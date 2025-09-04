ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Travels for Top-20 Showdown in Norman, Okla., Between No. 15 Michigan and No. 18 Oklahoma

College football’s premier pregame show to preview just the second meeting between the Wolverines and Sooners (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Special on-site guests: OU basketball legend Trae Young is Week 2’s guest picker; Sooners head coach Brent Venables to join CGD live on set

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns to the University of Oklahoma for the show’s 10th visit to Norman, Okla., all time. The premier college football pregame program makes the Week 2 visit ahead of the Sooners’ second ever showdown with Michigan, which the lead game team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One (7:30 p.m. ET). College GameDay will be live from the South Oval on OU’s campus from 9 a.m.-noon ET on ESPN, ESPNU and Disney+.

For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

Host Rece Davis is at the helm for his 11th season, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the GameDay cast.

College GameDay kicked off the 2025 season at Ohio State for a Week 1 show that scored 4.0 million viewers during the three-hour telecast – the most-watched episode of all time and 1.3 million more than the second most-watched regular season episode. The three-hour window (9 a.m. to noon ET) finished 198% over the competition, and the final hour of the show set a record for GameDay, averaging 4.9 million viewers from 11 a.m. to noon, with the final hour eclipsing the competition by 128% head-to-head. Legendary analyst Lee Corso’s final headgear pick, which spanned the final five minutes of the show, reached 10 million viewers across all simulcasts (ESPN/ESPNU/SEC Network/ACC Network/FOX). More details on the historic start to the season here.

Show Highlights & Guests

Oklahoma’s head coach Brent Venables will join GameDay live on Saturday ahead of the Sooners’ showdown with the Wolverines. Interviews with Duke head coach Manny Diaz and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore will also feature throughout the show.

All Access – CGD shares exclusive all-access with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell wired for sound as their prep their teams ahead of the rivalry game.

Coach's Film Room – Nick Saban, the seven-time National Champion head coach, takes us inside his film room to break down Miami, Ohio State and LSU's Week 1 wins and the old-school running attacks and physical dominance they have to thank.

Guest picker – Four-time NBA All-Star and First Team All-American for the Sooners, Trae Young comes back to campus this weekend to appear as College GameDay's Week 2 guest picker.

Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest – Back for its third season, the fan-favorite Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest will offer an exclusive contest during the live show. Fans who arrive early will have a chance to be chosen from the 'pit' onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. McAfee has given out more than $2,000,000 of his own money in prizes and charity donations across his time on the show. Full details, including official rules, can be found here .

This will be Oklahoma's 10th time hosting GameDay in school history and 43rd overall appearance on the show – the third most by any school in the history of College GameDay. The Sooners have one 6-3 in their previous nine games when they've hosted the program.

Additional guests will be announced ahead of Saturday’s show on ESPN PR’s Twitter and College GameDay’s Twitter.

Features:

Stanford's Luck – In seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts Andrew Luck was everything people expected he'd be—a franchise quarterback and a four-time Pro Bowler on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats. But in the NFL preseason of 2019 everything changed, and he unexpectedly walked away from football. Six years later, the sport he once loved and the school he never stopped loving have brought him back in a new role, with new challenges, when they needed him the most. Pete Thamel reports.

ESPN’s Expansive Digital Coverage

Back for their fourth season together, Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr., return for ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper. The trio heads to Norman with fun, fresh insights into the Week 2 slate joined by ‘Stanford Steve’ and will welcome former Sooners’ All-American LB Curtis Lofton to the show. In this week’s ‘Get More GameDay’ segment, Jess Sims will share her takeaways from her time on campus with the reigning national championship OU women’s gymnastics team.

The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:20 a.m. ET weekly.

