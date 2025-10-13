ESPN’s Week 8 College Football Slate Showcases 15 Top 25 Teams, Nearly 80 Matchups

ESPN’s college football coverage is stacked with high-octane showdowns in Week 8, headlined by multiple Top 25 showdowns and key conference clashes that will continue to shape the College Football Playoff picture. Action is set for ESPN networks and the ESPN App, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC’s Saturday slate features an SEC All Day Presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts tripleheader with six ranked teams in action. Coverage kicks off at noon ET with No. 10 LSU facing No. 17 Vanderbilt in Nashville, with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George on the call. At 3:30 p.m., No. 5 Ole Miss travels to Athens to take on No. 9 Georgia — the site of this week’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot — with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 11 Tennessee visits No. 6 Alabama, as Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath lead the 4K Game of the Week broadcast.

ESPN features a ranked team in nearly every window this weekend. On Friday night, No. 2 Miami hosts Louisville at 7 p.m., with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor calling the action. Saturday’s lineup includes No. 12 Georgia Tech visiting Duke at noon with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden calling the ACC action, followed by No. 4 Texas A&M taking on Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich on the call from Fayetteville for the first true home game for the rivalry in 12 years. The day concludes with No. 21 Texas heading to Kentucky at 7 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony in the booth, and ACC after dark action with Florida State at Stanford featuring Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis.

ESPN2 showcases a pair of ranked teams in action on Saturday. At 4 p.m., No. 22 Memphis visits UAB, with Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox and Tori Petry providing coverage. The primetime spotlight shifts to Stillwater, where No. 24 Cincinnati faces Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. with Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport on the call.

ESPN’s college networks feature multiple ranked teams in action on Saturday. SEC Network kicks off the day with No. 14 Oklahoma visiting South Carolina at 12:45 p.m., with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Gamecock alum Alyssa Lang providing commentary. Later in the day, SEC Saturday Night Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet presents No. 16 Missouri at Auburn at 7:45 p.m., with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call. Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic meets No. 19 South Florida on ESPNU, with Jack Kizer and Craig Haubert on the broadcast.

ESPN+

ESPN+ kicks off Week 8 with a full slate of MAC action, beginning at noon as Eastern Michigan visits Miami (Ohio), with Eric Rothman and Marcus Ray on the call. At 1 p.m., Northern Illinois heads to Eastern Michigan, with commentary from Doug Sherman and Barrett Brooks. The ESPN+ MAC schedule wraps up at 3:30 p.m. as Ball State hosts Akron, featuring Jason Ross Jr. and Tyoka Jackson in the booth.

ESPN Radio

Saturday’s radio coverage features ESPN Radio’s lead team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the call of No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina alongside the SECN commentating crew. ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate will be on site in South Bend, Ind. for the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh between USC and Notre Dame, with “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday night and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast with ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow at 10 a.m. More details.

ESPN NETWORKS – WEEK 8 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Tue, Oct 14 7:30 p.m. Arkansas State at South Alabama

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPN2 8 p.m. Florida International at Western Kentucky

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker ESPNU Wed, Oct 15 7 p.m. Delaware at Jacksonville State

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Marilyn Payne ESPN Thu, Oct 16 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at East Carolina

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Fri, Oct 17 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 2 Miami*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN 10:30 p.m. North Carolina at California

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Oct 18 Noon No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt*

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC Noon No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke*

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden ESPN Noon Baylor at TCU

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 Noon Army at Tulane

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Noon UConn at Boston College

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ACC Network Noon Eastern Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

Eric Rothman, Marcus Ray ESPN+ Noon Princeton at Brown ESPN+ Noon Merrimack at Harvard ESPN+ Noon Stonehill at Yale ESPN+ Noon Furman at Wofford ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. No. 14 Oklahoma at South Carolina

TV: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons SEC Network/

ESPN Radio 1 p.m. Lane at Morehouse ESPN+ 1 p.m. Stetson at Presbyterian ESPN+ 1 p.m. Bucknell at Cornell ESPN+ 1 p.m. Dartmouth at Fordham ESPN+ 1 p.m. Davidson at Drake ESPN+ 1 p.m. North Dakota State at Indiana State ESPN+ 1 p.m. Colgate at Georgetown ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. UT Martin at Gardner-Webb ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Pennsylvania at Columbia ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. East Tennessee State at Chattanooga ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Samford at VMI ESPN+ 2 p.m. Kent State at Toledo

Shawn Kenney, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 2 p.m. Marist at Morehead State ESPN+ 2 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood ESPN+ 2 p.m. Holy Cross at Richmond ESPN+ 2 p.m. Western Carolina at The Citadel ESPN+ 2 p.m. South Dakota at Northern Iowa ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Buffalo at Massachusetts

Cooper Boardman, Forrest Conoly ESPN+ 3 p.m. Savannah State at Fort Valley State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sacred Heart at Montana ESPN+ 3 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Youngstown State at Illinois State ESPN+ 3 p.m. North Dakota at Southern Illinois ESPN+ 3 p.m. Troy at UL Monroe ESPN+ 3 p.m. Clark Atlanta at Miles ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia*

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M at Arkansas*

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN 3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at James Madison

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman ESPNU 3:30 p.m. SMU at Clemson

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Temple at Charlotte

Richard Cross, Reggie Walker, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Ohio

Doug Sherman, Je’rod Cherry ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Akron at Ball State

Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. UTSA at North Texas

James Westling, Leger Douzable, Maria Trivelpiece ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at App State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Texas State at Marshall ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 22 Memphis at UAB

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Tori Petry ESPN2 4 p.m. Alcorn State at Florida A&M

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN+ 4 p.m. Charleston Southern at Western Illinois ESPN+ 4 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. Mississippi State at Florida

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 5 p.m. Southern Miss at Louisiana ESPN+ 5 p.m. Weber State at Portland State ESPN+ 5 p.m. Northwestern State at SE Louisiana ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Howard at Tennessee State ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 21 Texas at Kentucky

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN 7 p.m. Georgia State at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 7 p.m. Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+ 7 p.m. Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. West Georgia at Tarleton State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Houston Christian at McNeese ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Dakota State at Murray State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama*^

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC 7:30 p.m. Florida Atlantic at No. 19 South Florida

Jack Kizer, Craig Haubert ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Syracuse

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas ACC Network 7:45 p.m. No. 16 Missouri at Auburn

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 24 Cincinnati at Oklahoma State

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Abilene Christian at Southern Utah ESPN+ 9 p.m. Northern Colorado at Sacramento State ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Florida State at Stanford

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App

^4K Game of the Week