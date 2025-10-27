ESPN’s Week 10 College Football Lineup Leads with 13 Top 25 Teams and 75+ Clashes, including SEC on ABC Tripleheader
Week 10 of ESPN’s college football coverage features a full slate of ranked matchups and conference clashes, headlined by 13 Top 25 teams and 75+ contests across ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
ABC’s SEC All Day Presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts spotlights three ranked matchups on Saturday, beginning at noon ET when No. 9 Vanderbilt travels to No. 20 Texas with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m., the annual rivalry between No. 5 Georgia and Florida takes center stage, featuring Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George from Jacksonville. In primetime at 7:30 p.m., No. 18 Oklahoma visits No. 14 Tennessee with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe calling the ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One action. The Sooners-Vols showdown is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
Saturday’s ranked coverage on ESPN begins at noon as No. 10 Miami travels to SMU, with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich in the booth. At 3:30 p.m., No. 12 Notre Dame faces Boston College, featuring Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony. In primetime, No. 7 Ole Miss hosts South Carolina at 7 p.m. with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden. The day concludes at 10:15 p.m. when No. 17 Cincinnati travels west to face No. 24 Utah, called by Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor. The Bearcats/Utes Big 12 battle is also the home of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for Week 10.
ESPN also features a pair of primetime weeknight showdowns. Thursday is an American showcase between Tulane and UTSA at 7:30 p.m. with Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill and Harry Lyles Jr. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Syracuse hosts UNC with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra calling the ACC action.
Ranked action begins Friday night on ESPN2 as No. 25 Memphis visits Rice at 7 p.m., featuring Ted Emrich, Dustin Fox and Marilyn Payne. On Saturday, No. 15 Virginia heads to California at 3:45 p.m. with Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport. In primetime, No. 8 Georgia Tech is on the road at NC State with Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis at 7:30 p.m.
Additional Highlighted Matchups:
- Duke at Clemson (ACC Network, Noon)
- Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
- Central Michigan at Western Michigan (ESPNU, 4 p.m.) – The Battle for the Victory Cannon
- Jason Ross Jr, Je’Rod Cherry
- Kentucky at Auburn (SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.)
- Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
ESPN+
Fans can stream more than 30 additional matchups throughout the weekend on ESPN+, including Buffalo visiting Bowling Green with Shawn Kenney and Marcus Ray on the call. American play begins on the platform at 2 p.m. as East Carolina travels to Temple, with Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks and Maria Trivelpiece announcing the action. A Big 12 battle takes the spotlight at 4 p.m. when Kansas heads to Oklahoma State, with Mark Neely and Leger Douzable calling the action. Notable FCS rivalries such as North Dakota at South Dakota, Youngstown State at North Dakota State, Jackson State at Florida A&M and Montana at Weber State are also on the platform.
ESPN Radio
ESPN Radio showcases two premier broadcasts featuring ranked matchups. At noon, No. 9 Vanderbilt faces No. 20 Texas with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons. Later at 3:30 p.m., No. 5 Georgia meets Florida, called by Justin Kutcher, Tom Ramsey and Mike Peasley. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will also be on site in Jacksonville with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 10 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Tue, Oct 28
|8 p.m.
|James Madison at Texas State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|UTEP at Kennesaw State
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 30
|7 p.m.
|Norfolk State at Delaware State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulane at UTSA
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Marshall at Coastal Carolina
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 31
|7 p.m.
|No. 25 Memphis at Rice
Ted Emrich, Dustin Fox, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Brown at Pennsylvania
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at Syracuse&
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Idaho at Northern Arizona
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 1
|Noon
|No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas%*
TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|Noon
|No. 10 Miami at SMU*&
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Noon
|Navy at North Texas
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Noon
|UCF at Baylor
Brian Custer, Craig Haubert
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Duke at Clemson
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Buffalo at Bowling Green
Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Columbia at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Georgetown at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|New Haven at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Savannah State at Albany State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Valparaiso at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Princeton at Cornell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Merrimack at Colgate
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Lafayette at Holy Cross
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Davidson at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Samford at Wofford
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|East Carolina at Temple
Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Central State at Edward Waters
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Montana State at Northern Colorado
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Fordham at Richmond
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Mercer at Furman
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|VMI at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|North Dakota at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Morgan State at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at Trinity Valley
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Montana at Weber State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Harvard
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UT Martin at Eastern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Lamar at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Indiana State at South Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Georgia vs. Florida*
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George
Radio: Justin Kutcher, Tom Ramsey, Mike Peasley
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Notre Dame at Boston College
Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Stanford
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Sherree Burress
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Old Dominion at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Youngstown State at North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at Howard
|ESPN+
|3:45 p.m.
|No. 15 Virginia at California
Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Western Michigan
Jason Ross Jr, Je’Rod Cherry
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Tori Petry
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Kansas
Mark Neely, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sacramento State at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Idaho State at UC Davis
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tarleton State at Abilene Christian
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|North Alabama at Utah Tech
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Dayton at San Diego
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Houston Christian at Nicholls
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Portland State at Cal Poly
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southern Illinois at Murray State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Miles at Fort Valley State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Jackson State at Florida A&M
Tiffany Greene, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northwestern State at McNeese
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee*^
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State
Matt Schumacker, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Auburn
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Florida State
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Troy
Mike Corey, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Austin Peay at Southern Utah
|ESPN+
|10:15 p.m.
|No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
*Skycast on ESPN App
%Skycast on SEC Network
^4K Game of the Week
&ACC Game Day Operations Center