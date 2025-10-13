ESPN’s Week 8 College Football Slate Showcases 15 Top 25 Teams, Nearly 80 Matchups
ESPN’s college football coverage is stacked with high-octane showdowns in Week 8, headlined by multiple Top 25 showdowns and key conference clashes that will continue to shape the College Football Playoff picture. Action is set for ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
ABC’s Saturday slate features an SEC All Day Presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts tripleheader with six ranked teams in action. Coverage kicks off at noon ET with No. 10 LSU facing No. 17 Vanderbilt in Nashville, with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. At 3:30 p.m., No. 5 Ole Miss travels to Athens to take on No. 9 Georgia — the site of this week’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot — with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 11 Tennessee visits No. 6 Alabama, as Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath lead the 4K Game of the Week broadcast.
ESPN features a ranked team in nearly every window this weekend. On Friday night, No. 2 Miami hosts Louisville at 7 p.m., with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor calling the action. Saturday’s lineup includes No. 12 Georgia Tech visiting Duke at noon with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden calling the ACC action, followed by No. 4 Texas A&M taking on Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich on the call from Fayetteville for the first true home game for the rivalry in 12 years. The day concludes with No. 21 Texas heading to Kentucky at 7 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony in the booth, and ACC after dark action with Florida State at Stanford featuring Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis.
ESPN2 showcases a pair of ranked teams in action on Saturday. At 4 p.m., No. 22 Memphis visits UAB, with Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox and Tori Petry providing coverage. The primetime spotlight shifts to Stillwater, where No. 24 Cincinnati faces Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call.
ESPN’s college networks feature multiple ranked teams in action on Saturday. SEC Network kicks off the day with No. 14 Oklahoma visiting South Carolina at 12:45 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Gamecock alum Alyssa Lang providing commentary. Later in the day, SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet presents No. 16 Missouri at Auburn at 7:45 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic meets No. 19 South Florida on ESPNU, with Jack Kizer and Craig Haubert on the broadcast.
ESPN+
ESPN+ kicks off Week 8 with a full slate of MAC action, beginning at noon as Eastern Michigan visits Miami (Ohio), with Eric Rothman and Marcus Ray on the call. At 1 p.m., Northern Illinois heads to Eastern Michigan, with commentary from Doug Sherman and Barrett Brooks. The ESPN+ MAC schedule wraps up at 3:30 p.m. as Ball State hosts Akron, featuring Jason Ross Jr. and Tyoka Jackson in the booth.
ESPN Radio
Saturday’s radio coverage features ESPN Radio’s lead team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the call of No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina alongside the SECN commentating crew. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in South Bend, Ind. for the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh between USC and Notre Dame, with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 8 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Tue, Oct 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas State at South Alabama
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Florida International at Western Kentucky
Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Delaware at Jacksonville State
Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN
|Thu, Oct 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Tulsa at East Carolina
Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Oct 17
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 2 Miami*
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at California
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 18
|Noon
|No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt*
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC
|Noon
|No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke*
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|Baylor at TCU
Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Army at Tulane
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Noon
|UConn at Boston College
Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Eastern Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
Eric Rothman, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Princeton at Brown
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Merrimack at Harvard
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Stonehill at Yale
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Furman at Wofford
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina
TV: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|SEC Network/
ESPN Radio
|1 p.m.
|Lane at Morehouse
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Stetson at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Bucknell at Cornell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Fordham
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Davidson at Drake
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|North Dakota State at Indiana State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Colgate at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|UT Martin at Gardner-Webb
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Pennsylvania at Columbia
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Samford at VMI
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Kent State at Toledo
Shawn Kenney, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Marist at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Holy Cross at Richmond
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Western Carolina at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|South Dakota at Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Buffalo at Massachusetts
Cooper Boardman, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Savannah State at Fort Valley State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sacred Heart at Montana
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Youngstown State at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|North Dakota at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Troy at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Clark Atlanta at Miles
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia*
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M at Arkansas*
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Old Dominion at James Madison
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|SMU at Clemson
Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Temple at Charlotte
Richard Cross, Reggie Walker, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Ohio
Doug Sherman, Je’rod Cherry
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Akron at Ball State
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|UTSA at North Texas
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Maria Trivelpiece
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at App State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Marshall
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 22 Memphis at UAB
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Tori Petry
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Florida A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Florida
Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Weber State at Portland State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Northwestern State at SE Louisiana
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Howard at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 21 Texas at Kentucky
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Georgia State at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Idaho at Eastern Washington
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|West Georgia at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Houston Christian at McNeese
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Dakota State at Murray State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama*^
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at No. 19 South Florida
Jack Kizer, Craig Haubert
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Syracuse
Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas
|ACC Network
|7:45 p.m.
|No. 16 Missouri at Auburn
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 24 Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Southern Utah
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Sacramento State
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Florida State at Stanford
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN
*Skycast on ESPN App
^4K Game of the Week