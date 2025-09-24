ESPN’s “Somos” Returns with New Content Celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Month

Para versión en español haga click aquí

Special Programming Across ESPN and ESPN Deportes Platforms Throughout the Month

Athlete Profiles, and a Ahora o Nunca Special Featuring John Leguizamo and Tribeca Studios Collaboration

com Marks 25th Anniversary with Original Digital Content

Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month began on Monday, September 15, and ESPN is celebrating with a comprehensive slate of original programming and features under the theme “Somos” (We Are), spotlighting the impact and contributions of Latinos in sports. The content is airing across ESPN’s English and Spanish-language platforms throughout the month. Highlights:

Especial de Ahora o Nunca – ESPN Deportes & Tribeca: Historias Latinas (Premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN Deportes): A 30-minute special offering a behind-the-scenes look at ESPN’s collaboration with Tribeca Studios and acclaimed actor, comedian, and producer John Leguizamo. The project, first announced in May 2025, features two original short documentaries that explore powerful stories at the intersection of sports and Latino culture. The special includes exclusive excerpts from the films and interviews with Leguizamo and the filmmakers, ahead of their world premieres at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival.

Feature Series: Five original profiles spotlighting the journey of current and emerging Latino star athletes, on ESPN Deportes’ SportsCenter with English-language versions airing across platforms.

Aaliyah Chavez : How a young Mexican American from Lubbock, Texas, became the nation’s top high school basketball player and created an academy where others like her can follow the same footsteps.

: How a young Mexican American from Lubbock, Texas, became the nation’s top high school basketball player and created an academy where others like her can follow the same footsteps. Karim López : Mexico’s biggest basketball prospect is getting ready to crack the Top 10 in the 2026 NBA Draft.

: Mexico’s biggest basketball prospect is getting ready to crack the Top 10 in the 2026 NBA Draft. Karina Tovar : Only five women have ever worked as field judges in an NFL game. Only one of them is Latina, and she is doing her part to make sure others follow.

: Only five women have ever worked as field judges in an NFL game. Only one of them is Latina, and she is doing her part to make sure others follow. Penta: Two features on WWE’s Mexican superstar Penta. One highlights the gym he has opened in his childhood neighborhood of Ecatepec (the most dangerous in Mexico City), serving underprivileged youth. The second feature highlights the crafting of his iconic masks.

Two features on WWE’s Mexican superstar Penta. One highlights the gym he has opened in his childhood neighborhood of Ecatepec (the most dangerous in Mexico City), serving underprivileged youth. The second feature highlights the crafting of his iconic masks. Juan Soto: The story behind the development of one of the best players in the world and the event that led to signing the richest contract in MLB history.

Somos el Futuro (We are the Future) Vignettes: Six short-form segments focusing on emerging Latino talent, airing across SportsCenter in English and Spanish.

Latino Quarterbacks in CFB Power 4 : How four young quarterbacks are redefining the roles of Latinos in college football.

: How four young quarterbacks are redefining the roles of Latinos in college football. Latinos in the NFL : Highlighting some of the over 40 Latinos in the NFL, including Super Bowl winners, Pro Bowl players, and Rookies.

: Highlighting some of the over 40 Latinos in the NFL, including Super Bowl winners, Pro Bowl players, and Rookies. Additional short-form content featuring Aaliyah Chavez, Karim López, and Karina Tovar.

All content is available in English and Spanish on ESPN.com, ESPNDeportes.com, ESPN and ESPN Deportes social platforms, and across studio shows including SportsCenter.

ESPNDeportes.com 25th Anniversary: In parallel with Hispanic Heritage Month, ESPNDeportes.com is marking its 25th anniversary in September and October with a collection of original digital features. The content includes a short, animated documentary on boxing champion Canelo Álvarez, a profile on NFL referee Karina Tovar, and an exploration of Juan Soto’s Dominican heritage, each celebrating Latino excellence and cultural identity in sports.

El especial “Somos” de ESPN regresa con nuevo contenido que celebra la Herencia Hispana y Latinoamericana

Programación especial en todas las plataformas de ESPN y ESPN Deportes durante el mes

Perfiles de atletas y un especial de Ahora o Nunca con John Leguizamo en colaboración con Tribeca Studios

ESPNDeportes.com celebra su 25º aniversario con contenido digital original

El Mes de la Herencia Hispana y Latinoamericana comenzó el lunes 15 de septiembre, y ESPN lo conmemora con una programación original y variada bajo el lema “Somos”, destacando el impacto y las contribuciones de los latinos en el deporte. El contenido se transmite durante todo el mes en las plataformas en inglés y en español de ESPN.

Especial de Ahora o Nunca – ESPN Deportes & Tribeca: Historias Latinas (Estreno: 25 de septiembre a las 10 p.m. ET por ESPN Deportes): Un especial de 30 minutos que ofrece un vistazo exclusivo a la colaboración de ESPN con Tribeca Studios y el reconocido actor, comediante y productor John Leguizamo. El proyecto, anunciado por primera vez en mayo de 2025, incluye dos cortometrajes documentales originales que exploran historias poderosas en la intersección del deporte y la cultura latina. El especial presenta extractos exclusivos de las producciones y entrevistas con Leguizamo y los cineastas, antes de sus estrenos mundiales en el Festival de Cine de Tribeca 2026.

Serie de Perfiles: Cinco reportajes originales que narran la trayectoria de estrellas latinas emergentes y consolidadas, transmitidos en SportsCenter de ESPN Deportes; también habrán versiones en inglés que se presentarán a través de otras plataformas.

Aaliyah Chávez: Cómo una joven mexicoamericana de Lubbock, Texas, se convirtió en la mejor jugadora de baloncesto de preparatoria en EE.UU. y fundó una academia para inspirar a otras como ella.

Cómo una joven mexicoamericana de Lubbock, Texas, se convirtió en la mejor jugadora de baloncesto de preparatoria en EE.UU. y fundó una academia para inspirar a otras como ella. Karim López: La mayor promesa del baloncesto mexicano se prepara para figurar en el Top 10 del Draft de la NBA 2026.

La mayor promesa del baloncesto mexicano se prepara para figurar en el Top 10 del Draft de la NBA 2026. Karina Tovar: Solo cinco mujeres han ejercido como jueces de campo en un partido de la NFL. Solo una de ellas es latina, y está abriendo el camino para que otras la sigan.

Solo cinco mujeres han ejercido como jueces de campo en un partido de la NFL. Solo una de ellas es latina, y está abriendo el camino para que otras la sigan. Penta: Dos piezas sobre la superestrella mexicana de la WWE. Una muestra el gimnasio que abrió en su barrio de infancia en Ecatepec, una de las zonas más peligrosa de la Ciudad de México, donde trabaja con jóvenes en situación vulnerable. La segunda explora la creación de sus icónicas máscaras.

Dos piezas sobre la superestrella mexicana de la WWE. Una muestra el gimnasio que abrió en su barrio de infancia en Ecatepec, una de las zonas más peligrosa de la Ciudad de México, donde trabaja con jóvenes en situación vulnerable. La segunda explora la creación de sus icónicas máscaras. Juan Soto: La historia detrás del desarrollo de uno de los mejores jugadores del mundo y el acontecimiento que llevó a la firma del contrato más lucrativo en la historia de la MLB.

Vignettes “Somos el Futuro”: Seis cápsulas breves dedicadas al talento latino emergente, transmitidas en SportsCenter en inglés y en español.

Quarterbacks latinos en el CFB Power 4: Cómo cuatro jóvenes quarterbacks están redefiniendo el rol de los latinos en el fútbol americano universitario.

Cómo cuatro jóvenes quarterbacks están redefiniendo el rol de los latinos en el fútbol americano universitario. Latinos en la NFL: Un repaso a algunos de los más de 40 jugadores latinos en la liga, incluidos campeones de Super Bowl, seleccionados al Pro Bowl y novatos destacados.

Un repaso a algunos de los más de 40 jugadores latinos en la liga, incluidos campeones de Super Bowl, seleccionados al Pro Bowl y novatos destacados. Contenido adicional sobre Aaliyah Chávez, Alejandro Balde, Karim López y Karina Tovar.

Todo el contenido está disponible en inglés y español en ESPN.com, ESPNDeportes.com, las redes sociales de ESPN y ESPN Deportes, y en programas de estudio como SportsCenter.

25º Aniversario de ESPNDeportes.com: En paralelo al Mes de la Herencia Hispana, ESPNDeportes.com celebra en septiembre y octubre su 25º aniversario con una colección de contenidos digitales originales. Entre ellos se incluyen un cortometraje animado sobre el campeón de boxeo Canelo Álvarez, un perfil de la árbitra de la NFL Karina Tovar, y un reportaje sobre la herencia dominicana de Juan Soto, todos celebrando la excelencia latina y la identidad cultural en el deporte.

