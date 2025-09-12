Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss’s Polarizing and Fascinating Football Coach, Examined in New ESPN E60

E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin debuts Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN; extended version streaming afterward on ESPN App

From infamous firings to social media trolling, Lane Kiffin is one of the most polarizing and fascinating figures in sports. In a new episode, ESPN E60 explores Kiffin’s life and career as the Ole Miss head football coach grapples with his legacy and reflects on the coach, father and person he wants to be.

E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin, reported by ESPN senior writer and college football historian Ryan McGee, debuts Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN on the ESPN App. An extended version will be available on the ESPN App after the debut. Ole Miss hosts LSU on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a crucial SEC matchup that will air on ESPN Networks (time, network TBA).

Kiffin is now in his sixth season at Ole Miss, the longest he has been a head coach anywhere in his nearly 30-year career. With much of Kiffin’s life in the public eye, he’s most known for abrupt exits from jobs and social media antics.

Kiffin comes from a football family. His father Monte was a decorated coach, most notable for popularizing the “Tampa-2” defense that led the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship. Monte’s relationship with then USC head coach Pete Carroll helped Lane get a jump start in the coaching world from a young age.

Kiffin’s head coaching journey began at the age of 31 when he was hired to lead the NFL’s Oakland Raiders. This would start a series of coaching exits that would form a public reputation for chaos and controversy.

From a famous post-firing press conference by the late Raiders owner Al Davis to a legendary early morning firing at LAX airport with USC, the biggest moments in Kiffin’s career often had a flair for the dramatic.

Now, at 50, Kiffin is reexamining his journey. In candid conversations with E60, he discusses his path to sobriety, his commitment to self-improvement through practices like hot yoga, and his renewed focus on family. In the film, McGee also has interviews with Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, and son, Knox. In addition, the program includes archival sound from his late father.

Among others interviewed:

Pete Carroll – former USC head football coach; hired Kiffin as assistant

Nick Saban – ESPN analyst and former Alabama head football coach; hired Kiffin as assistant

Steve Sarkisian – University of Texas head football coach; coached with Kiffin at USC

Ray Ratto – longtime San Francisco Bay Area sportswriter

Bill Plaschke – Los Angeles Times sports columnist

Jeff Tedford – former Fresno State football coach; gave Kiffin his first coaching job

David Carr – former NFL quarterback; teammate of Kiffin at Fresno State

Paul Finebaum – ESPN/SEC Network college football commentator

Chris Low – longtime college football journalist

E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin was produced and directed by Jason Kostura and Madeline Rundlett.

McGee, also co-host of Marty & McGee on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, will further explore Kiffin’s story in a companion written piece that will be published on ESPN.com.

About E60:

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN’s highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received 112 Sports Emmy nominations with 21 wins, including “Outstanding Hosted Edited Series” for the fifth time in 2025. E60 has won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling. E60 has taken numerous formats during its lifespan, including that of a magazine-style program, segments and its current format as a one-hour, single-story program for linear television and streaming.

