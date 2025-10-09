ESPN Unveils Robust Inside the NBA Schedule for 2025-26 NBA Regular Season

Emmy Award-Winning Show to Make ESPN Debut for NBA Season-Opening Doubleheaders on October 22-23

ESPN today unveiled its robust Inside the NBA schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. As previously announced, Inside the NBA – produced by TNT Sports from its Atlanta studios – will serve as a pregame, halftime and postgame show surrounding high-profile NBA events on ESPN and ABC throughout the regular season as well as the NBA Playoffs and the NBA Finals. This season marks the first time Inside the NBA will serve as the official pregame, halftime and postgame show for ABC’s exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals. Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Ernie Johnson hosts Inside the NBA with analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.

The 21-time Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio show known for its entertaining style and unfiltered commentary will make its ESPN debut across two nights of season-opening NBA action, Wednesday, October 22 and Thursday, October 23. The pregame show, originating from TNT Sports studios in Atlanta, will air from 6-7 p.m. ET on October 22 (ESPN, ESPN2) and from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on October 23 (ESPN). The postgame shows will begin on ESPN both nights immediately following the doubleheaders.

Inside the NBA will play an integral role in ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the most marquee events of the season, including the highly anticipated annual tradition of the NBA on Christmas Day, as well as the exclusive, national NBA game of the week franchises – NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and ABC’s NBA Sunday Showcase. Inside the NBA will air on ESPN and ABC throughout the NBA Playoffs, including the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals.

Inside the NBA pregame shows airing on ESPN will begin one hour before tipoff, with the postgame shows starting immediately after game coverage has concluded. The pregame shows on ABC will begin 30 minutes prior to tipoff. The postgame shows following NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC will start immediately after the game on ABC and continue on the ESPN App. Inside the NBA will serve as the pregame show for the NBA Sunday Showcase series on ABC.

Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content: “We’re proud that Inside the NBA – one of the most iconic and beloved shows in all of media – will play a leading role in our NBA coverage. Fans should expect the same great show they’re accustomed to watching as it becomes an essential part of the highest-profile events in the NBA, including the NBA Finals.”

ESPN’s Inside the NBA regular season dates:

Date Network Game franchise Wed, Oct. 22 ESPN NBA on ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm Thu, Oct. 23 ESPN NBA on ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm Wed, Oct. 29 ESPN NBA on ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm Wed, Nov. 12 ESPN NBA on ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm Thu, Dec. 25 ESPN, ABC NBA on Christmas presented by State Farm Sat, Jan. 24 ABC NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop Wed., Jan. 28 ESPN NBA on ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm Sat, Jan. 31 ABC NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop Sat, Feb. 7 ABC NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop Fri, Feb. 20 ESPN NBA on ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm Sat, Feb. 21 ABC NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop Sun, Feb. 22 ABC NBA Sunday Showcase presented by Popeye’s Fri, Feb. 27 ESPN NBA on ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm Sat, Feb. 28 ABC NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop Sun, Mar. 1 ABC NBA Sunday Showcase presented by Popeye’s Fri, Mar. 6 ESPN NBA on ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm Sat, Mar. 7 ABC NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop Sun, Mar. 8 ABC NBA Sunday Showcase presented by Popeye’s Sat, Mar. 14 ABC NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop Sun, Apr. 12 ESPN NBA on ESPN doubleheader presented by State Farm

The Inside the NBA schedule for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, including the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals will be announced later in the season. To view ESPN and ABC’s full 2025-26 NBA regular season game schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Inside the NBA

Over its 36 years on television, Inside the NBA has established itself as the preeminent NBA studio show and one of the most celebrated sports studio shows of all time. The iconic show is known for its incomparable blend of sports and entertainment commentary, delivered in its signature style, and has earned 21 Sports Emmy Awards throughout its illustrious run. Its free-wheeling, unscripted format is driven by the larger-than-life personalities on the show and the tireless efforts of crew members behind the camera. This work has been recognized across the sports broadcasting industry including Inside the NBA being inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame awarding its first ever Transformative Media Award to the show in 2020. Inside the NBA is exclusively produced by TNT Sports.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

About TNT Sports

TNT Sports is a global leader in the delivery of premium sports content. The TNT Sports U.S. portfolio includes expansive, multi-platform partnerships with Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, National Hockey League, United States Soccer Federation, College Football Playoff games, BIG EAST and Big 12, Unrivaled, NASCAR and Roland-Garros. Owned and operated platforms are highlighted by Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans, along with House of Highlights, B/R W, Golf Digest, and a full suite of digital and social portfolio brands. Additionally, TNT Sports co-manages NCAA.com and NCAA March Madness Live. TNT Sports’ line-up of live sport in the UK and Ireland includes the Premier League, UEFA European Club Football, cycling, tennis, snooker, the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC and boxing, and more, as well as multi-sport programming and content on discovery+ and Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air TV networks in those markets.

