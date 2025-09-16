ESPN and the NWSL Announce Supplemental Media Rights Agreement

Expanded package adds 16 more games per season, bringing the total to 33

NWSL “Match of the Week” on ABC or ESPN network throughout the season

ESPN and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the top professional women’s soccer league in the United States, today announced a supplemental media rights agreement that expands ESPN’s coverage of the league for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Under the agreement, ABC and ESPN networks will carry 16 more regular-season games each year, increasing the total number of NWSL matches available on The Walt Disney Company networks from 17 to 33 per season. The centerpiece of this agreement is the launch of NWSL’s “Match of the Week” series throughout the season on ABC or ESPN networks, as well as the live presentation of NWSL’s Decision Day games – eight matches played concurrently on the last match day of the season. All “NWSL on ESPN” matches are available on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication.

The new, expanded deal nearly doubles the regular season schedule for NWSL on ESPN, creating more excitement for fans and greater exposure for teams, athletes, and partners. The supplemental agreement complements ESPN’s four-year U.S. media rights relationship with the NWSL announced in November 2023. ABC and ESPN will continue to present the NWSL playoffs, featuring two quarterfinal matches and one semifinal match.

“The NWSL showcases some of the best athletes in the world,” said Rosalyn Durant, Executive Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN. “We are proud to increase our commitment on ABC and ESPN, and to further elevate women’s sports and the athlete stories.”

Jessica Berman, NWSL Commissioner, added: “We are thrilled to build on our relationship with ABC and ESPN to deliver more NWSL action to fans. This supplemental agreement underscores the growing demand for women’s soccer and ensures our players and clubs receive the visibility they deserve on some of the most prominent sports platforms.”

The supplemental package of NWSL on ESPN media rights comes at a pivotal moment for the league. The NWSL continues to set attendance and viewership records in 2025 – the second year of its groundbreaking domestic media rights deal. In 2025 to date, the NWSL audience across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 grew by 72 percent compared to 2024, the first year of agreement. (Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel)

The NWSL is a linchpin in an unprecedented portfolio of women’s sports available from one media company in the United States, including the WNBA, Women’s Tennis, NCAA championships – Women’s Basketball Championships, Women’s College World Series, Women’s Volleyball, Women’s College Gymnastics Championship, and more. Through strategic rights acquisitions and programming, ESPN, in over 45 years, has been the driving force connecting fans to women’s sports.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-