ESPN’s Week 10 College Football Lineup Leads with 13 Top 25 Teams and 75+ Clashes, including SEC on ABC Tripleheader

Week 10 of ESPN’s college football coverage features a full slate of ranked matchups and conference clashes, headlined by 13 Top 25 teams and 75+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC’s SEC All Day Presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts spotlights three ranked matchups on Saturday, beginning at noon ET when No. 9 Vanderbilt travels to No. 20 Texas with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m., the annual rivalry between No. 5 Georgia and Florida takes center stage, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George from Jacksonville. In primetime at 7:30 p.m., No. 18 Oklahoma visits No. 14 Tennessee with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe calling the ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One action. The Sooners-Vols showdown is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

Saturday’s ranked coverage on ESPN begins at noon as No. 10 Miami travels to SMU, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich in the booth. At 3:30 p.m., No. 12 Notre Dame faces Boston College, featuring Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony. In primetime, No. 7 Ole Miss hosts South Carolina at 7 p.m. with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. The day concludes at 10:15 p.m. when No. 17 Cincinnati travels west to face No. 24 Utah, called by Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor. The Bearcats/Utes Big 12 battle is also the home of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for Week 10.

ESPN also features a pair of primetime weeknight showdowns. Thursday is an American showcase between Tulane and UTSA at 7:30 p.m. with Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill and Harry Lyles Jr. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Syracuse hosts UNC with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra calling the ACC action.

Ranked action begins Friday night on ESPN2 as No. 25 Memphis visits Rice at 7 p.m., featuring Ted Emrich, Dustin Fox and Marilyn Payne. On Saturday, No. 15 Virginia heads to California at 3:45 p.m. with Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport. In primetime, No. 8 Georgia Tech is on the road at NC State with Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis at 7:30 p.m.

Additional Highlighted Matchups:

Duke at Clemson (ACC Network, Noon) Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle

Central Michigan at Western Michigan (ESPNU, 4 p.m.) – The Battle for the Victory Cannon Jason Ross Jr, Je’Rod Cherry

Kentucky at Auburn (SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.) Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang



ESPN+

Fans can stream more than 30 additional matchups throughout the weekend on ESPN+, including Buffalo visiting Bowling Green with Shawn Kenney and Marcus Ray on the call. American play begins on the platform at 2 p.m. as East Carolina travels to Temple, with Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks and Maria Trivelpiece announcing the action. A Big 12 battle takes the spotlight at 4 p.m. when Kansas heads to Oklahoma State, with Mark Neely and Leger Douzable calling the action. Notable FCS rivalries such as North Dakota at South Dakota, Youngstown State at North Dakota State, Jackson State at Florida A&M and Montana at Weber State are also on the platform.

ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio showcases two premier broadcasts featuring ranked matchups. At noon, No. 9 Vanderbilt faces No. 20 Texas with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. Later at 3:30 p.m., No. 5 Georgia meets Florida, called by Justin Kutcher, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will also be on site in Jacksonville with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 10 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Tue, Oct 28 8 p.m. James Madison at Texas State

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman ESPN2 8 p.m. UTEP at Kennesaw State

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker ESPNU Wed, Oct 29 7:30 p.m. Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel ESPN2 Thu, Oct 30 7 p.m. Norfolk State at Delaware State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Tulane at UTSA

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 7:30 p.m. Marshall at Coastal Carolina

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber ESPN2 Fri, Oct 31 7 p.m. No. 25 Memphis at Rice

Ted Emrich, Dustin Fox, Marilyn Payne ESPN2 7 p.m. Brown at Pennsylvania

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at Syracuse&

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN 10:30 p.m. Idaho at Northern Arizona

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPN2 Sat, Nov 1 Noon No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas%*

TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio Noon No. 10 Miami at SMU*&

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN Noon Navy at North Texas

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 Noon UCF at Baylor

Brian Custer, Craig Haubert ESPNU Noon Duke at Clemson

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network Noon Buffalo at Bowling Green

Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray ESPN+ Noon Columbia at Yale ESPN+ Noon Georgetown at Lehigh ESPN+ Noon New Haven at Sacred Heart ESPN+ 1 p.m. Savannah State at Albany State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Valparaiso at Presbyterian ESPN+ 1 p.m. Princeton at Cornell ESPN+ 1 p.m. Merrimack at Colgate ESPN+ 1 p.m. Lafayette at Holy Cross ESPN+ 1 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech ESPN+ 1 p.m. Davidson at Morehead State ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Samford at Wofford ESPN+ 2 p.m. East Carolina at Temple

Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ 2 p.m. Central State at Edward Waters ESPN+ 2 p.m. Montana State at Northern Colorado ESPN+ 2 p.m. Charleston Southern at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Fordham at Richmond ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mercer at Furman ESPN+ 2 p.m. VMI at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. North Dakota at South Dakota ESPN+ 2 p.m. Morgan State at South Carolina State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at Trinity Valley ESPN+ 3 p.m. Montana at Weber State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Dartmouth at Harvard ESPN+ 3 p.m. UT Martin at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 3 p.m. Lamar at Incarnate Word ESPN+ 3 p.m. Northern Iowa at Illinois State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Indiana State at South Dakota State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 5 Georgia vs. Florida*

TV: Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George

Radio: Justin Kutcher, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley ABC/ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. No. 12 Notre Dame at Boston College

Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Stanford

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Sherree Burress ACC Network 3:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Western Kentucky ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Louisiana at South Alabama ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at UL Monroe ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Youngstown State at North Dakota State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Howard ESPN+ 3:45 p.m. No. 15 Virginia at California

Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 4 p.m. Central Michigan at Western Michigan

Jason Ross Jr, Je’Rod Cherry ESPNU 4 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tori Petry SEC Network 4 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas

Mark Neely, Leger Douzable ESPN+ 4 p.m. Sacramento State at Eastern Washington ESPN+ 4 p.m. Idaho State at UC Davis ESPN+ 4 p.m. Western Carolina at Chattanooga ESPN+ 4 p.m. Tarleton State at Abilene Christian ESPN+ 4 p.m. North Alabama at Utah Tech ESPN+ 4 p.m. Dayton at San Diego ESPN+ 4 p.m. Houston Christian at Nicholls ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Lindenwood at Tennessee State ESPN+ 5 p.m. Portland State at Cal Poly ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southern Illinois at Murray State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Miles at Fort Valley State ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss*

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN 7 p.m. Jackson State at Florida A&M

Tiffany Greene, Forrest Conoly ESPN+ 7 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 7 p.m. East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana ESPN+ 7 p.m. Northwestern State at McNeese ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee*^

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State

Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn

Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Florida State

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ACC Network 8 p.m. Arkansas State at Troy

Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Southern Utah ESPN+ 10:15 p.m. No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App

%Skycast on SEC Network

^4K Game of the Week

&ACC Game Day Operations Center