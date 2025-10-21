ESPN To Provide Comprehensive Coverage of 2025 World Series Presented by Capital One

BaseballMLB

ESPN To Provide Comprehensive Coverage of 2025 World Series Presented by Capital One

Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Toronto Blue Jays

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

Exclusive National Audio Coverage on ESPN Radio and ESPN App with Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Pérez and Jessica Mendoza on Commentary with Buster Olney Reporting 

On-site Coverage of “Fall Classic” Includes Baseball TonightSportsCenter and ESPN.com 

World Series on International ESPN Platforms in Several Territories 

ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2025 World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani square off with the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The World Series game schedule is below and can be found on ESPN.com.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi will call the World Series on ESPN Radio alongside analysts Eduardo Pérez and Jessica Mendoza with Buster Olney reporting. ESPN Radio is the exclusive, English language national audio home of the World Series. The audio is also available on the ESPN App as well as SiriusXM 80.

Baseball Tonight – ESPN’s MLB studio show – will be on-site to document the World Series. ESPN previously released its full commentator assignments for the 2025 MLB Postseason. Buster Olney will continue hosting the Baseball Tonight podcast throughout the World Series. The Baseball Tonight schedule can be found below. 

SportsCenter will have a live presence at Rogers Centre and Dodger Stadium throughout the World Series. Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan as well as fellow reporters Jesse Rogers and Alden Gonzalez will be among those making regular appearances on various SportsCenter shows during the event. SportsCenter will also document the series through extensive highlights and analysis.

ESPN’s team of Major League Baseball reporters and insiders will also provide extensive coverage of the 2025 World Series on ESPN’s dedicated MLB section of ESPN.comJorge CastilloAlden GonzalezJeff PassanKiley McDaniel and Jesse Rogers will cover every game of the World Series on site for ESPN.com, with additional coverage from Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield.

ESPN will televise the World Series outside of the United States on international platforms across several territories – all of Latin America, including Brazil, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, the Netherlands and Africa. Games will be produced in Spanish, Portuguese, English and Dutch languages. In Latin America, ESPN will air Béisbol Esta Noche – its Spanish language pregame show –leading into each game.

ESPN Radio World Series schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Fri, Oct. 24 8 p.m. Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays ESPN Radio
Sat, Oct. 25 8 p.m. Game 2: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays ESPN Radio
Mon, Oct. 27 8 p.m. Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Radio
Tue, Oct. 28 8 p.m. Game 4: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Radio
Wed, Oct. 29 8 p.m. Game 5: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers* if necessary ESPN Radio
Fri, Oct. 31 8 p.m. Game 6: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays* if necessary ESPN Radio
Sat, Nov. 1 8 p.m. Game 7: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays* if necessary ESPN Radio

*ESPN Radio will provide pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET

 

Baseball Tonight World Series schedule

Date Time (ET) Commentators Platforms
Fri, Oct. 24 5:30-6:30 p.m.
1:30-2 a.m.		 Kevin Connors, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App
Mon, Oct. 27 5-6 p.m.
12-12:30 a.m.		 Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App
Tue, Oct. 28 5-6 p.m.
12-12:30 a.m.		 Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App
Wed, Oct. 29 5-6 p.m.
7-7:30 p.m.
12-12:30 a.m.		 Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App
Fri, Oct. 31 6-6:30 p.m.
1:30-2 a.m.		 Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected][email protected].

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Alex Feuz

Alex Feuz

Based in Bristol, CT, Alex Feuz is a Sr. Publicist working on the WNBA, MLB, Little League and ESPN Audio properties.
Back to top button