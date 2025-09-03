ESPN & Omaha Productions Launch New Podcast Hosted by Peter Schrager

ESPN and Omaha Productions today announced that Peter Schrager, ESPN NFL Analyst, will host The Schrager Hour, launching September 3. Every Wednesday, Schrager will dive into key storylines and match-ups around the league, take you behind the scenes of Monday Night Football and recap his week on the road covering the NFL.

“Peter has a rare ability to connect with fans while also bringing out the stories and perspectives of the people shaping the game,” said Mike Foss, ESPN Senior Vice President, Sports Studio & Entertainment. “His podcast will bring listeners closer to the NFL’s biggest stories and personalities, and we’re thrilled to add his voice to our dynamic lineup of podcasts.”

The debut episode will feature Sean Payton, head coach of the Denver Broncos, who will join Schrager to discuss the upcoming season. Throughout the year, the podcast will welcome a wide range of guests including players, coaches, front office executives and other key voices from across the league.

“One of the big pieces in moving to ESPN was the chance to do my own show with Omaha. I know the thinking is, ‘Great, another podcast,’ but this will be smart, entertaining, and have a place in a crowded space because of my access, stories, and guests,” said Schrager. “I’m fired up to be teaming with ESPN’s Mike Foss, Peyton, Eli, and Omaha’s Jamie Horowitz. I think if you like what I bring to the table as a guest on ESPN’s studio shows or on Pat McAfee, you’ll dig this show.”

In addition, Schrager will be on the sidelines of Monday Night Football alongside Katie George (Weeks 2, 4, 6, 7 and 18) and appear regularly across ESPN’s studio programming, including frequent appearances on Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Live and SportsCenter. Around the NFL’s tentpole events such as the Super Bowl, free agency and the NFL Draft, his presence across these shows will expand even further.

The launch of The Schrager Hour continues ESPN’s commitment to serving fans across audio platforms with distinctive voices and must-listen programming. The show joins ESPN’s robust NFL podcast lineup, including The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, The Domonique Foxworth Show, First Draft and Fantasy Focus Football.

Episodes of The Schrager Hour will be available every Wednesday on the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all podcast platforms.

