p.m. No. 17 Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Nov 16 1 p.m. Oklahoma at Tennessee SEC Network Sun, Nov 16 1 p.m. Miami at No. 4 Louisville ACC Network Sun, Nov 16 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State SEC Network Sun, Nov 16 5 p.m. No. 10 SMU at No. 6 Stanford ESPN2 Fri, Nov 21 12 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

First Round SEC Network Fri, Nov 21 2:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

First Round SEC Network Fri, Nov 21 5 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

First Round SEC Network Fri, Nov 21 7:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

First Round SEC Network Sat, Nov 22 12 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Second Round SEC Network+ Sat, Nov 22 2:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Second Round SEC Network+ Sat, Nov 22 5 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Second Round SEC Network+ Sat, Nov 22 7:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Second Round SEC Network+ Sun, Nov 23 12 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Sun, Nov 23 1 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at Clemson ACC Network Sun, Nov 23 2:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Sun, Nov 23 5 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Sun, Nov 23 7:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Quarterfinals SEC Network Mon, Nov 24 6 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Semifinals SEC Network Mon, Nov 24 8:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Semifinals SEC Network Tue, Nov 25 7 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament

Championship SEC Network Wed, Nov 26 7 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at No. 3 Pittsburgh ACC Network

