ESPN Unveils Third Creator Network Class to Spotlight Established Talent at Marquee Events

ESPN has launched its third iteration of ESPN Creator Network, an innovative program designed to cultivate authentic and diverse voices in the world of sports content creation while meeting fans where they are – anytime, anywhere. This year’s class features five standout creators with audiences totaling more than 6 million fans across social platforms.

2025 ESPN Creator Network:

“This talented group is helping shape the future of sports storytelling with their creativity and authenticity,” said Kaitee Daley, ESPN’s Senior Vice President of Digital, Social, Streaming Content. “We’re excited to blend our collective superpowers and deliver on ESPN’s commitment to showing up in spaces fans care about with voices they connect with.”

ESPN Creator Network, launched as part of ESPN’s strategy to engage with younger fans through social media, provides unprecedented access to ESPN’s live sporting events and properties. Their accounts are rooted in lifestyle and casual fan content, expanding ESPN’s reach beyond traditional “expert/niche” lanes.

Throughout the program, creators will travel to a variety of marquee ESPN events and engage directly with ESPN talent and executives. In addition to event coverage, they will receive support from ESPN’s industry-leading team to enhance their storytelling and content strategies.

Since launching in 2022, the ESPN Creator Network has generated 9.7 million impressions and reached over 3.5 million fans in 2024 alone. With average engagement rates up to 13x higher than social platform benchmarks, the program has proven to be a high-performing, culturally relevant platform for connecting ESPN with the next generation of sports fans. Strategic partnerships, like with adidas, have further unlocked athlete access and authentic storytelling moments, demonstrating a scalable model for brand integration.

With the Creator Network initiative, ESPN aims to deepen its engagement with new fan communities in emerging spaces. The partnership with social-led content agency Blue Hour Studios continues to play a crucial role in supporting and guiding creators within the program.

ESPN Creator Network is part of The Walt Disney Company’s broader initiatives to connect with audiences through innovative programs. The focus remains on empowering creators and fostering a sense of community through storytelling.

