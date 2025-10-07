ESPN and the ACC Announce Men’s Basketball TV Schedule for 2025-26 Season, Tipping off November 3
- Over 215 games set to air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network and ESPNU
- Four ACC teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
ESPN and the ACC announced its 2025-26 men’s basketball television schedule and game times as the men’s ACC Tipoff gets underway Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte. More than 215 games will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, ESPNU and the all new ESPN app during the regular season.
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of men’s college basketball tips off on Monday, Nov. 3 with two ranked ACC teams, No. 6 Louisville and No. 25 North Carolina, in action on ACC Network. Marquee matchups will occur right out of the gate as the 10th-ranked Duke Blue Devils clash with Texas in the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.
2025-26 ACC on ESPN Men’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:
- Non-Conference Showdowns: The ACC men’s non-conference schedule features several marquee matchups early-season matchups in November and December. In addition to the Dick Vitale Invitational on Nov. 4, No. 22 Kansas travels to Chapel Hill to take on the No. 25 Tar Heels on Friday, Nov. 7 (7 p.m., ESPN) in the opening week of the season. No. 9 Kentucky and No. 6 Louisville clash in the latest installment in one of the most intense rivalries in the sport On Tuesday, Nov. 11 (8 p.m., ESPN) and the 22nd-ranked Kansas Jayhawks go head-to-head with No. 10 Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 18 (9 p.m., ESPN). Kansas challenges another ranked ACC team on Saturday, Dec. 13 when they take on No. 24 NC State in Raleigh and No. 11 Texas Tech clashes with No. 10 Duke on Saturday, Dec. 20 (8 p.m., ESPN) in another Big 12 vs. ACC showdown from Madison Square Garden.
- ACC/SEC Challenge: The two-day men’s challenge will see four Top-25 matchups, including an ESPN doubleheader on Tue, Dec. 2, as reigning national champions Florida head to Cameron Arena to take on No. 10 Duke (7:30 p.m.), followed by No. 25 North Carolina heading to No. 9 Kentucky for a late-night clash (9:30 p.m.). Wednesday features back-to-back ranked matchups on ESPN, when No. 6 Louisville travels to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on ESPN (7 p.m.), followed by No. 24 NC State at No. 17 Auburn at 9 p.m.
- ACC on Big Monday: Beginning Monday, Jan. 26, ESPN will showcase six straight weeks of marquee matchups in the ACC through the final Monday of the college basketball regular season (March 2). The lineup includes No. 6 Louisville at No. 10 Duke on Jan. 26, Syracuse at No. 25 North Carolina on Feb. 2, No. 24 NC State at No. 6 Louisville on Feb. 9, Syracuse at No. 10 Duke on Feb. 16, No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 North Carolina on Feb. 23 and No. 10 Duke at No. 24 NC State on March 2.
- Conference Rivalries: Throughout the ’25-’26 conference season, ESPN will showcase marquee Atlantic Coast Conference rivalry games on a weekly basis. Intraconference action tips off on Tuesday, Dec. 30 with highlights including Wake Forest vs. No. 24 NC State on Dec. 31, No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 10 Duke on Jan. 6 and Jan. 26 and No. 10 Duke vs. No. 25 North Carolina on Feb. 7 and March 7. Plus, Syracuse hosts No. 25 North Carolina on ABC on Feb. 21. As announced earlier this year, the ACC schedule returns to an 18-game format for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
ACC Network
ACC Network (ACCN) will showcase 215+ men’s basketball games during the 2025-26 season beginning with an exciting exhibition on Oct. 24 and with the regular season on Nov. 3. Anticipated matchups include Georgia Tech at No. 10 Duke on New Years Eve, Wake Forest at No. 25 UNC on Jan. 10, No. 24 NC State at Virginia on Feb. 24 and Syracuse at No. 6 Louisville on March 3.
ACC Network Extra will stream an additional 80+ games throughout the season.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
ACC on ESPN Networks 2025-26 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, Oct. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Exhibition
No. 22 Kansas at No. 6 Louisville
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 3
|7 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at No. 25 North Carolina
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|South Carolina State at No. 6 Louisville
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 4
|8:45 p.m.
|Dick Vitale Invitational
Texas vs. No. 10 Duke
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov. 7
|7 p.m.
|No. 22 Kansas at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Clemson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|UAB at No. 24 NC State
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 10
|7 p.m.
|Stetson at Miami
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 11
|7 p.m.
|Radford at No. 25 North Carolina
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Kentucky at No. 6 Louisville
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Hampton at Virginia
|ACCN
|Wed, Nov. 12
|8 p.m.
|UNC Greensboro at No. 24 NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, Nov. 14
|7 p.m.
|Indiana State at No. 10 Duke
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|NC Central at No. 25 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 17
|7 p.m.
|VCU at No. 24 NC State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|North Alabama at Clemson
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 18
|7 p.m.
|Navy at No. 25 North Carolina
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|State Farm Champions Classic
No. 22 Kansas vs. No. 10 Duke
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Monmouth at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Thu, Nov. 20
|7 p.m.
|Legends Classic
Pittsburgh vs. UCF
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov. 21
|3:30 p.m.
|Charleston Classic (Lowcountry Bracket)
Boston College vs. Davidson
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|Charleston Classic (Palmetto Bracket)
Clemson vs. West Virginia
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Hoops Classic
No. 6 Louisville vs. Cincinnati
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Niagara at No. 10 Duke
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas State at SMU
|ACCN
|Sun, Nov. 23
|4 p.m.
|Howard at No. 10 Duke
|ACCN
|Mon, Nov. 24
|2:30 p.m.
|Maui Invitational
Seton Hall vs. No. 24 NC State
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan vs. No. 6 Louisville
|ACCN
|Tue, Nov. 25
|10 p.m.
|Empire Classic
No. 14 UCLA vs. California
|ESPN
|Wed, Nov. 26
|5 p.m.
|Battle 4 Atlantis
Virginia Tech vs. Colorado State
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|NJIT at No. 6 Louisville
|ACCN
|Thu, Nov. 27
|5 p.m.
|ESPN Events Invitational
No. 7 BYU vs. Miami
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov. 28
|5 p.m.
|Battle in the Bay
Texas A&M vs. Florida State
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Ohio State at Pittsburgh
|ESPN
|Tue, Dec. 2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 18 Tennessee at Syracuse
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 2 Florida at No. 10 Duke
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia at Florida State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Missouri at Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 25 North Carolina at No. 9 Kentucky
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec. 3
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 6 Louisville at No. 12 Arkansas
|ESPN
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
LSU at Boston College
|ACCN
|7:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Clemson at No. 19 Alabama
|ESPNU
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
No. 24 NC State at No. 17 Auburn
|ESPN
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia at Texas
|ESPNU
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 6
|Noon
|Dayton at Virginia
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Southern Miss at Miami
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Holiday Hoopfest
Wake Forest vs. West Virginia
|ESPNU
|Sun, Dec. 7
|4 p.m.
|Hofstra at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Georgetown at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Hoop Hype XL
Texas A&M vs. SMU
|ESPN2
|Tue, Dec. 9
|6:30 p.m.
|Jimmy V Classic
Clemson vs. No. 7 BYU
|ESPN
|Wed, Dec. 10
|7 p.m.
|Liberty at No. 24 NC State
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Basketball Hall of Fame Classic
UMass at Boston College
|ESPNU
|Thu, Dec. 11
|9 p.m.
|Saint Joseph’s at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 13
|Noon
|Orange Bowl Classic
UMass vs. Florida State
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Evansville at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Memphis at No. 6 Louisville
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Hofstra at Syracuse
|ACCN
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 22 Kansas at No. 24 NC State
|ESPN
|Tue, Dec. 16
|6 p.m.
|Lipscomb at No. 10 Duke
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Clemson
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at No. 25 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, Dec. 20
|Noon
|Montana at No. 6 Louisville
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Lafayette at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Northeastern at Syracuse
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Maryland at Virginia
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 10 Duke
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Basketball Hall of Fame Series (Phoenix)
Stanford vs. Colorado
|ESPNU
|Sun, Dec. 21
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 24 NC State
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Greenville Winter Invitational
Cincinnati vs. Clemson
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|North Florida at Miami
|ACCN
|Mon, Dec. 22
|6 p.m.
|American at Virginia
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|East Carolina at No. 25 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, Dec. 30
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Miami
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Stanford
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 6 Louisville at California
|ACCN
|Wed, Dec. 31
|Noon
|Wake Forest at No. 24 NC State
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Clemson at Syracuse
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at No. 10 Duke
|ACCN
|Fri, Jan. 2
|8 p.m.
|No. 6 Louisville at Stanford
|ACCN
|11 p.m.
|Notre Dame at California
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jan. 3
|11 a.m.
|Virginia at No. 24 NC State
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 6
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Duke at No. 6 Louisville
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 24 NC State at Boston College
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 7
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Wake Forest
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|SMU at Clemson
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|California at Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 10
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 24 NC State at Florida State
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|SMU at No. 10 Duke
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|California at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Notre Dame
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at No. 25 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, Jan. 13
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 6 Louisville
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Notre Dame
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Clemson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 14
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at SMU
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 25 North Carolina at Stanford
|ACCN
|11 p.m.
|No. 10 Duke at California
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 17
|Noon
|Virginia at SMU
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|No. 25 North Carolina at California
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Florida State
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Duke at Stanford
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 6 Louisville at Pittsburgh
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|Tue, Jan. 20
|7 p.m.
|No. 24 NC State at Clemson
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|SMU at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 21
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 24
|Noon
|No. 24 NC State at Pittsburgh
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
|No. 25 North Carolina at Virginia
|ESPN/ESPNU
|Noon
|Clemson at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Syracuse
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at SMU
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|California at Stanford
|ACCN
|Mon, Jan. 26
|7 p.m.
|No.6 Louisville at No. 10 Duke
|ESPN
|Tue, Jan. 27
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Notre Dame
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at No. 24 NC State
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan. 28
|7 p.m.
|California at Florida State
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Stanford at Miami
|ACCN
|Sat, Jan. 31
|Noon
|No. 10 Duke at Virginia Tech
|ESPN
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at Clemson
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|SMU at No. 6 Louisville
|ESPN/ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 25 North Carolina at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|California at Miami
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at Florida State
|ACCN
|Mon, Feb. 2
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN
|Tue, Feb. 3
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 10 Duke
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 24 NC State at SMU
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Virginia
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 4
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at No. 6 Louisville
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at California
|ACCN
|10 p.m.
|Clemson at Stanford
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 7
|Noon
|Syracuse at Virginia
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 6 Louisville at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Boston College
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Duke at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at California
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Stanford
|ESPNU
|Mon, Feb. 9
|7 p.m.
|No. 24 NC State at No. 6 Louisville
|ESPN
|Tue, Feb. 10
|7 p.m.
|No. 25 North Carolina at Miami
|ESPN/ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Florida State
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at SMU
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 10 Duke at Pittsburgh
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Wed, Feb. 11
|7 p.m.
|California at Syracuse
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Stanford at Boston College
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb. 14
|Noon
|Clemson at No. 10 Duke
|ESPN
|Noon
|California at Boston College
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Miami at No. 24 NC State
|ESPN/ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Stanford at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Mon, Feb. 16
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at No. 10 Duke
|ESPN
|Tue, Feb. 17
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Florida State
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 25 North Carolina at No. 24 NC State
|ESPN/ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Louisville at SMU
|ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Miami
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 18
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 21
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 25 North Carolina at Syracuse
|ABC
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia
|ESPN/ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Boston College at SMU
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at California
|ACCN
|Mon, Feb. 23
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN
|Tue, Feb. 24
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Duke at Notre Dame
|ESPN/ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 24 NC State at Virginia
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Boston College
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 25
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Stanford
|ACCN
|10 p.m.
|SMU at California
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 28
|Noon
|Virginia at No. 10 Duke
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Noon or 2 p.m.
|No. 6 Louisville at Clemson
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Noon
|Florida State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Miami
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at California
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|SMU at Stanford
|ACCN
|6:30 or 8:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Mon, March 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Duke at No. 24 NC State
|ESPN
|Tue, March 3
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at No. 25 North Carolina
|ESPN/ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Virginia
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Syracuse at No. 6 Louisville
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|ESPNU
|Wed, March 4
|7 p.m.
|Miami at SMU
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|California at Georgia Tech
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Stanford at Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|Sat, March 7
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Boston College
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 6 Louisville at Miami
|ESPN/ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|SMU at Florida State
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|California at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 25 North Carolina at No. 10 Duke
|ESPN