ESPN Re-Signs NHL Commentators Bob Wischusen, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes and Leah Hextall to Multi-Year Agreements

Former NHL Player and Stanley Cup Champion T.J. Oshie Joins ESPN as NHL Studio and Game Analyst for 2025-26 Season

John Tortorella Returns to ESPN as NHL Studio Analyst for 2025-26 Season

ESPN has re-signed Bob Wischusen, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, P.K. Subban, Kevin Weekes and Leah Hextall to new multi-year agreements ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season. The veteran lineup will continue to bring in-depth coverage, analysis and play-by-play to ESPN’s expansive NHL programming.



Wischusen joined ESPN in 2005 and has been one of ESPN’s lead NHL play-by-play voices since he began working on hockey in 2021. The New Jersey native is widely recognized for his versatility and signature storytelling across multiple sports, including college football and golf, and as the radio voice of the NFL’s New York Jets.

Four-time Olympic medalist and eight-time IIHF World Champion Campbell-Pascall extends her analyst work after joining ESPN’s NHL coverage in 2021. A widely respected trailblazer for the sport of hockey, Campbell-Pascall was the first woman to be a color commentator for Hockey Night in Canada in 2006 and serves as a special advisor to the PWHL.

Norris Trophy winner and three-time NHL All-Star P.K. Subban will return alongside Steve Levy and Mark Messier to lead ABC Hockey Saturday studio coverage beginning in January as one of hockey’s most dynamic and charismatic analysts. The Olympic gold medalist and 13-season NHL veteran continues to make an impact off the ice as one of the NHL’s most charitable players, staying involved in youth hockey initiatives throughout the U.S. and Canada.

As one of the most trusted and respected voices in hockey, Kevin Weekes continues his role as both a studio and game analyst at ESPN. The former NHL goaltender of 11 seasons made history in 2009 when he became the first Black analyst in ice hockey. Weekes continues to be an ambassador for the sport of hockey throughout his extensive portfolio of work in the U.S., Canada and globally.

In her fifth season at ESPN, Leah Hextall returns as a reporter for NHL coverage. As the first female to call play-by-play for a nationally televised NHL game in 2020 and the first woman to call an NCAA men’s ice hockey championship game for ESPN in 2019, Hextall’s diverse portfolio highlights her trailblazing role in hockey broadcasting and her continued impact across ESPN’s NHL coverage.

This season, ESPN welcomes Stanley Cup champion T.J. Oshie as a studio and game analyst, following a 16-year career playing with the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals – combining for more than 1,000 regular season games and collecting 695 points (302 goals, 393 assists). Oshie also added 69 points in 106 Stanley Cup Playoff games, highlighted by a 21-point stretch during the Capitals’ 2018 championship season.

John Tortorella returns to ESPN’s NHL studio coverage as an analyst this season, marking a homecoming to the team he first joined in 2021 when ESPN re-acquired NHL media rights. Known for his candid insights and authentic commentary, Tortorella will bring his deep understanding of the game as a veteran coach with 23 NHL seasons behind the bench, including leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a Stanley Cup championship in the 2003-04 season.

2025-26 Season NHL on ESPN Commentators and Reporters

ESPN’s full 2025-26 NHL season talent roster includes:

Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein, John Buccigross, John Kelly, Steve Levy, Sean McDonough, Mike Monaco and Bob Wischusen.

Roxy Bernstein, John Buccigross, John Kelly, Steve Levy, Sean McDonough, Mike Monaco and Bob Wischusen. Analysts: Blake Bolden, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Ray Ferraro, Mark Messier, AJ Mleczko, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, John Tortorella, Kevin Weekes and Dave Jackson (Rules Analyst).

Blake Bolden, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Ray Ferraro, Mark Messier, AJ Mleczko, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, John Tortorella, Kevin Weekes and Dave Jackson (Rules Analyst). Reporters: Bolden, Stormy Buonantony, Ryan Clark, Leah Hextall, Emily Kaplan (NHL insider), Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski.

Bolden, Stormy Buonantony, Ryan Clark, Leah Hextall, Emily Kaplan (NHL insider), Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski. Hosts: Buccigross, Levy and Arda Öcal.

The puck drops on the NHL 2025-26 season on Tuesday, Oct. 7, with an opening night tripleheader, exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN App. Beginning at 5 p.m. ET, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, followed by Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the New York Rangers at 8 p.m. Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche take on the Los Angeles Kings and Anze Kopitar in the home opener of his final season at 10:30 p.m. to close out the night. The Walt Disney Co. will present 100 exclusive NHL games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu during the upcoming season.

