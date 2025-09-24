ESPN Announces Network Schedule for Third Annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, Dec. 2-4
- Men’s Challenge highlights 10 teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including No. 2 Florida at No. 12 Duke, No. 25 North Carolina at No. 9 Kentucky, No. 7 Louisville at No. 11 Arkansas and No. 24 NC State at No. 14 Auburn
- Women’s Challenge features 12 teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including preseason No. 1 South Carolina at No. 17 Louisville, No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Duke, No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 10 North Carolina at No. 4 Texas and No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss
ESPN announced the network schedule for the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, a multi-night event that matches men’s and women’s college basketball teams from two of the nation’s top conferences.
The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over two days: Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3, while the Women’s Challenge is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4. Both challenges will feature games across ESPN networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. All games from the Challenge will also be available on the ESPN app.
The Men’s Challenge features 10 teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top-25 – No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Louisville, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 12 Duke, No. 14 Auburn, No. 17 Alabama, No. 23 Tennessee, No. 24 NC State and No. 25 North Carolina.
The marquee ESPN doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 2 showcases the reigning national champions in No. 2 Florida against 2024 national semifinalist No. 12 Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 25 North Carolina at No. 9 Kentucky in a battle of the bluebloods at 9:30 p.m. On Wednesday, No. 7 Louisville travels to Fayetteville, Ark. to take on the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN (7 p.m.), followed by No. 24 NC State at No. 14 Auburn at 9 p.m.
2025 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Tue, Dec. 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 23 Tennessee at Syracuse
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at No. 12 Duke
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida State
|ACC Network
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 25 North Carolina at No. 9 Kentucky
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec. 3
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Louisville at No. 11 Arkansas
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 17 Alabama
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Boston College
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 24 NC State at No. 14 Auburn
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia at Texas
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|SMU at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
*Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
The Women’s Challenge features two NCAA Women’s Final Four teams from last season in No. 1 South Carolina and No. 4 Texas. In all, a combined 12 teams from ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25 will participate: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Duke, No. 9 NC State, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 11 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 17 Louisville and No. 18 Notre Dame.
The two-day women’s challenge will see five Top-25 matchups, including No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma tipping off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thursday, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 17 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m.
2025 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Dec. 3
|5 p.m.
|Kentucky at Miami
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida State
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 11 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Auburn at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 7 Tennessee at Stanford
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec. 4
|5 p.m.
|Florida at Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 South Carolina at No. 17 Louisville
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 North Carolina at No. 4 Texas
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Alabama
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at SMU
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Duke
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|California at Missouri
|SEC Network
*Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
Commentator pairings for the ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Challenges will be announced closer to the event.
