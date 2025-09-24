ESPN Announces Network Schedule for Third Annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, Dec. 2-4

Men’s Challenge highlights 10 teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including No. 2 Florida at No. 12 Duke, No. 25 North Carolina at No. 9 Kentucky, No. 7 Louisville at No. 11 Arkansas and No. 24 NC State at No. 14 Auburn

Women’s Challenge features 12 teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including preseason No. 1 South Carolina at No. 17 Louisville, No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Duke, No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 10 North Carolina at No. 4 Texas and No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss

ESPN announced the network schedule for the third annual ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, a multi-night event that matches men’s and women’s college basketball teams from two of the nation’s top conferences.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over two days: Tuesday, Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Dec. 3, while the Women’s Challenge is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4. Both challenges will feature games across ESPN networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. All games from the Challenge will also be available on the ESPN app.

The Men’s Challenge features 10 teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top-25 – No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Louisville, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 12 Duke, No. 14 Auburn, No. 17 Alabama, No. 23 Tennessee, No. 24 NC State and No. 25 North Carolina.

The marquee ESPN doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 2 showcases the reigning national champions in No. 2 Florida against 2024 national semifinalist No. 12 Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 25 North Carolina at No. 9 Kentucky in a battle of the bluebloods at 9:30 p.m. On Wednesday, No. 7 Louisville travels to Fayetteville, Ark. to take on the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN (7 p.m.), followed by No. 24 NC State at No. 14 Auburn at 9 p.m.

2025 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Tue, Dec. 2 7 p.m. No. 23 Tennessee at Syracuse ESPN2 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Pittsburgh ESPNU 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at South Carolina SEC Network 7 p.m. Oklahoma at Wake Forest ACC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 12 Duke ESPN 9 p.m. Missouri at Notre Dame ESPNU 9 p.m. Miami at Ole Miss SEC Network 9 p.m. Georgia at Florida State ACC Network 9:30 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at No. 9 Kentucky ESPN Wed, Dec. 3 7 p.m. No. 7 Louisville at No. 11 Arkansas ESPN 7 p.m. Clemson at No. 17 Alabama ESPNU 7 p.m. LSU at Boston College ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 24 NC State at No. 14 Auburn ESPN 9 p.m. Virginia at Texas ESPNU 9 p.m. SMU at Vanderbilt SEC Network 9 p.m. Mississippi State at Georgia Tech ACC Network

*Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Women’s Challenge features two NCAA Women’s Final Four teams from last season in No. 1 South Carolina and No. 4 Texas. In all, a combined 12 teams from ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25 will participate: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Duke, No. 9 NC State, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 11 Vanderbilt, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 17 Louisville and No. 18 Notre Dame.

The two-day women’s challenge will see five Top-25 matchups, including No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma tipping off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Viewers can catch a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thursday, with No. 1 South Carolina heading to No. 17 Louisville (7 p.m.), followed by No. 5 LSU against the eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 9 p.m.

2025 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Dec. 3 5 p.m. Kentucky at Miami ESPN2 5 p.m. Georgia at Florida State ESPNU 5 p.m. Virginia at No. 11 Vanderbilt SEC Network 5 p.m. Auburn at Syracuse ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 9 NC State at No. 6 Oklahoma ESPN2 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Texas A&M SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 7 Tennessee at Stanford ESPN2 Thu, Dec. 4 5 p.m. Florida at Virginia Tech ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina at No. 17 Louisville ESPN 7 p.m. No. 10 North Carolina at No. 4 Texas ESPN2 7 p.m. Clemson at Alabama ESPNU 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Mississippi State SEC Network 7 p.m. Arkansas at SMU ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Duke ESPN 9 p.m. No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 13 Ole Miss ESPN2 9 p.m. California at Missouri SEC Network

*Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

Commentator pairings for the ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Challenges will be announced closer to the event.