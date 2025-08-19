Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of TOUR Championship, Final Event of FedExCup Playoffs

Featured Group coverage Thursday includes world Nos. 1 and 2: Scheffler, McIlroy in same group

Also top 25 players Thomas, Spaun, Morikawa, English, Rose, Hovland, Matsuyama, Lowry

Creator Classic on Wednesday features 11 popular social media content creators

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, starting Thursday, August 21, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Tournament coverage begins Thursday at 11:15 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, August 24.

, continues through Sunday, August 24. Featured Group coverage on Thursday includes the top two players in the world playing together: No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the defending TOUR Championship winner who won last week’s BMW Championship for his fifth TOUR win in 2025, including the PGA Championship and Open Championship, and No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the 2025 PLAYERS Championship winner who completed a career Grand Slam with his 2025 Masters Tournament win and is a three-time FedExCup Championship winner (2022, 2019, 2016).

Also, four of the top 10 players in the world including No. 5 Justin Thomas, No. 6 J.J. Spaun, No. 7 Collin Morikawa and No. 9 Harris English, and other top 25 players No. 11 Justin Rose, 2023 TOUR Championship winner Viktor Hovland (No. 15), Hideki Matsuyama (No. 16) and Shane Lowry ( No. 21).

For the first time since 2018, the TOUR Championship will be played as a 72-hole stroke-play event, with all players starting the tournament at even par.

Prior to the TOUR Championship on Wednesday, August 20 at 3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will stream “The Creator Classic at East Lake,” featuring 11 of the most popular social media content creators in golf playing in a eight-hole gross stroke play competition on East Lake’s No. 10 through No. 17. The lowest four scores plus ties will advance to a sudden-death playoff on No. 18.

Facing the same course conditions as the TOUR players, the Creator Classic field includes Tisha Alyn, Sabrina Andolpho, Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke, Peter Finch, Gabby Golf Girl, Luke Kwon, Micah Morris, Chris Solomon, Roger Steele and Sean Walsh.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Friday, Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 21 11:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 11:30 a.m. Featured Hole No. 2 | Par 3 11:45 a.m. Featured Groups Hideki Matsuyama / Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa / Viktor Hovland 1 p.m. Featured Groups Collin Morikawa / Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlroy Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Harris English

J.J. Spaun / Justin Rose Featured Holes No. 2 | Par 3

No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Holes No. 9| Par 3

No. 17 | Par 4

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

