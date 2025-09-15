ESPN Re-Signs NFL Analysts Herm Edwards, Jeff Saturday, Andrew Hawkins and Jason McCourty to Multi-Year Agreements

Former NFL Players and Coaches to Continue Year-Round Contributions to ESPN’s Studio Show Portfolio

Edwards and Saturday Extend Long-Standing ESPN Tenures; Hawkins and McCourty Among ESPN’s NFL Analysts with Recent Playing Careers

ESPN has re-signed Herm Edwards, Jeff Saturday, Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins and Jason McCourty to new multi-year agreements, continuing the NFL analysts’ presence across the network’s industry-leading NFL coverage. Edwards coached and played in the NFL for more than 25 years, while Hawkins, McCourty and Saturday combined to play for more than 30 years, with both McCourty and Saturday winning a Super Bowl. Each of the four analysts will continue to appear on Get Up, First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter throughout the year, while also contributing to other multi-platform endeavors.

Edwards, a respected voice with a blend of significant playing and coaching experience, continues to offer authoritative perspective on all aspects of the NFL while also analyzing college football and top NFL prospects periodically. The former defensive back will bookend ESPN’s Sunday NFL coverage on SportsCenter, regularly appearing in both the morning and late-night editions, in addition to weekly Sunday morning appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America. Edwards also begins the week on SportsCenter, appearing on multiple editions of ESPN’s flagship show throughout the day on Mondays.

Saturday’s new agreement extends his ESPN tenure beyond a decade, having joined the network in 2013 immediately following his six-time Pro Bowl playing career. The 14-year NFL veteran offensive lineman turned analyst will continue bringing his unique perspective to fans on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, appearing on Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, NFL Live and Pardon the Interruption. During his ESPN tenure, Saturday has contributed to the company’s coverage of marquee events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Free Agency and the NFL Draft.

Hawkins, a six-year NFL veteran, will appear on NFL Live and Get Up primarily on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with additional contributions to First Take and SportsCenter throughout the season. Hawkins, along with Dan Orlovsky, introduced a groundbreaking virtual reality segment on NFL Live last season, utilizing StatusPro, a sports technology company he co-founded. The technology provides fans with a virtual reality experience, showcasing the vantage point of a quarterback’s perspective in game action.

McCourty, who won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots, enters his second year at ESPN. The 13-year NFL defensive veteran will regularly appear on Tuesdays and Thursdays across Get Up, First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter during the season. Beyond his ESPN role, McCourty will also maintain his position as an NFL game analyst for CBS, a role he has held since 2023.

