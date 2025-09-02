Drive for Five: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’s Fifth Season Sticks to the Winning Formula, Adds More Twists

Most-Established Alternate Telecast in Sports Media Adds a 12th Game, Produced in Conjunction with Omaha Productions

Season Premiere in Week 1, Concludes on Wild Card Weekend; Features Six Consecutive Weeks of Shows Mid-Season

Peyton and Eli’s Analysis, Humor, and Wit Return; Guests Remain a Staple of the Show

Production Has Delivered Four Emmys, Combined Show and Individual, In Four Seasons

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is set to return for its fifth season, further solidifying its status as the most-established alternate telecast in sports media. This season’s edition of the award-winning show will feature 12 games, new guests – and perhaps some familiar faces – while also maintaining the signature blend of analysis, humor, and wit that has become synonymous with Peyton and Eli Manning. The Emmy-winning joint presentation by ESPN and Omaha Productions will surpass 50 episodes this season, having made its debut in Week 1 of 2021. All episodes will continue to air on ESPN2 and are now available via ESPN DTC on the ESPN App. On mobile, fans can continue to watch on NFL+. Across all platforms, each episode begins shortly after 8 p.m. ET.

The popular series, dubbed the ‘ManningCast,’ begins in Week 1, an annual kickoff tradition, as J.J. McCarthy makes his NFL debut and 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams begins his second season under new head coach Ben Johnson as the Vikings and Bears meet in an NFC North clash. Peyton and Eli return for Lions-Ravens (Week 3) and Chiefs-Jaguars (Week 5) before beginning a stretch of six consecutive weeks, featuring Commanders-Chiefs (Week 8), Cardinals-Cowboys (Week 9), Eagles-Packers (Week 10), Cowboys-Raiders (Week 11), Panthers-49ers (Week 12), and Giants-Patriots (Week 13).

The regular season will conclude with Dolphins-Steelers (Week 15) and their first Week 18 game (TBD matchup at either 4:30 p.m. or 8:15 p.m.). The show’s finale, once again, airs on Monday night of Wild Card Weekend (Jan. 12).

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli complements ESPN’s traditional Monday Night Football presentation, which features Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Laura Rutledge each week and multiple games in Weeks 2, 4, 6, 7 before Doubleheader Saturday in Week 18. More on ESPN’s entire 25 game portfolio can be found here.

In its first four seasons, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli has aired 42 telecasts, averaging 1.3 million viewers per show. ManningCast has twice won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series, first following its debut season and again after the 2023 season. Peyton has also won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst twice, including in May 2025. As a result, between group and individual recognitions, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli has delivered a Sports Emmy in each of its four seasons.

ManningCast Highlights:

A-List Guests: A staple of the show returns, with personalities from the NFL, pop culture, and beyond continuing to join the fun throughout the entire game, including a different first half guest(s) each week.

A staple of the show returns, with personalities from the NFL, pop culture, and beyond continuing to join the fun throughout the entire game, including a different first half guest(s) each week. Innovative Technology: Peyton and his gadgets have become a signature part of the show. This year, the two-time Super Bowl Champion is bringing back his interactive Whiteboard, allowing him to educate (and entertain) viewers at home by dissecting plays in real-time.

Peyton and his gadgets have become a signature part of the show. This year, the two-time Super Bowl Champion is bringing back his interactive Whiteboard, allowing him to educate (and entertain) viewers at home by dissecting plays in real-time. Fan Centric Approach: Whether it’s the prediction panel, facial expressions, or moments of shock and awe, Peyton and Eli will continue to infuse the telecast, at times, with the fan’s perspective.

In April 2024, ESPN reached a long-term, multi-platform media rights extension with Omaha Productions. More information on the agreement can be found here.

The 2025 Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Schedule

NFL Week Date Matchup Network 1 Sept. 8 Vikings at Bears ESPN2 3 Sept. 22 Lions at Ravens ESPN2 5 Oct. 6 Chiefs at Jaguars ESPN2 8 Oct. 27 Commanders at Chiefs ESPN2 9 Nov. 3 Cardinals at Cowboys ESPN2 10 Nov. 10 Eagles at Packers ESPN2 11 Nov. 17 Cowboys at Raiders ESPN2 12 Nov. 24 Panthers at 49ers ESPN2 13 Dec. 1 Giants at Patriots ESPN2 15 Dec. 15 Dolphins at Steelers ESPN2 18 Jan. 3 Doubleheader Saturday: TBD Matchup ESPN2 Wild Card Jan. 12 TBD ESPN2

Media Contacts

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])