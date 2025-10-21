ESPN To Provide Comprehensive Coverage of 2025 World Series Presented by Capital One

Exclusive National Audio Coverage on ESPN Radio and ESPN App with Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Pérez and Jessica Mendoza on Commentary with Buster Olney Reporting

On-site Coverage of “Fall Classic” Includes Baseball Tonight, SportsCenter and ESPN.com

World Series on International ESPN Platforms in Several Territories

ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2025 World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani square off with the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The World Series game schedule is below and can be found on ESPN.com.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi will call the World Series on ESPN Radio alongside analysts Eduardo Pérez and Jessica Mendoza with Buster Olney reporting. ESPN Radio is the exclusive, English language national audio home of the World Series. The audio is also available on the ESPN App as well as SiriusXM 80.

Baseball Tonight – ESPN’s MLB studio show – will be on-site to document the World Series. ESPN previously released its full commentator assignments for the 2025 MLB Postseason. Buster Olney will continue hosting the Baseball Tonight podcast throughout the World Series. The Baseball Tonight schedule can be found below.

SportsCenter will have a live presence at Rogers Centre and Dodger Stadium throughout the World Series. Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan as well as fellow reporters Jesse Rogers and Alden Gonzalez will be among those making regular appearances on various SportsCenter shows during the event. SportsCenter will also document the series through extensive highlights and analysis.

ESPN’s team of Major League Baseball reporters and insiders will also provide extensive coverage of the 2025 World Series on ESPN’s dedicated MLB section of ESPN.com . Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez, Jeff Passan, Kiley McDaniel and Jesse Rogers will cover every game of the World Series on site for ESPN.com, with additional coverage from Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield.

ESPN will televise the World Series outside of the United States on international platforms across several territories – all of Latin America, including Brazil, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, the Netherlands and Africa. Games will be produced in Spanish, Portuguese, English and Dutch languages. In Latin America, ESPN will air Béisbol Esta Noche – its Spanish language pregame show –leading into each game.

ESPN Radio World Series schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Oct. 24 8 p.m. Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays ESPN Radio Sat, Oct. 25 8 p.m. Game 2: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays ESPN Radio Mon, Oct. 27 8 p.m. Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Radio Tue, Oct. 28 8 p.m. Game 4: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Radio Wed, Oct. 29 8 p.m. Game 5: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers* if necessary ESPN Radio Fri, Oct. 31 8 p.m. Game 6: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays* if necessary ESPN Radio Sat, Nov. 1 8 p.m. Game 7: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays* if necessary ESPN Radio

*ESPN Radio will provide pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET

Baseball Tonight World Series schedule

Date Time (ET) Commentators Platforms Fri, Oct. 24 5:30-6:30 p.m.

1:30-2 a.m. Kevin Connors, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App Mon, Oct. 27 5-6 p.m.

12-12:30 a.m. Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App Tue, Oct. 28 5-6 p.m.

12-12:30 a.m. Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Oct. 29 5-6 p.m.

7-7:30 p.m.

12-12:30 a.m. Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, Oct. 31 6-6:30 p.m.

1:30-2 a.m. Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App

