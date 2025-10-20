ESPN’s Stacked College Football Schedule Showcases 17 Top 25 Teams and 80+ Showdowns Across Week 9
Week 9 of ESPN’s college football coverage features a full lineup of ranked matchups and conference clashes, headlined by 17 Top 25 teams and 80+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
ABC’s SEC All Day Presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts kicks off at noon with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath calling No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma in a high-powered conference clash. At 3:30 p.m., Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will be in Columbia for No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina. In primetime, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe headline No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU for ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One under the lights in Baton Rouge. The Aggies/Tigers tussle is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
ESPN’s Saturday begins at noon when Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor call Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech from Atlanta. At 3:30 p.m., the crew of Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden covers No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt in Nashville, as the 6-1 Commodores host the 6-1 Tigers in a pivotal SEC showdown following ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot live from Music City that morning. In the evening window, Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich will have the call for Stanford at No. 9 Miami at 7 p.m. In late night Big 12 action, Utah hosts Colorado at 10:15 p.m. with Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony announcing the Buffs/Utes battle.
ESPN2’s action begins at noon with Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis on No. 18 South Florida at Memphis. Later in the afternoon, Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport will be in Cincinnati for Baylor at the 21st-ranked Bearcats at 4 p.m. The network caps off its day with an 8 p.m. Big 12 battle as Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray and Lauren Sisler call Houston at No. 24 Arizona State.
ESPN College Networks
ESPNU highlights one of the sport’s most passionate rivalries as North Dakota State visits South Dakota State in the annual Dakota Marker game. Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue and Tori Petry will be on the call at 8 p.m. from Brookings, where the Jackrabbits and Bison meet with bragging rights – and FCS title implications – on the line. Earlier in the day, ESPNU features Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech at 4 p.m., with Justin Kutcher and Dustin Fox calling the action.
A pair of ranked SEC matchups headline SEC Network’s slate. At 4:15 p.m., Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will call No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State in Starkville. SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet closes the night with No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky at 7:45 p.m., featuring SECN’s lead team of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic from Lexington.
ACC Network showcases ranked matchups to bookend Week 9 Saturday. At noon, ACCN’s lead team of Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle will be on hand for No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina. The evening window features Boston College at No. 19 Louisville at 7:30 p.m., with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen on the call.
Additional Highlighted Games
- Friday, Oct. 24
- 7:30 p.m. | California at Virginia Tech | ESPN
- Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
- Saturday, Oct. 25
- 12:45 p.m. | Auburn at Arkansas | SEC Network
- Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
- 3:30 p.m. | NC State at Pittsburgh | ACC Network
- Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
ESPN+
ESPN+ will spotlight several conference matchups in Week 9, featuring key games from the Big 12, American and MAC. The action kicks off at noon as Bowling Green visits Kent State, with Anthony Lima and Doc Holliday on the call. At 1 p.m., Akron takes on Buffalo, with Shawn Kenney and Ryan Cavanaugh providing commentary. American play begins on the platform at 3:30 p.m. as Temple travels to Tulsa, with James Westling, Leger Douzable and Maria Trivelpiece on the call. The Big 12 takes the spotlight in primetime at 6 p.m. when TCU heads to Morgantown to face West Virginia, with Peter Sousa and Craig Haubert calling the action. Additional highlights include Illinois State at South Dakota and Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois, both with postseason implications in the FCS race, as well as Alabama State at Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic from Birmingham.
ESPN Radio
ABC’s Saturday Night Football broadcast of LSU/Texas A&M will also air on ESPN Radio, with the platform’s lead college football team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the call. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will also be on site in Baton Rouge with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 9 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Tue, Oct 21
|7 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at Florida International
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel
|ESPN2
|Wed, Oct 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Delaware
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 23
|7:30 p.m.
|South Alabama at Georgia State
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 24
|6 p.m.
|Columbia at Dartmouth
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|North Texas at Charlotte
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|California at Virginia Tech&
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Montana at Sacramento State
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 25
|Noon
|No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma*
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Noon
|Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech*&
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 18 South Florida at Memphis
Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|App State at Old Dominion
Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPNU
|Noon
|No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Bowling Green at Kent State
Anthony Lima, Doc Holliday
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Harvard at Princeton
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Pennsylvania at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Georgetown at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Drake at Marist
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Defiance College at Indiana Wesleyan
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Duquesne at Wagner
|ESPN+
|Noon
|San Diego at Davidson
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Auburn at Arkansas
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Akron at Buffalo
Shawn Kenney, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Brown at Cornell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Lehigh at Fordham
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Colgate at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|St. Thomas-Minnesota at Stetson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Morehead State at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Delaware State at North Carolina Central
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Snow at Georgia Military
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Albany State at Benedict
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Allen at Tuskegee
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|The Citadel at Furman
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at West Georgia
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Illinois State at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Murray State at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Norfolk State
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UConn at Rice
Ted Emrich, Charles Arbuckle, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UC Davis at Northern Colorado
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Weber State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|VMI at Mercer
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|NC State at Pittsburgh
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Alabama State at Alabama A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Massachusetts at Central Michigan
Evan Stockton, Reggie Walker
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Temple at Tulsa
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Northern Illinois
Jason Ross Jr, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Samford
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Wofford at East Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Morgan State at Howard
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech
Justin Kutcher, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Portland State at Idaho
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|North Alabama at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Indiana State at North Dakota
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|McNeese at Nicholls
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Lamar at Northwestern State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|TCU at West Virginia
Peter Sousa, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Northern Arizona at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 9 Miami*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Louisiana at Troy
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU*^
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 19 Louisville
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen
|ACC Network
|7:45 p.m.
|No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Houston at No. 24 Arizona State
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|North Dakota State at South Dakota State
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Tori Petry
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Montana State at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Southern Utah at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|Colorado at Utah
Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week
&ACC Game Day Operations Center