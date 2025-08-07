ESPN Fantasy Football 30th Anniversary: New Design, New Features, All-New Fantasy App for 2025!

ESPN Fantasy Football, by far the No. 1 fantasy football game, is marking its 30th anniversary with an all-new look and feel, and a refreshed ESPN Fantasy App, with new features and functionality for 2025 that make playing ESPN Fantasy Football easier, faster and more fun than ever before.

New game play features on ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App this season include updated home screens, new matchup views and player cards, as well as the previously announced Gridiron Gauntlet league format, which will crown the single best ESPN Fantasy Football player of the season.

Video: ESPN Fantasy Football: More To Love!

Screenshots: All-New, Refreshed ESPN Fantasy App

New, Personalized Home Screen – Shows how each player in a starting lineup is ranked according to ESPN Fantasy analysts, and allows fans to quickly move to the full list of rankings to consider lineup adjustments. Also, a new Analyst’s Picks module highlights players to consider at a given moment, related to matchups, trends or pickups.

– Shows how each player in a starting lineup is ranked according to ESPN Fantasy analysts, and allows fans to quickly move to the full list of rankings to consider lineup adjustments. Also, a new Analyst’s Picks module highlights players to consider at a given moment, related to matchups, trends or pickups. Dynamic Roster Dashboard – Keeps players updated on potential action items based on the day of the week and activity within a league, including reminders to check the waiver wire, when a trade offer is available to review, and more.

Keeps players updated on potential action items based on the day of the week and activity within a league, including reminders to check the waiver wire, when a trade offer is available to review, and more. Updated Matchup View – Gives fans a quick access point to view the scores of all matchups in a league, allowing fans to swipe from matchup to matchup for detailed scoring, as well as scroll through the individual player scores in a specific matchup, while the score for that game remains pinned at the top.

Gives fans a quick access point to view the scores of all matchups in a league, allowing fans to swipe from matchup to matchup for detailed scoring, as well as scroll through the individual player scores in a specific matchup, while the score for that game remains pinned at the top. Live In-Game Projections – On both the matchup view and the roster screen, provides projections as action unfolds on the field, based on how each player is performing.

On both the matchup view and the roster screen, provides projections as action unfolds on the field, based on how each player is performing. Enhanced Player Cards – Shows fans more information than ever before, with even more elements to come as the 2025 season progresses, including historical game logs, career stats, bios and depth charts.

Shows fans more information than ever before, with even more elements to come as the 2025 season progresses, including historical game logs, career stats, bios and depth charts. Optimized Add/Drop Process – An improved Players screen shows recommended players to add and trending pickups, with “quick-action” buttons to add a player right from the main screen, eliminating the need to go to the player card to add a player.

– An improved Players screen shows recommended players to add and trending pickups, with “quick-action” buttons to add a player right from the main screen, eliminating the need to go to the player card to add a player. Auto-Reactivate – Enables league managers to automatically reactivate their league at the end of each season.

ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon presented by ESPN BET

To kick off the preseason and help fans prepare for their drafts, the ESPN Fantasy Football Marathon returns on Monday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

26 consecutive hours of ESPN Fantasy Football will be highlighted by Fantasy Football Now and special editions of NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, Fantasy Focus Football, and ESPN BET Live. ESPN Radio programming will feature Fantasy Football content throughout.

will be highlighted by and special editions of NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, Fantasy Focus Football, and ESPN BET Live. ESPN Radio programming will feature Fantasy Football content throughout. During theMarathon, Fantasy Football Now will air as a three-hour special on Monday, August 11, from 8 to 11 p. ET, on ESPN. Field Yates will host alongside fantasy analysts Stephania Bell , M ike Clay , Daniel Dopp , Liz Loza and Eric Moody . NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano will join the show, along with NFL analyst Damien Woody and sports betting analyst Tyler Fulghum .

on Monday, August 11, from 8 to 11 p. ET, on ESPN. will host alongside fantasy analysts , , , and . NFL insiders and will join the show, along with NFL analyst and sports betting analyst . TheMarathon will culminate with a live 10-team Fantasy Football Draft on Tuesday, August 12, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, featuring the Fantasy Football Now crew, plus additional ESPN NFL and sports betting personalities. The Draft will feature a commercial-free simulcast on the ESPN App, YouTube and Facebook with live breakdowns from the drafters during commercial breaks.

on Tuesday, August 12, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, featuring the Fantasy Football Now crew, plus additional ESPN NFL and sports betting personalities. The Draft will feature a commercial-free simulcast on the ESPN App, YouTube and Facebook with live breakdowns from the drafters during commercial breaks. SportsCenter’s 50 States in 50 Days – a nationwide tour designed to bringSportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across America – will be part of the Fantasy Football Marathon on Tuesday, August 12, when Connecticut is the featured state during the final week of the seven-week initiative.

ESPN Fantasy Football News, Information and Analysis

For fans looking for insights throughout the preseason and regular season, ESPN Fantasy provides an unmatched supply of information across ESPN platforms.

Fantasy Football Now will air every Sundaymorning during the NFL season, starting on Sunday, September 7 at 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, on ESPN2.

will air every Sundaymorning during the NFL season, starting on Sunday, September 7 at 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, on ESPN2. Fantasy Focus Football will deliver daily showsMonday through Friday, airing live at 10 a.m. ET, in the ESPN App, on YouTube and Facebook, and available in the afternoon in podcast form. Dopp will host alongside Yates, Bell and Clay.

will deliver daily showsMonday through Friday, airing live at 10 a.m. ET, in the ESPN App, on YouTube and Facebook, and available in the afternoon in podcast form. Dopp will host alongside Yates, Bell and Clay. Three episodes of Fantasy Focus Football will originate fromthe Bahamas at the ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend, where for the second year in a row, the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau will host fantasy football enthusiasts for a weekend of fantasy football activities, culminating with a Live Draft on Saturday, August 23. Yates, Bell, Clay, Dopp and Loza will be on site and will be joined by NFL Live host Laura Rutledge with appearances by other celebrity personalities.

For the first time ever, all ESPN Fantasy Football articles will be available to all fans, providing everyone with complete access to all the best content on ESPN.com. This includes the 2025 edition of the ESPN Fantasy Football Draft Guide, the most comprehensive collection of cheat sheets, mock drafts and projections, as well as composite rankings from ESPN’s deep roster of Fantasy Football analysts.

Within the Draft Guide, fans will also find advice for every level of player, including Clay’s reimagined Playbook.

Eric Karabell ’s signature preseason columns, the Do Not Draft List and Do Draft List, highlight the key players that every fan should be paying attention to on draft day.

’s signature preseason columns, the Do Not Draft List and Do Draft List, highlight the key players that every fan should be paying attention to on draft day. Daily coverage throughout the preseason includes essential information from ESPN analysts Matt Bowen, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Karabell, Dopp, Loza, Moody, Yates and Clay, who reveal their strategies, analysis and favorite players to draft and avoid this season.

Other must-read Fantasy Football insights and analysts heading into the season include:

Cheat Sheet Central, a one-stop shop for a variety of rankings, as well as Schefter’s Fantasy Cheat Sheet and the Ultimate Cheat Sheet, featuring all the key names discussed by our fantasy analysts.

The Mock Draft Project, for which ESPN’s fantasy analysts participate in dozens of mock drafts against each other, resulting in the ESPN expert average draft position data utilized throughout ESPN’s Fantasy Football draft platforms.

Bowen and Cockcroft’s “Have Skills, Need Opportunity” Team.

Clay’s Ultimate Draft Board, The 192 and Touchdown Projections.

Yates’ Favorite Draft Targets.

Karabell and Moody’s Tiered Rankings for QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs.

Cockcroft’s Best Picks from Each Draft Slot in Rounds 1 and 2.

Loza’s Facts vs. Feelings: Biggest Mock Draft Takeaways.

And much, much more …

New ESPN BET FanCenter Feature

Announced earlier this week, a new “Find a Bet” icon on the ESPN Fantasy app will introduce a new level of personalization for ESPN BET, allowing fans to view markets related to their ESPN Fantasy Football roster and add selections directly to their ESPN BET bet slip.

The No. 1 Most Popular Fantasy Football Game

For the fourth year in a row, ESPN Fantasy Football set a new all-time mark in 2024 with more than 13 million people playing the game.

Throughout August leading up to Week 1, the ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps with 9.3 million unique visitors, 3.7 million more than No. 2 Yahoo! Fantasy. (Source: Comscore)

among fantasy sports apps with 9.3 million unique visitors, 3.7 million more than No. 2 Yahoo! Fantasy. (Source: Comscore) In the first two weeks of the season, Fantasy Football content across ESPN Social accounts reached 5.4 million engagements , up 74% YoY.

, up 74% YoY. With an average of more than 8 million unique fans each month , the ESPN Fantasy App is the No. 1 fantasy app and is often second only to the ESPN App in the overall sports app category.

, the ESPN Fantasy App is the No. 1 fantasy app and is often second only to the ESPN App in the overall sports app category. ESPN Fantasy has eight writers, analysts and editors in the Fantasy Sports Writers Hall of Fame , including Stephania Bell, Matthew Berry, Mike Clay, Tristan Cockcroft, Scott Engel, Eric Karabell, Nate Ravitz, and James Quintong.

writers, analysts and editors in the , including Stephania Bell, Matthew Berry, Mike Clay, Tristan Cockcroft, Scott Engel, Eric Karabell, Nate Ravitz, and James Quintong. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, ESPN Fantasy Football is free to play.

ESPN Fantasy Football x NFL

As part of new licensing agreements between ESPN and the NFL announced earlier this week, ESPN has obtained rights to add NFL game highlights and other NFL assets to ESPN Fantasy Football. More information will be announced at a later date.

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the industry leader in fantasy sports with a broad portfolio of award-winning games that serve more than 21 million fantasy players each year. Combined with an extensive roster of ESPN Fantasy reporters, analysts and media personalities producing content across ESPN platforms, ESPN Fantasy delivers an unmatched combination of fun, easy-to-play games with comprehensive fantasy news and insights for both experienced players and fans who are new to fantasy sports.

