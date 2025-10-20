ESPN’s Stacked College Football Schedule Showcases 17 Top 25 Teams and 80+ Showdowns Across Week 9

Week 9 of ESPN’s college football coverage features a full lineup of ranked matchups and conference clashes, headlined by 17 Top 25 teams and 80+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC’s SEC All Day Presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts kicks off at noon with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath calling No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma in a high-powered conference clash. At 3:30 p.m., Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will be in Columbia for No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina. In primetime, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe headline No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One under the lights in Baton Rouge. The Aggies/Tigers tussle is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

ESPN’s Saturday begins at noon when Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor call Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech from Atlanta. At 3:30 p.m., the crew of Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden covers No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt in Nashville, as the 6-1 Commodores host the 6-1 Tigers in a pivotal SEC showdown following ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot live from Music City that morning. In the evening window, Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich will have the call for Stanford at No. 9 Miami at 7 p.m. In late night Big 12 action, Utah hosts Colorado at 10:15 p.m. with Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony announcing the Buffs/Utes battle.

ESPN2’s action begins at noon with Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis on No. 18 South Florida at Memphis. Later in the afternoon, Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport will be in Cincinnati for Baylor at the 21st-ranked Bearcats at 4 p.m. The network caps off its day with an 8 p.m. Big 12 battle as Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray and Lauren Sisler call Houston at No. 24 Arizona State.

ESPNU highlights one of the sport’s most passionate rivalries as North Dakota State visits South Dakota State in the annual Dakota Marker game. Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue and Tori Petry will be on the call at 8 p.m. from Brookings, where the Jackrabbits and Bison meet with bragging rights – and FCS title implications – on the line. Earlier in the day, ESPNU features Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech at 4 p.m., with Justin Kutcher and Dustin Fox calling the action.

A pair of ranked SEC matchups headline SEC Network’s slate. At 4:15 p.m., Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will call No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State in Starkville. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet closes the night with No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky at 7:45 p.m., featuring SECN’s lead team of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic from Lexington.

ACC Network showcases ranked matchups to bookend Week 9 Saturday. At noon, ACCN’s lead team of Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle will be on hand for No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina. The evening window features Boston College at No. 19 Louisville at 7:30 p.m., with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen on the call.

Friday, Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. | California at Virginia Tech | ESPN Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Saturday, Oct. 25 12:45 p.m. | Auburn at Arkansas | SEC Network Dave Neal , Fozzy Whittaker , Morgan Uber 3:30 p.m. | NC State at Pittsburgh | ACC Network Chris Cotter , Max Browne , Kendra Douglas



ESPN+

ESPN+ will spotlight several conference matchups in Week 9, featuring key games from the Big 12, American and MAC. The action kicks off at noon as Bowling Green visits Kent State, with Anthony Lima and Doc Holliday on the call. At 1 p.m., Akron takes on Buffalo, with Shawn Kenney and Ryan Cavanaugh providing commentary. American play begins on the platform at 3:30 p.m. as Temple travels to Tulsa, with James Westling, Leger Douzable and Maria Trivelpiece on the call. The Big 12 takes the spotlight in primetime at 6 p.m. when TCU heads to Morgantown to face West Virginia, with Peter Sousa and Craig Haubert calling the action. Additional highlights include Illinois State at South Dakota and Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, both with postseason implications in the FCS race, as well as Alabama State at Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic from Birmingham.

ESPN Radio

ABC’s Saturday Night Football broadcast of LSU/Texas A&M will also air on ESPN Radio, with the platform’s lead college football team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the call. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will also be on site in Baton Rouge with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 9 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Tue, Oct 21 7 p.m. Kennesaw State at Florida International

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel ESPN2 Wed, Oct 22 7:30 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Delaware

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman ESPN2 Thu, Oct 23 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Georgia State

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN2 Fri, Oct 24 6 p.m. Columbia at Dartmouth

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU 7 p.m. North Texas at Charlotte

Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia ESPN2 7:30 p.m. California at Virginia Tech&

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN 10:30 p.m. Montana at Sacramento State

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker ESPN2 Sat, Oct 25 Noon No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma*

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC Noon Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech*&

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN Noon No. 18 South Florida at Memphis

Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 Noon App State at Old Dominion

Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson ESPNU Noon No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network Noon Bowling Green at Kent State

Anthony Lima, Doc Holliday ESPN+ Noon Harvard at Princeton ESPN+ Noon Pennsylvania at Yale ESPN+ Noon Georgetown at Bucknell ESPN+ Noon Drake at Marist ESPN+ Noon Defiance College at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+ Noon Duquesne at Wagner ESPN+ Noon San Diego at Davidson ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 1 p.m. Akron at Buffalo

Shawn Kenney, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 1 p.m. Brown at Cornell ESPN+ 1 p.m. Lehigh at Fordham ESPN+ 1 p.m. Colgate at Holy Cross ESPN+ 1 p.m. St. Thomas-Minnesota at Stetson ESPN+ 1 p.m. Morehead State at Valparaiso ESPN+ 1 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech ESPN+ 1 p.m. Delaware State at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 1 p.m. Snow at Georgia Military ESPN+ 2 p.m. Albany State at Benedict ESPN+ 2 p.m. Allen at Tuskegee ESPN+ 2 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern ESPN+ 2 p.m. The Citadel at Furman ESPN+ 2 p.m. Central Arkansas at West Georgia ESPN+ 2 p.m. Illinois State at South Dakota ESPN+ 2 p.m. Murray State at Youngstown State ESPN+ 2 p.m. South Carolina State at Norfolk State ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Western Illinois at Tennessee State ESPN+ 3 p.m. UConn at Rice

Ted Emrich, Charles Arbuckle, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 3 p.m. UC Davis at Northern Colorado ESPN+ 3 p.m. Eastern Washington at Weber State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood ESPN+ 3 p.m. VMI at Mercer ESPN+ 3 p.m. SE Louisiana at Houston Christian ESPN+ 3 p.m. Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois ESPN+ 3 p.m. Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina*

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt*

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN 3:30 p.m. NC State at Pittsburgh

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Alabama State at Alabama A&M

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Massachusetts at Central Michigan

Evan Stockton, Reggie Walker ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Temple at Tulsa

James Westling, Leger Douzable, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Ball State at Northern Illinois

Jason Ross Jr, Forrest Conoly ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. UL Monroe at Southern Miss ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Chattanooga at Samford ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Wofford at East Tennessee State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Morgan State at Howard ESPN+ 4 p.m. Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 4 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech

Justin Kutcher, Dustin Fox ESPNU 4 p.m. Portland State at Idaho ESPN+ 4 p.m. North Alabama at Austin Peay ESPN+ 4 p.m. Indiana State at North Dakota ESPN+ 4 p.m. McNeese at Nicholls ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 5 p.m. Lamar at Northwestern State ESPN+ 6 p.m. TCU at West Virginia

Peter Sousa, Craig Haubert ESPN+ 6 p.m. Northern Arizona at Idaho State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stanford at No. 9 Miami*

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN 7 p.m. Georgia Southern at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Louisiana at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU*^

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio 7:30 p.m. Boston College at No. 19 Louisville

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ACC Network 7:45 p.m. No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Houston at No. 24 Arizona State

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 8 p.m. North Dakota State at South Dakota State

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Tori Petry ESPNU 8 p.m. Montana State at Cal Poly ESPN+ 8 p.m. Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley ESPN+ 8 p.m. Southern Utah at Utah Tech ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. Colorado at Utah

Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App

^4K Game of the Week

&ACC Game Day Operations Center