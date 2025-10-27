ESPN’s Week 10 College Football Lineup Leads with 13 Top 25 Teams and 75+ Clashes, including SEC on ABC Tripleheader

Week 10 of ESPN’s college football coverage features a full slate of ranked matchups and conference clashes, headlined by 13 Top 25 teams and 75+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC’s SEC All Day Presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts spotlights three ranked matchups on Saturday, beginning at noon ET when No. 9 Vanderbilt travels to No. 20 Texas with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m., the annual rivalry between No. 5 Georgia and Florida takes center stage, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George from Jacksonville. In primetime at 7:30 p.m., No. 18 Oklahoma visits No. 14 Tennessee with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe calling the ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One action. The Sooners-Vols showdown is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

Saturday’s ranked coverage on ESPN begins at noon as No. 10 Miami travels to SMU, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich in the booth. At 3:30 p.m., No. 12 Notre Dame faces Boston College, featuring Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony. In primetime, No. 7 Ole Miss hosts South Carolina at 7 p.m. with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. The day concludes at 10:15 p.m. when No. 17 Cincinnati travels west to face No. 24 Utah, called by Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor. The Bearcats/Utes Big 12 battle is also the home of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for Week 10.

ESPN also features a pair of primetime weeknight showdowns. Thursday is an American showcase between Tulane and UTSA at 7:30 p.m. with Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill and Harry Lyles Jr. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Syracuse hosts UNC with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra calling the ACC action.

Ranked action begins Friday night on ESPN2 as No. 25 Memphis visits Rice at 7 p.m., featuring Ted Emrich, Dustin Fox and Marilyn Payne. On Saturday, No. 15 Virginia heads to California at 3:45 p.m. with Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport. In primetime, No. 8 Georgia Tech is on the road at NC State with Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis at 7:30 p.m.

Additional Highlighted Matchups:

  • Duke at Clemson (ACC Network, Noon)
    • Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
  • Central Michigan at Western Michigan (ESPNU, 4 p.m.) – The Battle for the Victory Cannon
    • Jason Ross Jr, Je’Rod Cherry
  • Kentucky at Auburn (SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.)
    • Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang

ESPN+
Fans can stream more than 30 additional matchups throughout the weekend on ESPN+, including Buffalo visiting Bowling Green with Shawn Kenney and Marcus Ray on the call. American play begins on the platform at 2 p.m. as East Carolina travels to Temple, with Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks and Maria Trivelpiece announcing the action. A Big 12 battle takes the spotlight at 4 p.m. when Kansas heads to Oklahoma State, with Mark Neely and Leger Douzable calling the action. Notable FCS rivalries such as North Dakota at South Dakota, Youngstown State at North Dakota State, Jackson State at Florida A&M and Montana at Weber State are also on the platform.

ESPN Radio
ESPN Radio showcases two premier broadcasts featuring ranked matchups. At noon, No. 9 Vanderbilt faces No. 20 Texas with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. Later at 3:30 p.m., No. 5 Georgia meets Florida, called by Justin Kutcher, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will also be on site in Jacksonville with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 10 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Tue, Oct 28 8 p.m. James Madison at Texas State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. UTEP at Kennesaw State
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker		 ESPNU
Wed, Oct 29 7:30 p.m. Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel		 ESPN2
Thu, Oct 30 7 p.m. Norfolk State at Delaware State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Tulane at UTSA
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Marshall at Coastal Carolina
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber		 ESPN2
Fri, Oct 31 7 p.m. No. 25 Memphis at Rice
Ted Emrich, Dustin Fox, Marilyn Payne		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Brown at Pennsylvania
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. North Carolina at Syracuse&
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
  10:30 p.m. Idaho at Northern Arizona
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPN2
Sat, Nov 1 Noon No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas%*
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio
Noon No. 10 Miami at SMU*&
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
Noon Navy at North Texas
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
Noon UCF at Baylor
Brian Custer, Craig Haubert		 ESPNU
Noon Duke at Clemson
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
Noon Buffalo at Bowling Green
Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
Noon Columbia at Yale  ESPN+
Noon Georgetown at Lehigh  ESPN+
Noon New Haven at Sacred Heart  ESPN+
1 p.m. Savannah State at Albany State  ESPN+
1 p.m. Valparaiso at Presbyterian  ESPN+
1 p.m. Princeton at Cornell  ESPN+
1 p.m. Merrimack at Colgate  ESPN+
1 p.m. Lafayette at Holy Cross  ESPN+
1 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech  ESPN+
1 p.m. Davidson at Morehead State  ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Samford at Wofford  ESPN+
2 p.m. East Carolina at Temple
Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks, Maria Trivelpiece		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Central State at Edward Waters  ESPN+
2 p.m. Montana State at Northern Colorado  ESPN+
2 p.m. Charleston Southern at Southeast Missouri State  ESPN+
2 p.m. Fordham at Richmond  ESPN+
2 p.m. Mercer at Furman  ESPN+
2 p.m. VMI at The Citadel  ESPN+
2 p.m. North Dakota at South Dakota  ESPN+
2 p.m. Morgan State at South Carolina State  ESPN+
2 p.m. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at Trinity Valley  ESPN+
3 p.m. Montana at Weber State  ESPN+
3 p.m. Dartmouth at Harvard  ESPN+
3 p.m. UT Martin at Eastern Illinois  ESPN+
3 p.m. Lamar at Incarnate Word  ESPN+
3 p.m. Northern Iowa at Illinois State  ESPN+
3 p.m. Indiana State at South Dakota State  ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 5 Georgia vs. Florida*
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George
Radio: Justin Kutcher, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley		 ABC/ESPN Radio
3:30 p.m. No. 12 Notre Dame at Boston College
Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Stanford
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Sherree Burress		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Western Kentucky  ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Louisiana at South Alabama  ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at UL Monroe  ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Youngstown State at North Dakota State  ESPN+
3:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Howard  ESPN+
3:45 p.m. No. 15 Virginia at California
Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Central Michigan at Western Michigan
Jason Ross Jr, Je’Rod Cherry		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tori Petry		 SEC Network
4 p.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas
Mark Neely, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Sacramento State at Eastern Washington  ESPN+
4 p.m. Idaho State at UC Davis  ESPN+
4 p.m. Western Carolina at Chattanooga  ESPN+
4 p.m. Tarleton State at Abilene Christian  ESPN+
4 p.m. North Alabama at Utah Tech  ESPN+
4 p.m. Dayton at San Diego  ESPN+
4 p.m. Houston Christian at Nicholls  ESPN+
4:30 p.m. Lindenwood at Tennessee State  ESPN+
5 p.m. Portland State at Cal Poly  ESPN+
5 p.m. Southern Illinois at Murray State  ESPN+
6 p.m. Miles at Fort Valley State  ESPN+
7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
7 p.m. Jackson State at Florida A&M
Tiffany Greene, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+
7 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin  ESPN+
7 p.m. East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana  ESPN+
7 p.m. Northwestern State at McNeese  ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee*^
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
7:30 p.m. No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State
Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Florida State
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen		 ACC Network
8 p.m. Arkansas State at Troy
Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. Austin Peay at Southern Utah  ESPN+
10:15 p.m. No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App
%Skycast on SEC Network
^4K Game of the Week
&ACC Game Day Operations Center

