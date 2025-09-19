All-Time Record Four Years in a Row: 14 Million Fans Playing ESPN Fantasy Football in 2025

ESPN Fantasy Football, the No. 1 most popular fantasy football game, has set another all-time record this season with more than 14 million fans playing the game.

This is the third consecutive year ESPN Fantasy Football participation has grown by more than 1 million fans YoY .

. Also, Sunday of NFL Week 1 (September 7th) was the most trafficked day in the history of the ESPN Fantasy App .

. Throughout July and August – during the signup window leading into Week 1 – ESPN Fantasy Football content across ESPN Social platforms had 3 million engagements, up 37% YoY .

. This season marks the 30th anniversary of ESPN Fantasy Football, which remains open for fans to sign up, join leagues and play throughout the season.

ESPN Fantasy is the industry leader in fantasy sports with a broad portfolio of award-winning games that serve more than 20 million fantasy players each year. Combined with an extensive roster of ESPN Fantasy reporters, analysts and media personalities producing content across ESPN platforms, ESPN Fantasy delivers an unmatched combination of fun, easy-to-play games with comprehensive fantasy news and insights for both experienced players and fans who are new to fantasy sports.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com .

