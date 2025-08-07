ESPN Reveals Women’s College Volleyball Programming Lineup – Most Extensive on Record

Katie Callahan

  • 2025 slate boasts the most matches ever across ESPN, ABC
  • 24 of the top 25 AVCA preseason teams to make appearances across ESPN platforms

The long-awaited college volleyball season is back and bigger than ever with ESPN serving up the best matches, storylines and players all fall long, beginning with the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Sunday, Aug. 24.

ESPN continues to be at the helm of women’s sports coverage, with more than 2,600 women’s college volleyball matches slated for ESPN platforms this fall – the largest total in ESPN history. This season also boasts the most matches ever across ESPN and ABC. Matches featuring 13 of the top 15 from the 2025 preseason rankings are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX.

The season jumpstarts with the aforementioned AVCA First Serve Showcase in Lincoln, Neb. on Aug. 24, with four perennial powerhouses taking the court. 2024 National Semifinalist Pittsburgh takes on Florida at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Stanford vs. host and National Semifinalist Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. – with both matches airing on ESPN. New this season, ESPN will produce a studio show between matches to cover all the action from Lincoln.

The second weekend of play features the inaugural Broadway Block Party, ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated volleyball invitational at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The three matches on Aug. 31 showcase Big Ten vs. SEC battles, with the first match between Nebraska and Kentucky airing on ABC (noon ET). Immediately following at 3 p.m., Purdue takes on Tennessee on ESPN2, while Vanderbilt – in its first season of play – closes out of the day against Illinois on SEC Network at 6 p.m.


Additionally, ESPN Events will also have its first ‘Showdown at the Net’ on Sept. 9-10, with eight of the 16 ACC-SEC matchups airing on linear platforms. As part of the challenge series, the Shriners Children’s ‘Showdown at the Net’ will highlight a four-team showcase at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sept. 10. Pitt, Kentucky, Louisville and Texas will face off in those two ACC/SEC clashes, with the Pitt Panthers slated to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Louisville Cardinals and Texas Longhorns to follow at 9 p.m. Both matches will air on ESPN.

2024 National Runner-Up Louisville is slated to appear across ESPN platforms just shy of a dozen times throughout the fall, while National Semifinalists Nebraska and Pittsburgh will both continue to make national waves with their linear appearances, beginning with the AVCA First Serve.

The Huskers lead a loaded lineup with 24 of the 25 teams from the AVCA preseason poll showcased on ESPN platforms this fall, including: No. 1 Nebraska, No. 3 Pittsburgh, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Stanford, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 10 SMU, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 12 Creighton, No. 13 Arizona State, No. 14 Kansas, No. 15 Purdue, No. 16 Florida, No. 17 Missouri, No. 18 UCLA, No. 19 BYU, No. 20 Baylor, No. 21 Southern California, No. 22 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Utah, No. 24 Dayton and No. 25 TCU.

ESPN+ is home to a plethora of matchups throughout the 2025 season, highlighting multiple top 25 teams. During the fall, viewers can catch Top-25 battles on ESPN+, including No. 14 Kansas at No. 25 TCU (Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.), No. 23 Utah at No. 13 Arizona State (Oct. 4, 3 p.m.), No. 20 Baylor at No. 13 Arizona State (Oct. 10, 9 p.m.) and No. 23 Utah at No. 18 BYU (Nov. 26, 8 p.m.). No. 11 Minnesota, No. 12 Creighton, No. 21 USC and No. 24 Dayton will also make appearances on ESPN+ throughout the fall.

The 2025 season will conclude with ESPN again showcasing the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament in its entirety. The national semifinals begin Thursday, Dec. 18 on ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 6:30 p.m. and the second semifinal starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Then for the third straight year, the national championship will broadcast live on ABC from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 21.

2025 NCAA VOLLEYBALL ON ESPN

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Sun, Aug 24 1 p.m. AVCA First Serve
No. 3 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Florida		 ESPN
Sun, Aug 24 3:30 p.m. AVCA First Serve
No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 6 Stanford		 ESPN
Fri, Aug 29 8 p.m. Belmont at Vanderbilt SEC Network
Sun, Aug 31 12 p.m. Broadway Block Party
No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Kentucky		 ABC
Sun, Aug 31 3 p.m. Broadway Block Party
No. 15 Purdue vs. Tennessee		 ESPN2
Sun, Aug 31 6 p.m. Broadway Block Party
Vanderbilt vs. Illinois		 SEC Network
Thu, Sep 4 8 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 23 Utah ESPN2
Thu, Sep 4 8 p.m. Washington at No. 10 SMU ACC Network
Fri, Sep 5 7 p.m. No. 18 UCLA at No. 25 TCU ESPNU
Sun, Sep 7 1 p.m. No. 6 Stanford at No. 5 Texas ESPN
Sun, Sep 7 3 p.m. Illinois at No. 4 Louisville ESPN
Tue, Sep 9 6:30 p.m. Showdown at the Net
No. 22 Georgia Tech at Tennessee		 SEC Network
Tue, Sep 9 7 p.m. Showdown at the Net
No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 10 SMU		 ESPN2
Tue, Sep 9 7 p.m. Showdown at the Net
No. 16 Florida at North Carolina		 ACC Network
Tue, Sep 9 9:30 p.m. Showdown at the Net
No. 6 Stanford at No. 17 Missouri		 ESPN
Wed, Sep 10 6 p.m. Showdown at the Net
South Carolina at NC State		 ACC Network
Wed, Sep 10 6:30 p.m. Showdown at the Net
No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 7 Kentucky		 ESPN
Wed, Sep 10 7 p.m. Showdown at the Net
Florida State at Oklahoma		 SEC Network
Wed, Sep 10 9 p.m. Showdown at the Net
No. 4 Louisville at No. 5 Texas		 ESPN
Fri, Sep 12 7 p.m. No. 8 Wisconsin at No. 22 Georgia Tech ESPN2
Sun, Sep 14 1 p.m. No. 20 Baylor at No. 16 Florida ESPN2
Sun, Sep 14 3 p.m. No. 13 Arizona State at No. 5 Texas ESPN2
Wed, Sep 17 9 p.m. No. 25 TCU at No. 5 Texas ESPNU
Thu, Sep 18 6 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at No. 4 Louisville ESPNU
Fri, Sep 19 7 p.m. No. 20 Baylor at No. 5 Texas SEC Network
Wed, Sep 24 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 7 Kentucky SEC Network
Wed, Sep 24 7 p.m. No. 17 Missouri at No. 9 Texas A&M ESPNU
Wed, Sep 24 8 p.m. No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 10 SMU ACC Network
Wed, Sep 24 9 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 5 Texas SEC Network
Fri, Sep 26 7 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network
Fri, Sep 26 8 p.m. No. 13 Arizona State at No. 14 Kansas ESPNU
Sun, Sep 28 1 p.m. Ole Miss at Oklahoma SEC Network
Sun, Sep 28 1 p.m. Arizona at No. 14 Kansas ESPN
Sun, Sep 28 1:30 p.m. California at Virginia ACC Network
Sun, Sep 28 3 p.m. No. 10 SMU at No. 3 Pittsburgh ESPN
Wed, Oct 1 7 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at South Carolina SEC Network
Wed, Oct 1 7 p.m. Duke at North Carolina ACC Network
Fri, Oct 3 7 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at Ole Miss SEC Network
Sun, Oct 5 12 p.m. No. 22 Georgia Tech at No. 3 Pittsburgh ACC Network
Sun, Oct 5 1 p.m. Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network
Sun, Oct 5 5 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at No. 6 Stanford ESPN
Wed, Oct 8 7 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M SEC Network
Wed, Oct 8 7 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest ACC Network
Fri, Oct 10 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network
Sun, Oct 12 1 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at LSU ESPN
Sun, Oct 12 1:30 p.m. No. 10 SMU at Miami ACC Network
Sun, Oct. 12 3 p.m. No. 3 Pittsburgh at Florida State ESPN
Wed, Oct 15 7 p.m. No. 16 Florida at Tennessee SEC Network
Wed, Oct 15 7 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech ACC Network
Fri, Oct 17 7 p.m. Alabama at Georgia SEC Network
Fri, Oct 17 9 p.m. Hawaii at Long Beach State ESPNU
Sun, Oct 19 1 p.m. No. 3 Pittsburgh at No. 4 Louisville ESPN
Sun, Oct 19 2 p.m. North Carolina at Syracuse ACC Network
Sun, Oct 19 3 p.m. LSU at No. 17 Missouri SEC Network
Sun, Oct 19 3 p.m. No. 16 Florida at No. 7 Kentucky ESPN
Sun, Oct 19 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 5 Texas ESPN
Wed, Oct 22 7 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn SEC Network
Wed, Oct 22 7 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACC Network
Fri, Oct 24 8 p.m. No. 5 Texas at Ole Miss SEC Network
Fri, Oct 24 9 p.m. Kansas State at No. 14 Kansas ESPNU
Sun, Oct 26 12 p.m. No. 6 Stanford at No. 22 Georgia Tech ACC Network
Sun, Oct 26 1 p.m. Auburn at Oklahoma SEC Network
Sun, Oct 26 1 p.m. No. 16 Florida at Arkansas ESPN
Sun, Oct 26 3 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at North Carolina ESPN
Wed, Oct 29 7 p.m. Arkansas at Oklahoma SEC Network
Wed, Oct 29 7 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at Notre Dame ACC Network
Wed, Oct 29 9 p.m. No. 25 TCU at No. 13 Arizona State ESPNU
Thu, Oct 30 10 p.m. Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine ESPNU
Fri, Oct 31 6 p.m. No. 10 SMU at North Carolina ACC Network
Sun, Nov 2 12 p.m. Princeton at Brown ESPNU
Sun, Nov 2 1 p.m. No. 7 Kentucky at No. 5 Texas ESPN
Sun, Nov 2 1:30 p.m. No. 3 Pittsburgh at North Carolina ACC Network
Sun, Nov 2 3 p.m. No. 9 Texas A&M at Tennessee ESPN2
Wed, Nov 5 7 p.m. Alabama at Arkansas SEC Network
Wed, Nov 5 7 p.m. Florida State at Miami ACC Network
Fri, Nov 7 7 p.m. No. 5 Texas at No. 16 Florida SEC Network
Sun, Nov 9 1 p.m. Virginia at No. 3 Pittsburgh ACC Network
Sun, Nov 9 4 p.m. No. 23 Utah at No. 20 Baylor ESPNU
Sun, Nov 9 4:30 p.m. Tennessee at No. 7 Kentucky SEC Network
Wed, Nov 12 7 p.m. LSU at Georgia SEC Network
Wed, Nov 12 7 p.m. No. 22 Georgia Tech at Clemson ACC Network
Thu, Nov 13 7 p.m. Florida State at No. 4 Louisville ACC Network
Fri, Nov 14 7 p.m. No. 17 Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network
Sun, Nov 16 1 p.m. Oklahoma at Tennessee SEC Network
Sun, Nov 16 1 p.m. Miami at No. 4 Louisville ACC Network
Sun, Nov 16 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at Mississippi State SEC Network
Sun, Nov 16 5 p.m. No. 10 SMU at No. 6 Stanford ESPN2
Fri, Nov 21 12 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round		 SEC Network
Fri, Nov 21 2:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round		 SEC Network
Fri, Nov 21 5 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round		 SEC Network
Fri, Nov 21 7:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
First Round		 SEC Network
Sat, Nov 22 12 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round		 SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 22 2:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round		 SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 22 5 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round		 SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 22 7:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Second Round		 SEC Network+
Sun, Nov 23 12 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals		 SEC Network
Sun, Nov 23 1 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at Clemson ACC Network
Sun, Nov 23 2:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals		 SEC Network
Sun, Nov 23 5 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals		 SEC Network
Sun, Nov 23 7:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Quarterfinals		 SEC Network
Mon, Nov 24 6 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Semifinals		 SEC Network
Mon, Nov 24 8:30 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Semifinals		 SEC Network
Tue, Nov 25 7 p.m. SEC Volleyball Tournament
Championship		 SEC Network
Wed, Nov 26 7 p.m. No. 4 Louisville at No. 3 Pittsburgh ACC Network

