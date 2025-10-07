ESPN and the ACC Announce Men’s Basketball TV Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 3

Over 215 games set to air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network and ESPNU

Four ACC teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

ESPN and the ACC announced its 2025-26 men’s basketball television schedule and game times as the men’s ACC Tipoff gets underway Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte. More than 215 games will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ESPNU and the all new ESPN app during the regular season.

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball tips off on Monday, Nov. 3 with two ranked ACC teams, No. 6 Louisville and No. 25 North Carolina, in action on ACC Network. Marquee matchups will occur right out of the gate as the 10th-ranked Duke Blue Devils clash with Texas in the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.

2025-26 ACC on ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

Non-Conference Showdowns: The ACC men’s non-conference schedule features several marquee matchups early-season matchups in November and December. In addition to the Dick Vitale Invitational on Nov. 4, No. 22 Kansas travels to Chapel Hill to take on the No. 25 Tar Heels on Friday, Nov. 7 (7 p.m., ESPN) in the opening week of the season. No. 9 Kentucky and No. 6 Louisville clash in the latest installment in one of the most intense rivalries in the sport On Tuesday, Nov. 11 (8 p.m., ESPN) and the 22 nd -ranked Kansas Jayhawks go head-to-head with No. 10 Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 18 (9 p.m., ESPN). Kansas challenges another ranked ACC team on Saturday, Dec. 13 when they take on No. 24 NC State in Raleigh and No. 11 Texas Tech clashes with No. 10 Duke on Saturday, Dec. 20 (8 p.m., ESPN) in another Big 12 vs. ACC showdown from Madison Square Garden.

ACC Network

ACC Network (ACCN) will showcase 215+ men’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season beginning with an exciting exhibition on Oct. 24 and with the regular season on Nov. 3. Anticipated matchups include Georgia Tech at No. 10 Duke on New Years Eve, Wake Forest at No. 25 UNC on Jan. 10, No. 24 NC State at Virginia on Feb. 24 and Syracuse at No. 6 Louisville on March 3.

ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 80+ games throughout the season.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ACC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Men’s College Basketball Schedule: