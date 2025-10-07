ESPN and the ACC Announce Men’s Basketball TV Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 3

ACC NetworkCollege Basketball - Men's

ESPN and the ACC Announce Men’s Basketball TV Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 3

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley10 hours ago
  • Over 215 games set to air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network and ESPNU
  • Four ACC teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

ESPN and the ACC announced its 2025-26 men’s basketball television schedule and game times as the men’s ACC Tipoff gets underway Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte. More than 215 games will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ESPNU and the all new ESPN app during the regular season.

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball tips off on Monday, Nov. 3 with two ranked ACC teams, No. 6 Louisville and No. 25 North Carolina, in action on ACC Network. Marquee matchups will occur right out of the gate as the 10th-ranked Duke Blue Devils clash with Texas in the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.

2025-26 ACC on ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

  • Non-Conference Showdowns: The ACC men’s non-conference schedule features several marquee matchups early-season matchups in November and December. In addition to the Dick Vitale Invitational on Nov. 4, No. 22 Kansas travels to Chapel Hill to take on the No. 25 Tar Heels on Friday, Nov. 7 (7 p.m., ESPN) in the opening week of the season. No. 9 Kentucky and No. 6 Louisville clash in the latest installment in one of the most intense rivalries in the sport On Tuesday, Nov. 11 (8 p.m., ESPN) and the 22nd-ranked Kansas Jayhawks go head-to-head with No. 10 Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 18 (9 p.m., ESPN). Kansas challenges another ranked ACC team on Saturday, Dec. 13 when they take on No. 24 NC State in Raleigh and No. 11 Texas Tech clashes with No. 10 Duke on Saturday, Dec. 20 (8 p.m., ESPN) in another Big 12 vs. ACC showdown from Madison Square Garden.
  • ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day men’s challenge will see four Top-25 matchups, including an ESPN doubleheader on Tue, Dec. 2, as reigning national champions Florida head to Cameron Arena to take on No. 10 Duke (7:30 p.m.), followed by No. 25 North Carolina heading to No. 9 Kentucky for a late-night clash (9:30 p.m.). Wednesday features back-to-back ranked matchups on ESPN, when No. 6 Louisville travels to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN (7 p.m.), followed by No. 24 NC State at No. 17 Auburn at 9 p.m.
  • ACC on Big Monday: Beginning Monday, Jan. 26, ESPN will showcase six straight weeks of marquee matchups in the ACC through the final Monday of the college basketball regular season (March 2). The lineup includes No. 6 Louisville at No. 10 Duke on Jan. 26, Syracuse at No. 25 North Carolina on Feb. 2, No. 24 NC State at No. 6 Louisville on Feb. 9, Syracuse at No. 10 Duke on Feb. 16, No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 North Carolina on Feb. 23 and No. 10 Duke at No. 24 NC State on March 2.
  • Conference Rivalries: Throughout the ’25-’26 conference season, ESPN will showcase marquee Atlantic Coast Conference rivalry games on a weekly basis. Intraconference action tips off on Tuesday, Dec. 30 with highlights including Wake Forest vs. No. 24 NC State on Dec. 31, No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 10 Duke on Jan. 6 and Jan. 26 and No. 10 Duke vs. No. 25 North Carolina on Feb. 7 and March 7. Plus, Syracuse hosts No. 25 North Carolina on ABC on Feb. 21.  As announced earlier this year, the ACC schedule returns to an 18-game format for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

ACC Network
ACC Network (ACCN) will showcase 215+ men’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season beginning with an exciting exhibition on Oct. 24 and with the regular season on Nov. 3. Anticipated matchups include Georgia Tech at No. 10 Duke on New Years Eve, Wake Forest at No. 25 UNC on Jan. 10, No. 24 NC State at Virginia on Feb. 24 and Syracuse at No. 6 Louisville on March 3.

ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 80+ games throughout the season.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ACC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. Exhibition
No. 22 Kansas at No. 6 Louisville		 ACCN
Mon, Nov. 3 7 p.m. Central Arkansas at No. 25 North Carolina ACCN
  9 p.m. South Carolina State at No. 6 Louisville ACCN
Tue, Nov. 4 8:45 p.m. Dick Vitale Invitational
Texas vs. No. 10 Duke		 ESPN
Fri, Nov. 7  7 p.m. No. 22 Kansas at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN
7 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Clemson ACCN
  9 p.m. UAB at No. 24 NC State ACCN
Mon, Nov. 10 7 p.m. Stetson at Miami ACCN
  9 p.m. SE Louisiana at Georgia Tech ACCN
Tue, Nov. 11 7 p.m. Radford at No. 25 North Carolina ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 9 Kentucky at No. 6 Louisville ESPN
  9 p.m. Hampton at Virginia ACCN
Wed, Nov. 12 8 p.m. UNC Greensboro at No. 24 NC State ACCN
Fri, Nov. 14 7 p.m. Indiana State at No. 10 Duke ACCN
  9 p.m. NC Central at No. 25 North Carolina ACCN
Mon, Nov. 17 7 p.m. VCU at No. 24 NC State ACCN
  9 p.m. North Alabama at Clemson ACCN
Tue, Nov. 18 7 p.m. Navy at No. 25 North Carolina ACCN
  9 p.m. State Farm Champions Classic
No. 22 Kansas vs. No. 10 Duke		 ESPN
  9 p.m. Monmouth at Syracuse ACCN
Thu, Nov. 20 7 p.m. Legends Classic
Pittsburgh vs. UCF		 ESPN2
Fri, Nov. 21 3:30 p.m. Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket)
Boston College vs. Davidson		 ESPN2
  6:30 p.m. Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket)
Clemson vs. West Virginia		 ESPN2/ESPNU
  6:30 p.m. Hoops Classic
No. 6 Louisville vs. Cincinnati		 ESPN2/ESPNU
  7 p.m. Niagara at No. 10 Duke ACCN
  9 p.m. Arkansas State at SMU ACCN
Sun, Nov. 23 4 p.m. Howard at No. 10 Duke ACCN
Mon, Nov. 24 2:30 p.m. Maui Invitational
Seton Hall vs. No. 24 NC State		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Eastern Michigan vs. No. 6 Louisville ACCN
Tue, Nov. 25 10 p.m. Empire Classic
No. 14 UCLA vs. California		 ESPN
Wed, Nov. 26 5 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis
Virginia Tech vs. Colorado State		 ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. NJIT at No. 6 Louisville ACCN
Thu, Nov. 27 5 p.m. ESPN Events Invitational
No. 7 BYU vs. Miami		 ESPN
Fri, Nov. 28 5 p.m. Battle in the Bay
Texas A&M vs. Florida State		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Ohio State at Pittsburgh ESPN
 Tue, Dec. 2 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 18 Tennessee at Syracuse		 ESPN2
7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Oklahoma at Wake Forest		 ACCN
  7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Texas A&M at Pittsburgh		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 2 Florida at No. 10 Duke		 ESPN
  9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia at Florida State		 ACCN
  9 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Missouri at Notre Dame		 ESPNU
  9:30 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 25 North Carolina at No. 9 Kentucky		 ESPN
 Wed, Dec. 3 7:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 6 Louisville at No. 12 Arkansas		 ESPN
  7:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
LSU at Boston College		 ACCN
  7:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Clemson at No. 19 Alabama		 ESPNU
  9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 24 NC State at No. 17 Auburn		 ESPN
  9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia at Texas		 ESPNU
  9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech		 ACCN
Sat, Dec. 6 Noon Dayton at Virginia ESPN2
  Noon Southern Miss at Miami ACCN
  4 p.m. Holiday Hoopfest
Wake Forest vs. West Virginia		 ESPNU
Sun, Dec. 7 4 p.m. Hofstra at Pittsburgh ACCN
  5 p.m. Georgetown at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN
  5 p.m. Hoop Hype XL
Texas A&M vs. SMU		 ESPN2
Tue, Dec. 9 6:30 p.m. Jimmy V Classic
Clemson vs. No. 7 BYU		 ESPN
Wed, Dec. 10 7 p.m. Liberty at No. 24 NC State ACCN
  7 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Classic
UMass at Boston College		 ESPNU
Thu, Dec. 11 9 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at Syracuse ACCN
Sat, Dec. 13 Noon Orange Bowl Classic
UMass vs. Florida State		 ACCN
  2 p.m. Evansville at Notre Dame ACCN
  3:30 p.m. Memphis at No. 6 Louisville ESPN
  4 p.m. Hofstra at Syracuse ACCN
  5:30 p.m. No. 22 Kansas at No. 24 NC State ESPN
Tue, Dec. 16 6 p.m. Lipscomb at No. 10 Duke ACCN
  7 p.m. South Carolina at Clemson ESPN2
  8 p.m. East Tennessee State at No. 25 North Carolina ACCN
Sat, Dec. 20 Noon Montana at No. 6 Louisville ACCN
  2 p.m. Lafayette at Georgia Tech ACCN
  4 p.m. Northeastern at Syracuse ACCN
  6 p.m. Maryland at Virginia ESPN
  8 p.m. No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 10 Duke ESPN
  8 p.m. Basketball Hall of Fame Series (Phoenix)
Stanford vs. Colorado		 ESPNU
Sun, Dec. 21 1 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 24 NC State ESPN
  3 p.m. Greenville Winter Invitational
Cincinnati vs. Clemson		 ESPN
  4 p.m. North Florida at Miami ACCN
Mon, Dec. 22 6 p.m. American at Virginia ACCN
  8 p.m. East Carolina at No. 25 North Carolina ACCN
Tue, Dec. 30 7 p.m. Florida State at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN2
  7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami ACCN
  9 p.m. Notre Dame at Stanford ESPN2
  9 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at California ACCN
Wed, Dec. 31 Noon Wake Forest at No. 24 NC State ESPN2
  2 p.m. Clemson at Syracuse ESPN2
  2 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech ACCN
  4 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 10 Duke ACCN
Fri, Jan. 2 8 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at Stanford ACCN
  11 p.m. Notre Dame at California ESPN2
Sat, Jan. 3 11 a.m. Virginia at No. 24 NC State ESPN2
  12 p.m. Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ACCN
  2 p.m. Boston College at Georgia Tech ACCN
Tue, Jan. 6 7 p.m. No. 10 Duke at No. 6 Louisville ESPN
7 p.m. Syracuse at Georgia Tech ACCN
  9 p.m. No. 24 NC State at Boston College ACCN
Wed, Jan. 7 7 p.m. Miami at Wake Forest ESPN2/ESPNU
7 p.m. Stanford at Virginia Tech ACCN
  9 p.m. SMU at Clemson ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. California at Virginia ACCN
Sat, Jan. 10 Noon Georgia Tech at Miami ESPN/ESPN2
Noon No. 24 NC State at Florida State ACCN
  2 p.m. SMU at No. 10 Duke ESPN
  2 p.m. Syracuse at Pittsburgh ACCN
  4 p.m. California at Virginia Tech ACCN
  6 p.m. Clemson at Notre Dame ESPN2
  6 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 25 North Carolina ACCN
Tue, Jan. 13 7 p.m. Virginia at No. 6 Louisville ESPN2/ESPNU
  7 p.m. Miami at Notre Dame ESPN2/ESPNU
  7 p.m. Boston College at Clemson ACCN
  9 p.m. Florida State at Syracuse ACCN
Wed, Jan. 14 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech ACCN
  9 p.m. Virginia Tech at SMU ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at Stanford ACCN
  11 p.m. No. 10 Duke at California ACCN
Sat, Jan. 17 Noon Virginia at SMU ESPN2/ESPNU
  Noon Notre Dame at Virginia Tech ACCN
  2 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College ACCN
  4 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at California ACCN
  6 p.m. Wake Forest at Florida State ESPN2/ESPNU
  6 p.m. No. 10 Duke at Stanford ACCN
  8 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at Pittsburgh ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Tue, Jan. 20 7 p.m. No. 24 NC State at Clemson ACCN
  7 p.m. Florida State at Miami ESPNU
  9 p.m. SMU at Wake Forest ACCN
Wed, Jan. 21 7 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN2
7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston College ACCN
  9 p.m. Virginia Tech at Syracuse ACCN
Sat, Jan. 24 Noon No. 24 NC State at Pittsburgh ESPN2/ESPNU
  2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at Virginia ESPN/ESPNU
Noon Clemson at Georgia Tech ACCN
  2 p.m. Miami at Syracuse ACCN
  4 p.m. Florida State at SMU ACCN
  6 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame ACCN
  8 p.m. California at Stanford ACCN
Mon, Jan. 26 7 p.m. No.6 Louisville at No. 10 Duke ESPN
Tue, Jan. 27 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Pittsburgh ACCN
  7 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
  7 p.m. Syracuse at No. 24 NC State ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
  8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech ACCN
Wed, Jan. 28 7 p.m. California at Florida State ACCN
  9 p.m. Stanford at Miami ACCN
Sat, Jan. 31 Noon No. 10 Duke at Virginia Tech ESPN
Noon Pittsburgh at Clemson ACCN
  2 p.m. SMU at No. 6 Louisville ESPN/ESPN2
  2 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at Georgia Tech ACCN
  4 p.m. California at Miami ACCN
  6 p.m. Stanford at Florida State ACCN
Mon, Feb. 2 7 p.m. Syracuse at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN
Tue, Feb. 3 7 p.m. Boston College at No. 10 Duke ACCN
  9 p.m. No. 24 NC State at SMU ESPN2/ESPNU
  9 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia ACCN
Wed, Feb. 4 7 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 6 Louisville ESPN2
8 p.m. Georgia Tech at California ACCN
  10 p.m. Clemson at Stanford ACCN
Sat, Feb. 7 Noon Syracuse at Virginia ESPN/ESPN2
Noon No. 6 Louisville at Wake Forest ACCN
  2 p.m. Miami at Boston College ACCN
  4 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame ACCN
  6:30 p.m. No. 10 Duke at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN
  8 p.m. Clemson at California ACCN
  8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Stanford ESPNU
Mon, Feb. 9 7 p.m. No. 24 NC State at No. 6 Louisville ESPN
 Tue, Feb. 10 7 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at Miami ESPN/ESPN2
  7 p.m. Virginia at Florida State ESPN2/ESPNU
7 p.m. Notre Dame at SMU ACCN
  9 p.m. No. 10 Duke at Pittsburgh ESPN/ESPN2
Wed, Feb. 11 7 p.m. California at Syracuse ESPN2/ESPNU
7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Clemson ACCN
  9 p.m. Wake Forest at Georgia Tech ACCN
  9 p.m. Stanford at Boston College ESPNU
Sat, Feb. 14 Noon Clemson at No. 10 Duke ESPN
Noon California at Boston College ACCN
  2 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN
  2 p.m. Florida State at Virginia Tech ACCN
  4 p.m. Miami at No. 24 NC State ESPN/ESPN2
  4 p.m. Stanford at Wake Forest ACCN
Mon, Feb. 16 7 p.m. Syracuse at No. 10 Duke ESPN
Tue, Feb. 17 6 p.m. Boston College at Florida State ACCN
  7 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at No. 24 NC State ESPN/ESPN2
  7 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at SMU ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
  8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami ACCN
Wed, Feb. 18 7 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest ACCN
  9 p.m. Virginia at Georgia Tech ACCN
Sat, Feb. 21 Noon Wake Forest at Virginia Tech ACCN
  1 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at Syracuse ABC
  2 p.m. Miami at Virginia ESPN/ESPN2
  2 p.m. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh ACCN
  4 p.m. Boston College at SMU ACCN
  6 p.m. Stanford at California ACCN
Mon, Feb. 23 7 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN
Tue, Feb. 24 7 p.m. No. 10 Duke at Notre Dame ESPN/ESPN2
  7 p.m. No. 24 NC State at Virginia ACCN
  7 p.m. Wake Forest at Boston College ESPNU
  9 p.m. Miami at Florida State ACCN
Wed, Feb. 25 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Stanford ACCN
  10 p.m. SMU at California ACCN
Sat, Feb. 28 Noon Virginia at No. 10 Duke ESPN/ESPN2
  Noon or 2 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at Clemson ESPN/ESPN2
Noon Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN
  2 p.m. Boston College at Miami ACCN
  4 p.m. Pittsburgh at California ACCN
  6 p.m. SMU at Stanford ACCN
  6:30 or 8:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN/ESPN2
Mon, March 2 7 p.m. No. 10 Duke at No. 24 NC State ESPN
Tue, March 3 7 p.m. Clemson at No. 25 North Carolina ESPN/ESPN2
7 p.m. Wake Forest at Virginia ACCN
  9 p.m. Syracuse at No. 6 Louisville ACCN
  9 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech ESPNU
Wed, March 4 7 p.m. Miami at SMU ACCN
  7 p.m. California at Georgia Tech ESPNU
  9 p.m. Florida State at Pittsburgh ACCN
  9 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame ESPNU
Sat, March 7 Noon Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN
  Noon Notre Dame at Boston College ESPNU
  2 p.m. No. 6 Louisville at Miami ESPN/ESPNU
  2 p.m. SMU at Florida State ACCN
  4 p.m. California at Wake Forest ACCN
  6:30 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at No. 10 Duke ESPN
Tags
Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley10 hours ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

Back to top button