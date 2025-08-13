Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: FedExCup Playoffs Continue at BMW Championship

Marquee, Featured Groups include 6 of the top 10 players in both World Golf Ranking, FedExCup standings: No. 1 Scheffler, McIlroy, Schauffele, Thomas, Spaun, Rose

Also fan favorites Åberg, Bhatia, Fleetwood, Fowler, Hovland, more

Top 50 players competing for 30 spots in next week’s TOUR Championship

SportsCenter 50 States in 50 Days delivering exclusive access, insider interviews

Coverage starts tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, August 17

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Four-stream coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues tomorrow at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, August 17.

, continues through Sunday, August 17. The BMW Championship is the second of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, with the top 50 eligible players in the FedExCup standings competing for only 30 spots in next week’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Marquee and Featured Groups this week include six of the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings who are also six of the top 10 players in the world, including defending FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who is also No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, three-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy (world No. 2, FedExCup No. 2), Xander Schauffele (world No. 3, FedExCup No. 43), 2017 FedExCup winner Justin Thomas (world No. 4, FedExCup No. 9), 2025 U.S, Open winner J.J. Spaun (world No. 6, FedExCup No. 3) and 2018 FedExCup champion Justin Rose (world No. 9, FedExCup No. 4), who won last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in a playoff with Spaun.

Other top players and fan favorites in Marquee and Featured Groups include Viktor Hovland (world No 15, FedExCup No. 28) who won the BMW Championship, TOUR Championship and FedExCup Championship in 2023, Ludvig Åberg (world No. 11, FedExCup No. 13), Tommy Fleetwood (world No. 13, FedExCup No. 8), Akshay Bhatia (world No. 33, FedExCup No. 29), Cameron Young (world No. 19, FedExCup No. 12), Rickie Fowler (FeExCup No. 48) and more.

(world No 15, FedExCup No. 28) who won the BMW Championship, TOUR Championship and FedExCup Championship in 2023, (world No. 11, FedExCup No. 13), (world No. 13, FedExCup No. 8), (world No. 33, FedExCup No. 29), (world No. 19, FedExCup No. 12), (FeExCup No. 48) and more. The Featured Holes stream will showcase all four par-3 holes: Nos. 3, 6, 13, 17.

SportsCenter at the BMW Championship

Live from the BMW Championship, SportsCenter 50 States in 50 Days will deliver exclusive access and insider interviews from Caves Valley Golf Club. Coverage begins Wednesday, August 13 at 2pm ET and will feature interviews with Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Maryland native, Mel Kiper Jr. and University of Maryland Head Football Coach, Mike Locksey. Fans can also look forward to additional behind-the-scenes content throughout the day.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, August 14 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:30 a.m. Featured Groups Xander Schauffele / Michael Kim

Viktor Hovland / Akshay Bhatia 9:45 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 6, 13, 17 | Par 3 11:15 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler / Rory Mcllroy 2 p.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Tommy Fleetwood Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIllroy ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Justin Rose / J.J. Spaun Featured Holes No. 13 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, August 15 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 6, 13, 17 | Par 3 10:45 a.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Tommy Fleetwood

Cameron Young/Ludvig Aberg 11 a.m. Marquee Group Justin Rose / J.J. Spaun 2 p.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Tommy Fleetwood ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jhonattan Vegas / Rickie Fowler Scottie Scheffler / Rory McIlroy Featured Holes No. 13 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Launching August 21.

On August 21st, for the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

###

ESPN+ Contacts:

Kevin Ota / [email protected] / 860-839-7834

Bea Panitz / [email protected] / 914-486-0992